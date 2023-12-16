Danielle Hill Closes Out Irish Winter Championships With 50 Free Record

2023 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 14th – Saturday, December 16th
- Dublin, Ireland
- SCM (25m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
The final night of action unfolded at the 2023 Irish Winter Championships with one additional national senior record biting the dust.
Again at the hands of 24-year-old Danielle Hill, the women’s 50m free Irish standard was rewritten. Hill got to the wall in a result of 24.00, dropping another .33 off her own PB and record of 24.33 put up at this year’s European Short Course Championships.
Grace Davison, just 16, snagged the silver medal tonight in 25.38 while Rosalie Phelan, another teen at 18, scored bronze in 26.24. Davison’s time represents a new Irish Junior Record.
Callum Bain was the top 50m freestyler on the men’s side, with the 27-year-old nabbing gold in 21.32 as one of two swimmers under the 22-second barrier.
Joining him was Tom Fannon, the national record holder in this event, who touched in 21.47 as Dylan Registe also landed on the podium in 22.75.
Bain’s gold medal-worthy result sliced .15 off his career-quickest marker of 21.47 established at this same meet last year. Fannon’s PB remains at the 21.21 logged in Romania to just miss out on the final.
18-year-old Evan Bailey posted another Irish Junior Record before he ended his campaign, putting his stamp on the men’s 100m fly race.
Opening in 24.35 and closing in 27.85, Bailey ultimately touched in 52.20 to beat the 200m fly victor here Jack Cassin. Cassin clocked 52.52 as the runner-up before David O’Loughlin who turned in 54.12 for bronze.
Univeristy of Tennessee athlete Ellen Walshe collected another 2 medals to her impressive haul over the past 3 days.
Tonight the 22-year-old Templeogue ace struck gold in the 100m fly (59.22) and the 100m IM (59.57), representing the sole swimmer to delve under the minute barrier in both events.
Additional Notes
- 36-year-old Dmytro Cherkasov of Ukraine earned the men’s 50m breast gold in 27.30, just getting the edge over Limerick’s Eoin Corby who settled for silver in 27.37.
- The women’s 50m breast saw 22-year-old Niamh Coyne get it done for gold in 31.23.
- Representing Limerick, Canadian 31-year-old Jeremy Bagshaw topped the men’s 400m free podium in 3:45.03. The. next-closest swimmer was Gainesville athlete Mark Szaranek of Scotland who scored silver in 3:45.05. Bagshaw is studying medicine in Limerick while Szaranek moved back to Florida after his stint at the University of Stirling.