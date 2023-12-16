Danielle Hill Closes Out Irish Winter Championships With 50 Free Record

2023 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of action unfolded at the 2023 Irish Winter Championships with one additional national senior record biting the dust.

Again at the hands of 24-year-old Danielle Hill, the women’s 50m free Irish standard was rewritten. Hill got to the wall in a result of 24.00, dropping another .33 off her own PB and record of 24.33 put up at this year’s European Short Course Championships.

Grace Davison, just 16, snagged the silver medal tonight in 25.38 while Rosalie Phelan, another teen at 18, scored bronze in 26.24. Davison’s time represents a new Irish Junior Record.

Callum Bain was the top 50m freestyler on the men’s side, with the 27-year-old nabbing gold in 21.32 as one of two swimmers under the 22-second barrier.

Joining him was Tom Fannon, the national record holder in this event, who touched in 21.47 as Dylan Registe also landed on the podium in 22.75.

Bain’s gold medal-worthy result sliced .15 off his career-quickest marker of 21.47 established at this same meet last year. Fannon’s PB remains at the 21.21 logged in Romania to just miss out on the final.

18-year-old Evan Bailey posted another Irish Junior Record before he ended his campaign, putting his stamp on the men’s 100m fly race.

Opening in 24.35 and closing in 27.85, Bailey ultimately touched in 52.20 to beat the 200m fly victor here Jack Cassin. Cassin clocked 52.52 as the runner-up before David O’Loughlin who turned in 54.12 for bronze.

Univeristy of Tennessee athlete Ellen Walshe collected another 2 medals to her impressive haul over the past 3 days.

Tonight the 22-year-old Templeogue ace struck gold in the 100m fly (59.22) and the 100m IM (59.57), representing the sole swimmer to delve under the minute barrier in both events.

Additional Notes