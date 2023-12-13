Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Newly-Minted Record Holders Headline 2023 Irish Winter Championships

2023 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Irish Winter Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, December 14th. Although newly-minted World Record holder Daniel Wiffen is not entered in the competition, there is still a host of domestic talent ready to race in the short course pool this week.

Among them is 25-year-old Tom Fannon whose 50m freestyle personal best from the European Short Course Championships flew under the radar.

Fannon clocked a time of 21.21 in the semi-final of the men’s 50m free, a mark which rendered him in a four-way tie for a reserve spot for the Romanian final. He ultimately hit 21.36 to capture a reserve spot but his 21.21 checked in as a lifetime best. It overtook the previous Irish national standard of 21.35 Olympian Shane Ryan put on the books during the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) season.

Danielle Hill is another record-breaking athlete set to race this week, with the 24-year-old also returning from SC Euros. Over the course of those championships, Hill established lifetime bests and Irish standards of 26.33 in the 50m back, 57.56 in the 100m back and 24.33 in the 50m free.

Key Entrants

Calum Bain
Eoin Corby
Niamh Coyne
Tom Fannon
Danielle Hill
Ellie McCartney
Shane Ryan
John Shortt
Jordan Sloan
Mark Szaranek
Ellen Walshe

 

0
