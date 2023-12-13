Tennessee (TSSAA) Denies Addition of Swimming As Sanctioned High School Sport

High school swimming won’t be officially added as a sanctioned sport in the state of Tennessee anytime soon.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced that a proposal to add swimming as a sanctioned sport was denied in its recent Legislative Council Meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, the proposal was submitted by Elizabethton High School, located in the city of the same name located just east of Knoxville.

The TSSAA Council voted to implement new standards regarding emerging sports—a sport will be eligible for sanctioning once 20% of the TSSAA membership are participating in the sport and are “committed to continued participation in the sport once sanctioned.”

A state championship will not be offered until participation increases to 25% of membership and the sport has gone through a one-year trial period.

High schools in Tennessee currently compete within TISCA (Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association).

This past February, the Ensworth School girls and McCallie School boys won the TISCA state swimming & diving titles.

The TSSAA also tabled the addition of girls’ flag football for future consideration.