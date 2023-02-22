McCallie Boys and Ensworth Girls Win 2023 Tennessee High School State Titles

2023 TISCA State High School Championships

February 10-11, 2023

Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) State High School Swimming & Diving Championships were held earlier this month in Knoxville, Tennessee.

On the girls’ side, the Ensworth School won the state title by a 37.5 point margin, making a huge leap from their 6th place finish last year. The boys’ meet came down to the McCallie School and defending champions Baylor, but McCallie ended up coming out on top by just 9 points.

Girl’s Recap

Top 5 Teams:

Ensworth School – 242 Girls Preparatory School – 204.5 Ravenwood High School – 184 Harpeth Hall – 172.50 Father Ryan High School – 155

Ensworth was led by sophomore Lilly Robertson, who won both of her individual events. She dominated the 200 freestyle to win with a final time of 1:50.18, almost three seconds quicker than runner-up Grace Ciaramitaro. Robertson also won the 100 free the following day, as she dipped below the 50-second barrier for the first time to clock a 49.95.

Ciaramitaro picked up another runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle, as Avery May from Signal Mountain took the victory. May topped Ciaramitaro by over 5 seconds to record a 4:58.67.

Ravenwood senior Morgan Carteaux was another double-event winner. Carteaux, an Auburn commit, defended her titles in both the 50 free and 100 fly. She swam a season best time of 22.65 in the 50 free, making her the only athlete under 23 seconds. Carteaux hit a 53.19 in the 100 fly, putting her just a few hundredths off of her best time set in December.

Houston Mustang’s sibling duo of Roos Rottink and Eva Rottink, both freshman, secured a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke. R. Rottink won in 54.35, while her sister was less than a second behind at 55.27.

Of the relays contested, Ensworth only won the 400 freestyle relay. Ravenwood took the 200 freestyle relay, while Father Ryan won the 200 medley.

Other Event Winners:

200 IM: Mary Cross (Bearden) – 2:02.82

1-meter diving: Claire Ellish (Baylor) – 379.80

100 breast: Gwendolyn Bakker (Father Ryan) – 1:03.20

Boy’s Recap

Top 5 Teams:

McCallie School – 352 Baylor School – 343 Montgomery Bell Academy – 222 Brentwood High School – 159 Memphis University School – 96

McCallie sophomore Marvin Johnson collected two individual victories with a sweep of the sprint freestyle events. He got his hand on the wall first in the 50 free with a personal best time of 19.87, good for a new state record. He was just a couple tenths ahead of defending champion Oliver Pilkinton (20.10). It was Johnson versus Pilkinton again in the 100 free, with Johnson coming out on top with another state record time of 43.60.

Sam Flack and Drew Hitchcock were other leading scorers for Baylor. Flack, an NC State commit, won the 500 free in 4:25.30, just half a second ahead of Grace Academy junior Isaac Lee (4:25.86). Flack put up a huge best time of 1:38.12 in the 200 free, but fell short to his teammate Josean Massucco (1:37.87).

Hitchcock, a Georgia recruit, successfully defended his title in the 200 IM in a new state record time of 1:46.22. He also clocked a best time in the 100 fly, but was half a second shy of winning due to Martin Luther King junior Spencer Nicholas (46.74).

Nicholas, a Virginia commit, picked up another victory in the 100 backstroke, as he stopped the clock in a new best time of 48.20.

All the relays were battled out between Baylor and McCallie. Baylor won the 200 medley by nearly two seconds, while McCallie responded with a victory in the 200 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle relay belonged to Baylor, but it was ultimately not enough to put them on top of the team standings.

Other Event Winners: