Tennessee High School Champion Sam Flack (2023) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Sam Flack from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University’s class of 2027.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State! I would like to thank my family and friends for putting me in the situation that I am today. I cant wait to join the NC State family! Go pack!!🐺♦️”

Flack swims for Baylor School and Baylor Swim Club, both of which are coached by his father, Dan Flack. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 500 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the LCM 200/400/800 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

At the 2021 Tennessee TISCA State High School Championships, he won the 500 free by 3.5 seconds (4:26.80) and came in third in the 200 IM (1:52.81). He also contributed legs to the runner-up 200 free relay (20.98) and the state-champion 400 free relay (45.74), all of which helped Baylor win the team title.

Flack had a tremendous long course season. In June, he updated his times in “off” events such as the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly. A month later he competed at the 2021 Southeastern Long Course Championships. He improved his lifetime bests in the 200/400/800/1500 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM

LCM best times:

200 free – 1:55.31

400 free – 4:02.89

800 free – 8:29.10

1500 free – 16:22.26

200 fly – 2:05.37

200 IM – 2:11.67

400 IM – 4:36.64

SCY best times:

1650 free – 15:57.25

500 free – 4:26.80

200 free – 1:43.68

200 fly – 1:54.66

400 IM – 4:06.44

200 IM – 1:52.81

Flack will join the Wolfpack with fellow verbal commits Mitchell Ledford, Will Heck, Hudson Williams, and Henry Lee in the fall of 2023. He will overlap with mid-distance freestylers Luke Miller, James Plage, Will Gallant, and Owen Lloyd.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.