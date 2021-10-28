Versatile Hudson Williams (2023) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hudson Williams from Powell, Ohio has made a verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2023-24 school year. He was an Honorable Mention on our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2023.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at NC State University! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for helping me throughout my journey. Can’t wait to be part of the Wolfpack family! Go Pack!! 🐺♦️”

Williams is a junior at Olentangy Liberty High School. He was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:49.63) and placed fourth in the 100 breast (56.82) at the 2021 Ohio High School Division 1 State Championships in February. He also led off the 200 free relay with a lifetime-best 50 free time of 20.91, and he anchored the 400 free relay (45.68).

Williams does his year-round club swimming with New Albany Aquatics Club. He has had an impressive 2021 so far, dropping time across the board. He has one of the faster 200 IM times in the class, but he is also a potential threat in backstroke and freestyle. In March, he went best times in the 50 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM at the NCSA Spring Championships. He finaled in all his events, coming in 6th in the 50 back (22.32), 14th in the 100 breast (56.86), 15th in the 200 breast (2:02.05), 4th in the 200 IM (1:48.65), and 8th in the 400 IM (3:58.36). This summer, he wrapped up long course season at Richmond Futures, improving his lifetime bests in the 100 free (52.25), 100 back (57.53), 100 breast (1:05.82), 200 breast (2:25.22), and 200 IM (2:06.84).

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:48.34

100 back – 48.57

50 back – 22.32

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 44.97

100 breast – 56.39

400 IM – 3:56.34

Williams will suit up for the Wolfpack with class of 2027 verbal commits Mitchell Ledford, Will Heck, and Henry Lee. NC State finished second (by two point) to Louisville at the 2021 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

