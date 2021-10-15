NC State Nabs #10 in Class of 2023, Bolles Breaststroker Will Heck

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacksonville, Florida’s Will Heck has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“It is with great pleasure that I am proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State university! Thank you to everyone that has helped me on this crazy journey. GO PACK♦️♦️!”

Heck is a junior at Bolles School; he does his club swimming with Bolles School Sharks and is the top breaststroker in the high school class of 2023. We ranked him 10th on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys recruits.

Heck broke the Florida state high school record in the 100 breast last season as a sophomore, swimming a 53.73 in prelims at the 2020 FHSAA Class 1A Swimming and Diving State Championships. In the final, he went 54.20 but still won by a body length. He also contributed to two winning relays (24.25 breast split on the 4×50 medley and 20.31 free on the 4×50 free) and he placed fifth in the 50 free final. In March, he added PBs in the 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM at the Florida Swimming Senior Short Course Championships-North. There, he won the 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM and finished third in the 100 free and 100 fly.

Heck wrapped up long course season with a strong showing at Huntsville Futures. He won the 200 breast and was runner-up in the 100 breast and picked up Wave I Trials cuts (1:02.69/2:16.46) in both. He also earned PBs in the 100 free (53.53), 100 back (1:01.06), and 200 IM (2:09.16).

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.73

200 breast – 1:57.16

200 IM – 1:49.27

100 back – 50.50

100 fly – 49.94

100 free – 46.27

50 free – 21.18

Heck will bring fresh blood to the Wolfpack’s breaststroke group, which will be in rebuilding mode after seniors Rafal Kusto and Jack Moranetz graduate. He will overlap two years with current freshmen Nathan Kempiak (53.84/2:01.48) and Sam Hoover (54.10/1:57.18).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.