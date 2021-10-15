Putin Calls For State-Run Swimming Lessons Program Within Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the nation’s government to install a new universal swimming lesson program aimed at teaching children what he calls ‘a basic life-supporting skill’. (Rsport)

The program will be created down to the state level, in conjunction with the All-Russian Swimming Federation, with the possibility of using modular and mobile pools as a means to fulfill the objective.

Targets for the number of children, the structure of the program, as well as financing are still outstanding; however, Putin wants formal approval on the program by June 30th of 2022.

Russia ranks as the 57th nation on the list of drowning deaths, owning a total of 5.8 per 100,000. The United States ranks as 140th, for perspective, with 1.42 drownings per 100,000 constitutions.

According to various past media reports, 69-year-old Putin swims regularly for fitness, along with running and weightlifting.

The directive comes after September’s decree along the same vein by the Russian government, which approved a new physical culture and sports program nationwide. Aimed at becoming effective January 1, 2022, the program is ‘aimed at achieving the national development goal of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2030’.

The state program can be found on the official website of the Ministry of Sports of Russia in the section “Activities”.