Alec Enyeart Decommits from Minnesota; Announces Verbal to Texas

Alec Enyeart from Park Hill South High School and Tsunami Swim Team of KC in Kansas City, Missouri has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for 2022-23. Originally, he had made a verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the university of Texas! Although this is a change from my original plans, I’m confident that the university of Texas will be the best place for me to develop as an athlete and student. Hook Em!!🤘”

Enyeart specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle and IM. He had a breakout summer, dropping huge amounts of time and winding up with Olympic Trials Wave II cuts in the 800/1500 free. At Speedo Summer Championships-West, he notched PBs in the 200 free (1:53.71), 400 free (3:56.87), 800 free (8:04.39), 1500 free (15:22.66), and 400 IM (4:27.92). He was, notably, runner-up in both the 800 free and 1500 free, sixth in the 400 IM, and seventh in the 400 free. A week later, he competed at NCSA Summer Championships and won the 400/800/1500 free, improving his PBs in the 400/800.

Since his verbal to Minnesota, he improved his LCM times from:

1500 free: from 16:13.53 to 15:22.66

800 free: from 8:29.31 to 8:02.16

400 free: from 4:10.69 to 3:54.82

400 IM: from 4:38.66 to 4:27.92

200 IM: 2:12.53 to 2:10.21

200 fly: 2:10.90 to 2:08.05

Enyeart is the reigning Missouri High School Class 2 state champion in the 500 free and came within 1.01 of the Class 2 state record last November when he won the title in 4:28.71. He also placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:40.55), anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.23), and swam the third leg (46.84) on the runner-up 400 free relay. He picked up new PBs in both the 200/500 free at the meet, swimming 2 and 7.1 seconds faster than he’d been in those same events at the 2019 MSHSAA Boys State Championships. Enyeart won the 500 free and 1650 free at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships-Lee’s Summit. He also finaled in the 100 free (16th), 200 free (6th), 200 fly (5th), and 200 IM (9th) and notched PBs in the 100/1650 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

SCY times:

1650 free – 15:30.62

500 free – 4:28.71

1000 free – 9:23.98

200 free – 1:40.55

200 fly – 1:51.77

400 IM – 4:01.55

The Longhorns also expect Alec Filipovic, Alexander Turney, Charlie Crosby, Holden Smith, Manning Haskal, Ryan Branon, and Spencer Aurnou-Rhees in the fall of 2022.

