Missouri State Champ Alec Enyeart (2022) Gives Verbal Commitment to Minnesota

High school junior Alec Enyeart from Kansas City, Missouri has given the University of Minnesota men’s swimming and diving team their first public verbal commitment to the class of 2026.

“I am proud to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for the University of Minnesota! This represents an incredible opportunity to attend a world class university and be developed as an athlete by a very talented coaching staff. Go Gophers!〽️”

Enyeart swims for Park Hill South High School and Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. He specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle and is the reigning Missouri High School Class 2 state champion in the 500 free. He came within 1.01 of the Class 2 state record in November when he won the title in 4:28.71. Enyeart also placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:40.55), anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.23), and swam the third leg (46.84) on the runner-up 400 free relay. He picked up new PBs in both the 200/500 free at the meet, swimming 2 and 7.1 seconds faster than he’d been in those same events at the 2019 MSHSAA Boys State Championships.

Enyeart won the 500 free and 1650 free at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships-Lee’s Summit. He also finaled in the 100 free (16th), 200 free (6th), 200 fly (5th), and 200 IM (9th) and notched PBs in the 100/1650 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

SCY times:

1650 free – 15:30.62

500 free – 4:28.71

1000 free – 9:23.98

200 free – 1:40.55

200 fly – 1:51.77

400 IM – 4:01.55

He recently competed at the Aqua Hawgs’ TYR Winter Long Course Invite and updated his LCM times in the 800/1500 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

LCM times:

1500 free – 16:13.53

800 free – 8:29.31

400 IM – 4:38.66

200 IM – 2:12.53

200 fly – 2:10.90

The Golden Gophers have a strong freshmen-led distance freestyle group that Enyeart will join in the fall of 2022. His training partners will include current freshmen Sawyer Grimes, Chris Nagy, William Christenson, James Freeman, and Leo Goldblatt and future members of the Minnesota class of 2025 Bar Soloveychik and Chris Morris.

