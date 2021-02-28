Carmel High School Wins Indiana State Championships, Modglin Posts 1:45 200 IM

Indiana Boys High School State Championships – Finals

February 26-27, 2021

IU Natatorium at IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 Boys High School Championship”

Carmel High School successfully defended their winning streak at the Indiana High School State Championships, keeping their team title that they have held since the 2014/2015 season. Over the course of the meet, Carmel scored a total of 360 points, nearly doubling the total of runners-up Fishers.

After a split prelims session, the finals session commenced with the top 16 performers in each event in the combined prelims results.

Top 5 Teams:

Carmel 360 Fishers 198.5 Zionsville 189.5 Franklin Community 169 Penn 154

Kicking off their winning campaign, Carmel narrowly won the 200 medley relay over Zionsville, out-touching them 1:29.60 to 1:29.64. Carmel’s team of Carter Lancaster, Ryan Malicki, Christopher Holmes, and William Kok knocked about a half second off of their time from the prelims session en route to their victory.

Hamilton Southeastern’s Keegan Streett then pulled off an upset in the 200 freestyle. After placing 5th in prelims with a time of 1:38.15, Streett, a Georgia commit, knocked almost 2 seconds off of his time to touch first in a time of 1:36.72 to claim the win.

Sophomore Will Modglin won the 200 IM by over a second, touching in a time of 1:45.14. Modglin took over a half second off of his seed time with his performance. Later in the session, Modglin got his second individual win of the day, touching first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 46.60.

Senior Brady Samuels, a Purdue commit, was also a double event winner during the meet. Samuels began by winning the 50 freestyle, dipping under the 20 second barrier to finish in 19.72. Although he was slightly off of his best time of 19.59 from prelims, Samuels was still over a second faster than he was at last year’s state meet. Shortly afterwards, Samuels won the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.05.

Another senior, Ethan Martin, who is uncommitted for college next year, won the 100 freestyle in a time of 44.02, taking about a tenth off of his time from the prelims session. In the race, Martin successfully defended the reigning state champion Braden Rollins, who finished 2nd in a time of 44.39.

In the men’s 1M diving event, senior Sam Bennett won with a total of 615.55 points. With his performance, he won by over 50 points, nearly beating the state record of 623.90 points. Bennett is currently committed to attend Perdue, after originally committing to Iowa which cut its swimming and diving program last fall.

Fishers’ Jackson Carlile won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:22.31. The senior cut 6 seconds off of his time from prelims. Carlile’s teammate Kyle Ponsler finished in 2nd place, cutting over 8 seconds off of his prelims performance to finish in 4:23.37.

Penn dominated the 200 freestyle relay, taking the top spot by almost a second in a time of 1:21.29. The team of Joseph Raddle, Aaron Dies, Joel Cummins, and Connor Craig consistently split sub-21 throughout the race, with Dies splitting a 19.54 on the second leg.

Carmel junior Ryan Malicki won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 53.71, touching about a half second ahead of the field. Going into the session, Malicki, a Notre Dame class of 2026 commit, was Carmel’s only top seed.

Carmel High School closed out the day with another relay win, with the team of Griffin Hadley, Kayden Lancaster, Carter Lancaster, and Augustus Rothrock finishing in a time of 2:58.70.