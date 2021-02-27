2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

This morning didn’t quite as many fireworks as yesterday morning, when multiple meet records went down, but it’s should be a cracker of a finals session tonight, as three teams are still in the running for a first place finish, and this could very well come down to the final relay.

NC State sits 65 points behind Louisville and 40 behind Virginia Tech after being disqualified in the 400 medley relay yesterday, but the Wolfpack had the morning session they need to in order to stay in the thick of things, and we should actually have a good idea of how the score is shaping after the final heat of the 1650, a strength for NC State.

Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland is the highest returner from last year’s 1650, where he took 2nd, and he’ll be gunning for his third individual title of the week, already won the 500 free and the 400 IM. But NC State will occupy the three lanes next to Hoagland with Eric Knowles, Ross Dant, and James Plage.

The 200 back will feature last year’s runner-up, Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte, in lane 4, as he posted the fastest time of the morning with 1:40.89. We’ll also have a new champion in the 100 free, where Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan had the fastest time of the morning with a 42.27.

A pair of Louisville Cardinal seniors will be looking to defend their titles in the final two individual events of the meet. Evgenii Somov has won the 200 breast two out of the last three years, and he’ll be in lane 5 after swimming 1:53.41 in prelims. Notre Dame’s Josh Bottelberghe will be in lane 4 after his 1:53.34 this morning. Nick Albiero will be looking for a four-repeat in the 200 fly; he had the fastest prelims time this morning with a 1:40.79.

The meet will wrap up with the 400 free relay, where UVA officially has the fastest time in the conference this season, NC State is the defending champion, and both Louisville and Virginia Tech should be in the mix, especially if the team battle does come down to the final relay,

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Louisville – 825 Virginia Tech – 800 NC State – 760 Virginia – 629 UNC – 567 Florida State – 536 Georgia Tech – 507 Notre Dame – 425 Pitt – 288 Duke – 272 Miami (FL) – 207 Boston College – 148

1650 – Timed Finals

ACC Record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

Meet Record: 14:27.93 – Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame), 2020

2020 NCAA Invite: 14:57.07

2020 Champion: Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame), 14:27.93

Early Heats Recap:

Louisville sophomore Ilia Sibirtsev came through for the Cardinals, posting the fastest time of the afternoon with a 14:51.33. That’ll guarantee Sibirtsev at least 9th place, his highest finish at his two ACC Championships. Florida State freshman David Quirie knocked 19 seconds off of his seed time to touch in 14:57.82, the only other man so far to get under 15:00.

NC State’s Curtis Wiltsey has the 4th-fastest time of the day, locking him into at least 12th. Louisville’s two swimmers sit at 9th and 19th, while Virginia Tech’s rank 12th and 13th

200 Back – Finals

ACC Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

Meet Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

2020 NCAA Invite: 1:41.49

2020 Champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:37.71

100 Free – Finals

ACC record: 41.05 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 41.41 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2020 NCAA Invite: 42.57

2020 Champion: Nyls Korstanje (NC State), 42.13

200 Breast – Finals

ACC record: 1:50.79 – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019

(Georgia Tech), 2019 Meet record:1:50.79 – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019

(Georgia Tech), 2019 2020 NCAA Invite: 1:54.03

2020 Champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 1:52.54

200 Fly – Finals

ACC Record: 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

Meet record: 1:38.65 – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020

2020 NCAA Invite: 1:43.18

2020 champion: Nick Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.65

400 Free Relay – Timed Finals