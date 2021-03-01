2021 ACC Men’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Champion: Louisville (1x)

Louisville (1x) Live Results

First a few notes

If all seniors actually don’t return NC State appear in line to re establish their dominance in the ACC next year as they return 781 individual points to Louisville’s 562, Virginia Tech’s 597, and Virginia’s 557.

The highest scoring class at the meet was NC State’s sophomores with 388 points.

By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan‘s 44.32 100 fly

The most points any team scored in any event was Louisville’s 103 in the 50 free.

With a 2 point margin, there a literally hundreds of swims that could be pointed to as “deciding the meet” but the one that will probably stick out to NC State fans for years to come is the DQ in the 400 medley relay, an event where dead last is worth 32 points, easily enough to win the meet.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Louisville: 1181

2. NC State: 1179

3. VT: 1037

4. UVA: 921

5. Florida St: 716

6. UNC: 646

7. ND: 641

8. GT: 612

9. PITT: 455

10. Duke: 347

11. MIAMI (FL): 182

12. BC: 180

Individual Scores by Year

Louisville NC State VT UVA Florida St UNC ND GT PITT Duke MIAMI (FL) BC FR 43 177 148 158 222 115 114 77 41 45 0 0 SO 152 388 164 281 87 70 200 55 79 19 126 0 JR 367 216 285 118 153 95 111 74 69 88 0 6 SR 317 166 171 104 13 136 34 148 100 1 32 0 Returning 562 781 597 557 462 280 425 206 189 152 150 6

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Louisville NC State VT UVA Florida St UNC ND GT PITT Duke MIAMI (FL) BC 200 Medley Relay 64 48 51 54 51 44 0 56 46 42 0 34 800 Free Relay 54 64 56 52 44 46 48 50 34 42 0 32 3 mtr Diving 44 16 57 0 28 96 3 24 6 13 75 0 1 mtr Diving 34 18 4 0 24 13 7 5 12 18 20 0 Platform Diving 42 28 33 0 34 22 24 29 22 41 87 0 500 Free 31 86 26 49 57 3 59 35 16 0 0 0 200 IM 34 78 90 80 9 0 22 32 0 17 0 0 50 Free 103 62 68 48 33 19 0 1 28 0 0 0 200 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 50 46 42 48 44 34 0 32 100 Fly 84 36 91 17 17 39 5 39 29 5 0 0 400 IM 23 88 51 61 16 13 95 2 4 9 0 0 200 Free 41 92 28 52 39 37 29 37 1 6 0 0 100 Breast 36 31 47 69 20 41 23 40 46 9 0 0 100 Back 107 57 42 43 42 15 24 26 0 0 0 6 400 Medley Relay 64 0 54 52 48 50 46 56 0 42 0 44 1650 Free 62 86 9 35 40 20 69 14 21 6 0 0 200 Back 72 85 49 73 9 40 25 0 4 5 0 0 100 Free 93 62 59 44 48 7 7 15 27 0 0 0 200 Breast 41 26 50 66 20 35 51 28 44 1 0 0 200 Fly 32 96 64 24 35 16 16 27 29 23 0 0 400 Free Relay 56 64 54 50 52 44 46 48 42 34 0 32

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

VT BC Duke MIAMI (FL) NC State PITT GT Louisville UVA Florida St ND UNC 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 4 2 0 3 1 2 4 0 0 2 2 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 1 2 3 1 4 1 0 0 1 4 4 0 0 0 3 1 1 1 3 0 1 1 5 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 3 3 0 1 6 1 0 1 1 3 0 1 3 3 1 0 1 7 2 0 0 1 3 0 1 2 2 1 2 1 8 3 0 0 0 5 0 3 1 2 0 0 1 9 1 0 0 1 5 0 0 2 2 3 1 1 10 0 0 2 0 3 1 0 2 1 4 2 1 11 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 3 2 1 2 1 12 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 1 3 13 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 3 0 2 3 2 14 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 2 2 1 3 15 1 0 1 0 3 4 0 2 1 0 2 2 16 3 0 0 0 3 2 1 2 1 1 3 0 17 1 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 3 5 0 0 18 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 4 3 1 19 1 1 4 0 0 1 0 2 2 1 3 1 20 3 0 3 0 3 0 3 2 0 0 2 0 21 3 0 1 0 1 3 0 3 0 1 2 3 22 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 7 23 1 0 1 0 2 2 2 0 3 0 5 0 24 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 1 1 1 2 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Somov, Evgenii SR 91 200 IM 3 1:44.05 713 100 Breast 1 51.03 849 200 Breast 1 1:51.26 816 Albiero, Nicola SR 88 100 Fly 2 44.67 872 100 Back 2 44.85 810 200 Fly 1 1:39.08 866 Sameh, Abdelrah SO 75 50 Free 3 19.15 794 100 Fly 9 45.82 761 100 Free 2 42.07 807 Whyte, Mitchell JR 70 100 Fly 16 46.55 700 100 Back 3 45.13 787 200 Back 1 1:39.98 753 Eastman, Michae JR 58 50 Free 7 19.55 711 200 Free 15 1:36.3 637 100 Free 7 43.09 706 Curley, Hayden JR 54 500 Free 11 4:19.18 685 400 IM 13 3:51.32 570 1650 Free 6 15:01.3 631 Sofianidis, Nik SR 52 100 Fly 15 46.52 702 100 Back 6 46.72 669 200 Back 11 1:42.71 664 Gur, Kivanc JR 46 3 mtr Diving 10 335.4 1 mtr Diving 22 275.1 Platform Diving 4 371.4 Wever, Jack JR 44 200 IM 18 1:45.87 652 100 Back 14 47.38 623 200 Back 6 1:42.66 666 Cummings, Tanne JR 42 50 Free 5 19.45 731 100 Breast 21 53.52 657 100 Free 14 43.05 710 Paulson, Colton JR 40 500 Free 24 4:24.7 594 200 Free 5 1:33.94 740 100 Free 13 43.01 714 Sibirtsev, Ilia SO 40 500 Free 17 4:18.6 694 400 IM 21 3:53.97 518 1650 Free 3 14:51.33 678 Sneden, Adam SO 37 3 mtr Diving 18 311.15 1 mtr Diving 13 305.3 Platform Diving 11 295.2 Pinto, Daniel SR 37 3 mtr Diving 9 356.55 1 mtr Diving 10 310.75 Platform Diving 26 229.7 Lowe, Dalton FR 34 50 Free 19 19.72 679 100 Fly 14 46.4 712 100 Back 12 47.2 635 Deliyiannis, Mi SR 28 50 Free 8 19.62 698 100 Fly 42 48.74 515 100 Free 19 43.54 665 Smith, Theodore SR 21 500 Free 20 4:21.39 649 400 IM 20 3:53.79 522 1650 Free 16 15:19.84 537 Worrell, Kyle JR 13 50 Free 34 20.16 594 200 Free 21 1:36.34 635 100 Free 17 43.35 682 Kreiley, Aidan FR 9 200 IM 47 1:52.08 411 100 Breast 25 54.32 600 200 Breast 17 1:55.95 671 Alarcon, Greyso SO 0 100 Fly 35 47.76 601 200 Fly 26 1:47.30 558 Klawiter, Tyler JR 0 500 Free 28 4:23.79 610 200 Free 34 1:38.91 513 1650 Free 27 15:31.15 474

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gezmis, Erge SR 71 200 IM 6 1:44.32 704 400 IM 3 3:43.47 706 200 Fly 9 1:44.6 656 Knowles, Eric SR 70 500 Free 6 4:17.62 710 400 IM 6 3:44.85 683 1650 Free 8 15:09.24 592 Bowers, Noah SO 69 200 IM 5 1:44.21 708 200 Free 8 1:34.49 716 200 Fly 8 1:45.01 642 Dant, Ross SO 67 500 Free 2 4:12.21 805 1650 Free 2 14:35.73 753 200 Back 16 1:47.95 481 Stokowski, Kacp SO 67 50 Free 17 19.64 694 100 Back 1 44.82 813 200 Back 4 1:41.94 689 Tapp, Hunter SO 65 50 Free 13 19.6 702 200 Free 4 1:33.93 741 100 Free 5 42.51 762 Miller, Lukas FR 58 200 IM 12 1:44.81 687 200 Free 3 1:32.93 788 100 Free 11 42.96 718 Henderson, Noah SO 57 50 Free 9 19.31 761 100 Fly 13 46.31 719 200 Fly 7 1:44.45 661 Izzo, Giovanni JR 57 50 Free 10 19.47 727 100 Back 9 46.42 690 100 Free 9 42.74 739 Brown, Zachary JR 54 500 Free 16 4:23.09 621 200 Free 10 1:35.18 685 200 Fly 4 1:42.13 743 Moore, Michael FR 53 200 IM 13 1:45.12 677 400 IM 5 3:44.44 690 200 Back 13 1:42.86 660 Plage, James FR 43 500 Free 7 4:18.44 697 200 Free 26 1:37.07 602 1650 Free 9 15:12.19 577 Kusto, Rafal JR 31 50 Free 32 20.06 616 100 Breast 10 52.4 737 200 Breast 13 1:54.67 708 Healy, John JR 31 100 Back 20 47.34 626 200 Back 8 1:43.79 630 200 Fly 21 1:46.34 594 Moranetz, Jack JR 26 50 Free 60 21.04 393 100 Breast 13 53.28 674 200 Breast 15 1:56.70 649 Sobolewski, Luk SR 25 50 Free 23 19.92 641 100 Fly 8 47.04 660 100 Free 24 44.26 598 Cram, Zachary SO 24 200 IM 27 1:47.34 601 400 IM 15 3:51.48 567 200 Back 15 1:45.22 582 Sexton, Matt FR 23 3 mtr Diving 28 274.6 1 mtr Diving 30 242.65 Platform Diving 7 313.35 Bennett, Bayne SO 21 3 mtr Diving 20 300.9 1 mtr Diving 11 309.85 Platform Diving 29 188.65 O’Brien, Patric SO 18 3 mtr Diving 16 316.7 1 mtr Diving 23 271.95 Platform Diving 20 261.0 Wiltsey, Curtis JR 17 500 Free 36 4:26.56 562 1650 Free 11 15:13.75 569 200 Fly 24 1:47.41 554

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ramadan, Yousse FR 84 50 Free 4 19.33 757 100 Fly 1 44.32 910 100 Free 4 42.5 763 Ivanov, Antani JR 81 500 Free 4 4:14.92 755 100 Fly 3 45.21 817 200 Fly 2 1:39.82 834 Manoff, Philip JR 75 100 Fly 5 45.5 790 200 Free 2 1:32.63 803 100 Free 8 43.14 702 Coll Marti, Car FR 64 200 IM 2 1:43.47 734 100 Breast 14 53.38 667 200 Breast 7 1:53.31 749 Tornqvist, Samu SR 59 200 IM 11 1:44.80 688 100 Back 11 47.16 638 200 Back 3 1:41.11 716 Zawadzki, Noah SR 51 3 mtr Diving 4 396.15 Platform Diving 5 371.35 Pouch, Ananias SO 48 200 IM 16 1:45.59 661 100 Breast 8 52.5 730 200 Breast 12 1:54.44 715 Eichberg, Dylan JR 45 200 IM 9 1:44.56 696 200 Fly 5 1:42.14 743 Myburgh, Keith JR 40 200 IM 15 1:45.47 665 400 IM 2 3:43.45 706 Webb, Forest SO 37 50 Free 54 20.79 454 100 Back 8 46.95 653 200 Back 12 1:42.78 662 Hallock, Thomas SR 35 50 Free 6 19.48 725 100 Back 25 47.79 593 100 Free 16 43.63 657 Dal Maso, Filip JR 27 500 Free 27 4:23.7 611 400 IM 7 3:45.45 673 1650 Free 21 15:27.42 495 Perreault, Jose SO 22 3 mtr Diving 11 329.45 1 mtr Diving 21 278.8 Platform Diving 23 247.95 Cole, Taj SO 21 3 mtr Diving 12 320.8 Platform Diving 19 264.5 Lopez Miro, Cob SO 14 50 Free 64 21.37 313 100 Breast 17 53.28 674 200 Breast 20 1:57.64 622 Herbert, David SR 13 50 Free 14 19.64 694 100 Free 32 44.51 573 Hines, Alexande SR 13 200 IM 22 1:47.14 608 100 Breast 22 53.63 649 200 Breast 18 1:56.44 657 Claesson, Henry JR 12 50 Free 20 19.86 653 100 Fly 18 46.56 699 100 Free 41 45.15 506 Vipavetz, Ryan SO 11 500 Free 37 4:26.71 559 1650 Free 34 15:40.37 419 200 Fly 16 1:47.14 564 Koeppen, Willia SO 11 50 Free 52 20.7 476 100 Back 21 47.35 625 200 Back 18 1:43.71 632 Doss, Brennen JR 5 500 Free 41 4:27.25 549 200 Free 27 1:37.38 588 1650 Free 20 15:22.79 521

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Conway, Sean SO 73 200 IM 4 1:44.11 711 400 IM 8 3:45.7 669 200 Back 5 1:42.52 670 Brownstead, Mat FR 70 50 Free 1 18.88 854 100 Fly 19 46.88 673 100 Free 1 41.87 829 Walker, John SO 66 500 Free 3 4:13.45 782 200 Free 14 1:36.23 640 1650 Free 4 14:56.26 655 Storch, Casey JR 65 200 IM 8 1:45.19 675 400 IM 4 3:44.31 692 200 Breast 10 1:54.28 719 Nichols, Noah FR 59 200 IM 19 1:46.42 633 100 Breast 2 51.36 820 200 Breast 5 1:52.98 759 Grender, Justin JR 53 500 Free 23 4:23.55 614 100 Back 7 46.76 666 200 Back 2 1:40.63 731 Barnum, Joseph SR 50 200 IM 24 1:49.41 523 100 Breast 5 51.76 787 200 Breast 6 1:53.02 758 Wright, Jack SO 44 500 Free 9 4:17.87 706 200 Free 6 1:34.18 729 100 Free 29 44.15 608 Schilling, Samu SR 38 200 IM 7 1:44.4 701 200 Free 12 1:35.89 655 Cole, William FR 29 100 Fly 31 47.45 627 100 Back 17 46.45 688 200 Back 9 1:41.65 698 Lamb, Augustus SO 28 50 Free 11 19.5 721 100 Breast 26 54.52 585 100 Free 15 43.18 698 Fong, Joshua SO 26 200 IM 23 1:47.15 608 100 Fly 26 47.04 660 200 Fly 6 1:43.98 677 Gyenis, Daniel SO 22 500 Free 34 4:25.04 588 400 IM 14 3:51.34 570 1650 Free 17 15:19.93 537 Edwards, Maxwel SO 20 50 Free 35 20.23 580 100 Fly 17 46.29 721 100 Back 16 47.43 619 Otto, Matthew SR 16 500 Free 38 4:26.75 558 100 Breast 11 52.59 723 Klinksiek, Konn SO 2 50 Free 27 19.97 632 100 Fly 23 47.35 635 100 Free 30 44.41 583 Hering, Tanner FR 0 500 Free 26 4:23.67 612 400 IM 27 3:55.79 480 1650 Free 26 15:30.69 476 Killion, Connor JR 0 50 Free 47 20.6 499 100 Back 31 48.34 551 200 Back 25 1:45.96 556 Gess, Tristan SR 0 3 mtr Diving 29 272.75 1 mtr Diving 29 247.4 Platform Diving 27 209.55

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Varjasi, Peter SO 62 50 Free 12 19.58 707 200 Free 7 1:34.32 723 100 Free 6 42.65 748 Quirie, David FR 47 500 Free 12 4:19.4 681 200 Free 18 1:35.43 674 1650 Free 5 14:57.82 647 McCusker, Max JR 41 50 Free 18 19.68 687 100 Fly 10 45.97 748 100 Free 10 42.88 726 Bastian, Izaak JR 40 50 Free 29 20.0 626 100 Breast 9 51.84 780 200 Breast 9 1:53.81 734 Helling, Jesco FR 37 3 mtr Diving 13 319.25 1 mtr Diving 17 292.9 Platform Diving 13 293.5 Nolasco, Darwin FR 36 3 mtr Diving 24 290.05 1 mtr Diving 12 306.2 Platform Diving 9 298.8 Herbet, Mason FR 34 200 IM 17 1:44.94 683 100 Fly 25 46.88 673 100 Back 5 46.1 713 Yanchev, Yordan FR 34 500 Free 5 4:16.66 726 200 Free 17 1:35.25 682 1650 Free 35 15:45.38 390 Corredor, Santi JR 28 500 Free 10 4:18.74 692 400 IM 21 3:53.97 518 200 Fly 18 1:45.46 626 Smith, Zachary FR 28 500 Free 29 4:24.17 603 1650 Free 12 15:14.99 563 200 Fly 14 1:46.94 572 Lucas, Jackson JR 26 200 IM 25 1:46.96 614 100 Back 10 47.08 644 200 Back 17 1:43.52 638 Vance, Nicholas SO 25 400 IM 11 3:47.54 638 200 Back 28 1:46.43 539 200 Fly 17 1:45.28 632 Ksiazek, Jakub JR 18 50 Free 16 19.97 632 100 Free 18 43.42 676 Davidson, Joshu SR 13 3 mtr Diving 14 318.6 Eaton, Thomas FR 6 200 IM 43 1:51.03 456 100 Fly 40 48.54 533 200 Fly 19 1:46.13 602 Moran, Blake SO 0 50 Free 30 20.03 620 100 Free 27 43.92 630 Demsar, Domen SO 0 50 Free 28 19.99 630 100 Fly 34 47.69 607 100 Free 36 44.89 534 Ghaffari, Moham SO 0 500 Free 30 4:24.3 601 200 Free 36 1:39.28 493 100 Free 43 45.24 496 Hoogenboom, Wil FR 0 500 Free 40 4:27.2 550 400 IM 31 4:00.03 386 1650 Free 31 15:35.27 450 Clark, Rush FR 0 50 Free 58 20.95 415 100 Fly 33 47.64 611 200 Fly 27 1:47.37 555 Wood, Nevada SO 0 200 IM 45 1:51.59 432 100 Breast 27 54.65 576 200 Breast 25 1:59.37 569

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abaliksta, Vald SR 48 50 Free 39 20.34 557 100 Breast 4 51.74 788 200 Breast 8 1:54.08 725 Poelke, Boyd FR 40 50 Free 42 20.43 537 100 Fly 6 46.02 744 200 Fly 11 1:44.76 650 Stepinski, Fabi SO 40 3 mtr Diving 5 391.4 Platform Diving 12 294.6 Thames, Christo SR 37 500 Free 54 4:33.82 422 100 Back 13 47.28 630 200 Back 7 1:42.72 664 Down-Jenkins, A JR 35 3 mtr Diving 1 452.25 Platform Diving 22 258.0 Messenger, Will SR 31 50 Free 15 19.65 694 100 Fly 12 46.28 722 100 Free 21 43.64 656 Watling, Connor FR 29 3 mtr Diving 15 318.0 1 mtr Diving 14 304.1 Platform Diving 21 258.95 Rauch, Jacob JR 28 200 IM 27 1:47.34 601 100 Breast 12 52.97 696 200 Breast 14 1:56.45 656 Hussey, Patrick FR 27 500 Free 22 4:23.02 622 400 IM 18 3:50.57 584 1650 Free 10 15:12.87 574 Hart, Alexander SO 27 3 mtr Diving 3 412.35 Platform Diving 25 235.95 Sungalia, Tomas JR 23 50 Free 22 19.91 643 200 Free 9 1:34.00 738 100 Free 26 43.9 632 Dimitriou, Dimi SR 14 500 Free 35 4:25.65 578 200 Free 13 1:36.08 646 1650 Free 36 15:58.9 311 Rutberg, Noah FR 13 200 IM 31 1:48.39 562 100 Back 29 48.19 563 200 Back 14 1:43.94 625 Barnett, Wesley FR 6 200 IM 39 1:49.54 518 400 IM 19 3:52.99 538 200 Back 27 1:46.27 545 Koenigsperger, SR 6 50 Free 35 20.23 580 200 Free 22 1:36.62 622 100 Free 22 43.7 650 Coan, Eli JR 4 50 Free 21 19.9 647 100 Fly 45 49.39 452 100 Free 25 43.87 635 Bretzmann, Thom JR 3 500 Free 43 4:28.32 530 200 Free 33 1:38.65 526 1650 Free 22 15:28.38 490 Mays, Alexander SO 3 400 IM 29 3:56.58 463 100 Back 33 48.8 515 200 Back 22 1:44.93 592 Burhans, Tucker JR 2 100 Fly 32 47.56 618 100 Back 24 47.68 601 200 Back 24 1:46.33 543 Villalon Centen SO 0 100 Fly 29 47.17 650 100 Back 27 47.96 580 Ewing, Kendall FR 0 50 Free 63 21.23 346 100 Breast 29 55.25 529 200 Breast 31 2:02.55 462

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hoagland, Jack SO 96 500 Free 1 4:11.26 823 400 IM 1 3:40.99 749 1650 Free 1 14:31.83 773 Bottelberghe, J JR 54 200 IM 20 1:46.72 623 100 Breast 7 52.39 738 200 Breast 4 1:52.87 763 Christianson, B FR 49 200 IM 14 1:45.16 676 400 IM 9 3:44.49 689 200 Breast 11 1:54.32 718 Smith, Liam FR 30 500 Free 18 4:20.24 668 200 Free 25 1:36.9 610 1650 Free 7 15:08.6 595 Hutchinson, Lia SO 30 500 Free 13 4:19.76 675 200 Free 23 1:37.00 605 1650 Free 13 15:16.95 553 Faikish, Sean FR 27 200 IM 21 1:46.83 619 400 IM 10 3:47.50 638 200 Breast 19 1:57.32 631 Fitzpatrick, Jo SO 24 200 IM 26 1:47.23 605 100 Back 18 47.16 638 200 Back 10 1:42.25 679 Wilburn, Cason SO 21 200 Free 11 1:35.45 674 100 Free 20 43.56 663 Miranda, Maxwel JR 19 500 Free 19 4:20.29 667 400 IM 16 3:52.22 553 200 Fly 23 1:46.81 577 Cumberland, Wil SR 17 200 IM 29 1:47.42 598 400 IM 12 3:49.98 595 200 Back 23 1:45.17 584 Korndorffer, Ch SO 16 100 Fly 21 47.1 655 100 Back 15 47.42 620 200 Fly 31 1:49.12 484 Smith, Zachary JR 15 100 Fly 24 47.4 631 100 Back 28 48.02 576 200 Fly 13 1:45.4 628 Petrison, David JR 12 3 mtr Diving 25 285.4 1 mtr Diving 26 260.7 Platform Diving 15 278.5 Flaute, Austin JR 11 3 mtr Diving 22 291.75 1 mtr Diving 18 288.85 Platform Diving 24 243.55 McKeen, Sadler SR 11 500 Free 31 4:24.35 600 200 Free 16 1:38.19 549 200 Back 30 1:47.13 513 DeBacker, Dave SO 11 3 mtr Diving 31 242.65 1 mtr Diving 27 259.45 Platform Diving 16 276.15 Smesko, Kaden FR 8 50 Free 55 20.89 430 100 Back 23 47.62 605 200 Back 19 1:44.30 613 Becker, John SR 3 200 IM 41 1:50.16 492 100 Breast 31 55.54 506 200 Breast 22 1:58.62 592 Santana, Brenda SR 3 100 Fly 30 47.27 642 100 Back 22 47.44 618 200 Fly 25 1:47.01 569 Stensby, Christ SO 2 50 Free 30 20.03 620 100 Free 23 43.93 629 Scannell, Thach SO 0 500 Free 33 4:24.96 590 200 Free 29 1:37.44 585 1650 Free 30 15:34.76 453

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pumputis, Caio SR 84 200 IM 1 1:41.76 797 100 Breast 6 52.1 760 200 Breast 2 1:51.81 797 Unlu, Baturalp FR 69 500 Free 8 4:18.62 694 200 Free 1 1:32.4 815 100 Free 12 42.99 716 Ferraro, Christ SR 50 100 Fly 7 46.05 741 200 Fly 3 1:40.64 800 Lechuga, Ruben SO 44 3 mtr Diving 8 363.45 Platform Diving 8 296.65 Barone, Kyle JR 43 50 Free 24 19.94 637 100 Fly 11 46.24 725 100 Back 4 45.93 726 Wakeland, Clark JR 31 500 Free 14 4:20.08 670 200 Free 20 1:36.19 641 1650 Free 14 15:17.73 549 Kreider, Jacob SR 14 3 mtr Diving 23 290.4 1 mtr Diving 20 281.2 Platform Diving 18 270.05 Kertesz, Daniel SO 11 500 Free 46 4:29.91 499 100 Breast 16 53.99 624 100 Free 34 44.64 560 Alderson, Justi FR 5 200 IM 40 1:49.9 503 100 Breast 20 53.51 658 200 Breast 29 2:00.39 536 Shaheen, Jonath FR 2 200 IM 37 1:49.4 523 400 IM 23 3:54.3 512 200 Fly 29 1:48.20 522 Blischke, Caleb FR 1 500 Free 42 4:27.75 540 200 Free 40 1:40.50 427 1650 Free 24 15:29.98 481 Russell, Cale JR 0 500 Free 51 4:31.71 464 200 Free 41 1:40.59 422 1650 Free 29 15:31.45 472 Branscombe, Tyl JR 0 50 Free 41 20.4 546 200 Free 39 1:39.8 465 100 Free 30 44.41 583 Warnakulasuriya SR 0 50 Free 61 21.08 383 100 Back 34 49.13 487 200 Back 29 1:46.80 525 Allison, Grant FR 0 50 Free 49 20.68 480 200 Free 44 1:42.24 331 100 Free 39 45.02 520 Jacobs, Daniel JR 0 500 Free 25 4:23.13 621 200 Free 31 1:38.19 549 1650 Free 32 15:35.31 449 Vater, Jonathan SR 0 50 Free 49 20.68 480 200 Free 37 1:39.55 479 100 Free 42 45.22 498 Davies, Simon FR 0 200 IM 48 1:54.02 327 400 IM 33 4:03.49 309 200 Back 32 1:48.28 468 Daniel, Austin SR 0 50 Free 25 19.9 647 100 Fly 38 48.12 571 100 Free 35 44.75 549 Frohde, Wiggo FR 0 500 Free 53 4:33.07 437 200 Free 38 1:39.67 472 100 Free 48 46.22 383

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vera, Blaise SR 81 50 Free 2 19.03 819 100 Fly 4 45.29 809 100 Free 3 42.21 793 Van Der Laan, C JR 54 50 Free 67 23.92 15 100 Breast 3 51.52 806 200 Breast 3 1:52.76 766 Reed, Dylan SO 30 3 mtr Diving 19 303.8 1 mtr Diving 16 296.8 Platform Diving 14 280.05 Chen, Jerry SO 23 200 IM 38 1:49.41 523 100 Breast 15 53.43 663 200 Breast 16 1:57.4 629 Briggs, Warren FR 19 500 Free 15 4:20.63 661 200 Free 30 1:38.14 551 1650 Free 18 15:21.71 527 Remenyi, Armin SR 17 50 Free 37 20.25 576 100 Fly 28 47.15 651 200 Fly 10 1:44.61 656 Dutkowiak, Wojc SO 17 500 Free 21 4:21.73 643 200 Free 24 1:37.41 586 1650 Free 15 15:18.73 543 Ahadzhanian, Se JR 15 50 Free 43 20.45 533 100 Fly 22 47.12 654 200 Fly 15 1:47.00 570 Crisci, Flynn SO 9 200 IM 30 1:47.71 588 100 Breast 18 53.31 672 200 Breast 23 1:59.02 580 Keller, Nate FR 9 3 mtr Diving 30 272.3 1 mtr Diving 28 251.75 Platform Diving 17 274.55 Zorzano Jover, FR 7 200 IM 42 1:50.21 490 400 IM 22 3:54.04 517 200 Breast 21 1:58.29 602 Goraj, Marcin FR 4 100 Fly 39 48.34 551 100 Back 26 47.85 588 200 Back 21 1:44.68 600 Schonbachler, R SR 2 500 Free 44 4:28.79 521 1650 Free 23 15:29.55 483 200 Fly 32 1:49.61 463 Salisbury, Jack FR 1 3 mtr Diving 26 280.75 1 mtr Diving 24 264.95 Platform Diving 28 197.9 Dafoe, Cameron FR 1 200 IM 34 1:48.86 545 400 IM 24 3:57.72 438 200 Breast 33 2:03.03 445 Cannon, Ellis SR 0 50 Free 38 20.32 561 100 Back 32 48.56 534 100 Free 44 45.31 488 Fishman, Judd SR 0 400 IM 28 3:55.97 477 200 Back 31 1:48.03 478 200 Fly 33 1:49.84 453 Pytlarczyk, Szy SO 0 50 Free 40 20.35 555 100 Free 46 45.98 411 McLaughlin, Owe FR 0 200 IM 33 1:48.81 546 200 Free 32 1:38.32 543 200 Fly 35 1:50.42 428 Toledo Sanchez, SO 0 50 Free 46 20.51 519 200 Free 27 1:37.38 588 100 Free 37 44.93 530 Hopta, Stephen JR 0 500 Free 52 4:33.00 438 100 Back 30 48.24 559 200 Back 26 1:46.20 547

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Harding, Seamus FR 45 3 mtr Diving 17 313.5 1 mtr Diving 15 302.95 Platform Diving 6 333.65 Anolick, Harel JR 27 3 mtr Diving 21 292.35 1 mtr Diving 19 281.95 Platform Diving 10 296.1 Reznick, Cole JR 24 200 IM 10 1:44.61 694 100 Breast 19 53.32 671 200 Breast 24 1:59.16 575 Whelan, Matthew JR 15 50 Free 33 20.13 600 100 Fly 27 47.07 658 200 Fly 12 1:45.14 637 Hallaron, David JR 11 500 Free 32 4:24.43 599 200 Free 19 1:36.07 647 200 Back 20 1:44.37 611 Werner, Everett JR 9 500 Free 50 4:31.52 468 400 IM 17 3:50.27 590 200 Back 33 1:48.75 449 Driscoll, Brend SO 6 500 Free 48 4:30.32 492 400 IM 32 4:01.43 355 1650 Free 19 15:22.35 524 Gingrich, Charl SO 5 50 Free 26 19.91 643 100 Fly 20 46.96 666 100 Free 28 44.07 616 Dallavalle, Chr SO 5 500 Free 49 4:30.65 485 200 Free 35 1:39.09 503 200 Fly 20 1:46.20 599 Talati, Nichola SO 3 200 IM 35 1:49.12 534 100 Fly 37 48.1 572 200 Fly 22 1:46.73 580 Zucker, Colson JR 2 50 Free 56 20.9 427 100 Breast 23 54.26 604 200 Breast 30 2:01.72 491 Zimmer, Adam SR 1 200 IM 36 1:49.30 527 100 Breast 24 54.39 595 200 Breast 28 2:00.26 540 Viers, Nicholas SO 0 200 IM 32 1:48.6 555 400 IM 26 3:55.38 489 200 Breast 26 1:59.71 558 Cagley, Jonah SO 0 3 mtr Diving 27 278.85 1 mtr Diving 25 261.2 Johnson, Lucas FR 0 50 Free 59 20.97 410 100 Fly 36 47.86 593 200 Fly 28 1:47.59 547 Chang, Takkin FR 0 100 Fly 43 49.04 486 100 Back 35 49.15 486 200 Back 34 1:48.93 442 Wassmer, Zachar FR 0 500 Free 45 4:29.03 517 200 Free 42 1:42.03 342 1650 Free 25 15:30.44 478 Gong, Phillip SO 0 50 Free 65 21.81 218 100 Breast 30 55.52 507 200 Breast 35 2:05.82 345 Day, John JR 0 50 Free 48 20.65 487 200 Free 43 1:42.16 335 100 Free 45 45.87 424 Tenpas, William SO 0 200 IM 44 1:51.20 449 100 Breast 28 55.16 536 200 Breast 27 1:59.93 551 Lafata, Spencer SR 0 500 Free 39 4:27.01 554 1650 Free 33 15:36.9 440 200 Fly 30 1:48.25 520

MIAMI (FL)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Scapens, Brodie SO 70 3 mtr Diving 7 370.9 1 mtr Diving 9 317.9 Platform Diving 3 380.7 Flory, Max SO 56 3 mtr Diving 2 421.3 Platform Diving 2 416.05 Cooper, Zachary SR 32 Platform Diving 1 421.5 Matthews, Jack 24 3 mtr Diving 6 389.55

