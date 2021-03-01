2021 ACC Men’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th
Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
Champion: Louisville (1x)
First a few notes
If all seniors actually don’t return NC State appear in line to re establish their dominance in the ACC next year as they return 781 individual points to Louisville’s 562, Virginia Tech’s 597, and Virginia’s 557.
The highest scoring class at the meet was NC State’s sophomores with 388 points.
By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Virginia Tech freshman
Youssef Ramadan‘s 44.32 100 fly The most points any team scored in any event was Louisville’s 103 in the 50 free.
With a 2 point margin, there a literally hundreds of swims that could be pointed to as “deciding the meet” but the one that will probably stick out to NC State fans for years to come is the DQ in the 400 medley relay, an event where dead last is worth 32 points, easily enough to win the meet.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Louisville: 1181
2. NC State: 1179
3. VT: 1037
4. UVA: 921
5. Florida St: 716
6. UNC: 646
7. ND: 641
8. GT: 612
9. PITT: 455
10. Duke: 347
11. MIAMI (FL): 182
12. BC: 180 Individual Scores by Year
Louisville
NC State
VT
UVA
Florida St
UNC
ND
GT
PITT
Duke
MIAMI (FL)
BC
FR
43
177
148
158
222
115
114
77
41
45
0
0
SO
152
388
164
281
87
70
200
55
79
19
126
0
JR
367
216
285
118
153
95
111
74
69
88
0
6
SR
317
166
171
104
13
136
34
148
100
1
32
0
Returning
562
781
597
557
462
280
425
206
189
152
150
6
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Louisville
NC State
VT
UVA
Florida St
UNC
ND
GT
PITT
Duke
MIAMI (FL)
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
48
51
54
51
44
0
56
46
42
0
34
800 Free Relay
54
64
56
52
44
46
48
50
34
42
0
32
3 mtr Diving
44
16
57
0
28
96
3
24
6
13
75
0
1 mtr Diving
34
18
4
0
24
13
7
5
12
18
20
0
Platform Diving
42
28
33
0
34
22
24
29
22
41
87
0
500 Free
31
86
26
49
57
3
59
35
16
0
0
0
200 IM
34
78
90
80
9
0
22
32
0
17
0
0
50 Free
103
62
68
48
33
19
0
1
28
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
50
46
42
48
44
34
0
32
100 Fly
84
36
91
17
17
39
5
39
29
5
0
0
400 IM
23
88
51
61
16
13
95
2
4
9
0
0
200 Free
41
92
28
52
39
37
29
37
1
6
0
0
100 Breast
36
31
47
69
20
41
23
40
46
9
0
0
100 Back
107
57
42
43
42
15
24
26
0
0
0
6
400 Medley Relay
64
0
54
52
48
50
46
56
0
42
0
44
1650 Free
62
86
9
35
40
20
69
14
21
6
0
0
200 Back
72
85
49
73
9
40
25
0
4
5
0
0
100 Free
93
62
59
44
48
7
7
15
27
0
0
0
200 Breast
41
26
50
66
20
35
51
28
44
1
0
0
200 Fly
32
96
64
24
35
16
16
27
29
23
0
0
400 Free Relay
56
64
54
50
52
44
46
48
42
34
0
32
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
VT
BC
Duke
MIAMI (FL)
NC State
PITT
GT
Louisville
UVA
Florida St
ND
UNC
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
2
4
2
0
3
1
2
4
0
0
2
2
1
1
3
2
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
1
2
3
1
4
1
0
0
1
4
4
0
0
0
3
1
1
1
3
0
1
1
5
3
0
0
0
3
0
0
2
3
3
0
1
6
1
0
1
1
3
0
1
3
3
1
0
1
7
2
0
0
1
3
0
1
2
2
1
2
1
8
3
0
0
0
5
0
3
1
2
0
0
1
9
1
0
0
1
5
0
0
2
2
3
1
1
10
0
0
2
0
3
1
0
2
1
4
2
1
11
3
0
0
0
3
0
1
3
2
1
2
1
12
3
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
1
4
1
3
13
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
3
0
2
3
2
14
2
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
2
2
1
3
15
1
0
1
0
3
4
0
2
1
0
2
2
16
3
0
0
0
3
2
1
2
1
1
3
0
17
1
0
2
0
1
1
0
3
3
5
0
0
18
3
0
0
0
0
2
1
2
0
4
3
1
19
1
1
4
0
0
1
0
2
2
1
3
1
20
3
0
3
0
3
0
3
2
0
0
2
0
21
3
0
1
0
1
3
0
3
0
1
2
3
22
2
0
1
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
3
7
23
1
0
1
0
2
2
2
0
3
0
5
0
24
0
0
2
0
2
3
2
1
1
1
2
2
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Somov, Evgenii
SR
91
200 IM
3
1:44.05
713
100 Breast
1
51.03
849
200 Breast
1
1:51.26
816
Albiero, Nicola
SR
88
100 Fly
2
44.67
872
100 Back
2
44.85
810
200 Fly
1
1:39.08
866
Sameh, Abdelrah
SO
75
50 Free
3
19.15
794
100 Fly
9
45.82
761
100 Free
2
42.07
807
Whyte, Mitchell
JR
70
100 Fly
16
46.55
700
100 Back
3
45.13
787
200 Back
1
1:39.98
753
Eastman, Michae
JR
58
50 Free
7
19.55
711
200 Free
15
1:36.3
637
100 Free
7
43.09
706
Curley, Hayden
JR
54
500 Free
11
4:19.18
685
400 IM
13
3:51.32
570
1650 Free
6
15:01.3
631
Sofianidis, Nik
SR
52
100 Fly
15
46.52
702
100 Back
6
46.72
669
200 Back
11
1:42.71
664
Gur, Kivanc
JR
46
3 mtr Diving
10
335.4
1 mtr Diving
22
275.1
Platform Diving
4
371.4
Wever, Jack
JR
44
200 IM
18
1:45.87
652
100 Back
14
47.38
623
200 Back
6
1:42.66
666
Cummings, Tanne
JR
42
50 Free
5
19.45
731
100 Breast
21
53.52
657
100 Free
14
43.05
710
Paulson, Colton
JR
40
500 Free
24
4:24.7
594
200 Free
5
1:33.94
740
100 Free
13
43.01
714
Sibirtsev, Ilia
SO
40
500 Free
17
4:18.6
694
400 IM
21
3:53.97
518
1650 Free
3
14:51.33
678
Sneden, Adam
SO
37
3 mtr Diving
18
311.15
1 mtr Diving
13
305.3
Platform Diving
11
295.2
Pinto, Daniel
SR
37
3 mtr Diving
9
356.55
1 mtr Diving
10
310.75
Platform Diving
26
229.7
Lowe, Dalton
FR
34
50 Free
19
19.72
679
100 Fly
14
46.4
712
100 Back
12
47.2
635
Deliyiannis, Mi
SR
28
50 Free
8
19.62
698
100 Fly
42
48.74
515
100 Free
19
43.54
665
Smith, Theodore
SR
21
500 Free
20
4:21.39
649
400 IM
20
3:53.79
522
1650 Free
16
15:19.84
537
Worrell, Kyle
JR
13
50 Free
34
20.16
594
200 Free
21
1:36.34
635
100 Free
17
43.35
682
Kreiley, Aidan
FR
9
200 IM
47
1:52.08
411
100 Breast
25
54.32
600
200 Breast
17
1:55.95
671
Alarcon, Greyso
SO
0
100 Fly
35
47.76
601
200 Fly
26
1:47.30
558
Klawiter, Tyler
JR
0
500 Free
28
4:23.79
610
200 Free
34
1:38.91
513
1650 Free
27
15:31.15
474
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gezmis, Erge
SR
71
200 IM
6
1:44.32
704
400 IM
3
3:43.47
706
200 Fly
9
1:44.6
656
Knowles, Eric
SR
70
500 Free
6
4:17.62
710
400 IM
6
3:44.85
683
1650 Free
8
15:09.24
592
Bowers, Noah
SO
69
200 IM
5
1:44.21
708
200 Free
8
1:34.49
716
200 Fly
8
1:45.01
642
Dant, Ross
SO
67
500 Free
2
4:12.21
805
1650 Free
2
14:35.73
753
200 Back
16
1:47.95
481
Stokowski, Kacp
SO
67
50 Free
17
19.64
694
100 Back
1
44.82
813
200 Back
4
1:41.94
689
Tapp, Hunter
SO
65
50 Free
13
19.6
702
200 Free
4
1:33.93
741
100 Free
5
42.51
762
Miller, Lukas
FR
58
200 IM
12
1:44.81
687
200 Free
3
1:32.93
788
100 Free
11
42.96
718
Henderson, Noah
SO
57
50 Free
9
19.31
761
100 Fly
13
46.31
719
200 Fly
7
1:44.45
661
Izzo, Giovanni
JR
57
50 Free
10
19.47
727
100 Back
9
46.42
690
100 Free
9
42.74
739
Brown, Zachary
JR
54
500 Free
16
4:23.09
621
200 Free
10
1:35.18
685
200 Fly
4
1:42.13
743
Moore, Michael
FR
53
200 IM
13
1:45.12
677
400 IM
5
3:44.44
690
200 Back
13
1:42.86
660
Plage, James
FR
43
500 Free
7
4:18.44
697
200 Free
26
1:37.07
602
1650 Free
9
15:12.19
577
Kusto, Rafal
JR
31
50 Free
32
20.06
616
100 Breast
10
52.4
737
200 Breast
13
1:54.67
708
Healy, John
JR
31
100 Back
20
47.34
626
200 Back
8
1:43.79
630
200 Fly
21
1:46.34
594
Moranetz, Jack
JR
26
50 Free
60
21.04
393
100 Breast
13
53.28
674
200 Breast
15
1:56.70
649
Sobolewski, Luk
SR
25
50 Free
23
19.92
641
100 Fly
8
47.04
660
100 Free
24
44.26
598
Cram, Zachary
SO
24
200 IM
27
1:47.34
601
400 IM
15
3:51.48
567
200 Back
15
1:45.22
582
Sexton, Matt
FR
23
3 mtr Diving
28
274.6
1 mtr Diving
30
242.65
Platform Diving
7
313.35
Bennett, Bayne
SO
21
3 mtr Diving
20
300.9
1 mtr Diving
11
309.85
Platform Diving
29
188.65
O’Brien, Patric
SO
18
3 mtr Diving
16
316.7
1 mtr Diving
23
271.95
Platform Diving
20
261.0
Wiltsey, Curtis
JR
17
500 Free
36
4:26.56
562
1650 Free
11
15:13.75
569
200 Fly
24
1:47.41
554
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ramadan, Yousse
FR
84
50 Free
4
19.33
757
100 Fly
1
44.32
910
100 Free
4
42.5
763
Ivanov, Antani
JR
81
500 Free
4
4:14.92
755
100 Fly
3
45.21
817
200 Fly
2
1:39.82
834
Manoff, Philip
JR
75
100 Fly
5
45.5
790
200 Free
2
1:32.63
803
100 Free
8
43.14
702
Coll Marti, Car
FR
64
200 IM
2
1:43.47
734
100 Breast
14
53.38
667
200 Breast
7
1:53.31
749
Tornqvist, Samu
SR
59
200 IM
11
1:44.80
688
100 Back
11
47.16
638
200 Back
3
1:41.11
716
Zawadzki, Noah
SR
51
3 mtr Diving
4
396.15
Platform Diving
5
371.35
Pouch, Ananias
SO
48
200 IM
16
1:45.59
661
100 Breast
8
52.5
730
200 Breast
12
1:54.44
715
Eichberg, Dylan
JR
45
200 IM
9
1:44.56
696
200 Fly
5
1:42.14
743
Myburgh, Keith
JR
40
200 IM
15
1:45.47
665
400 IM
2
3:43.45
706
Webb, Forest
SO
37
50 Free
54
20.79
454
100 Back
8
46.95
653
200 Back
12
1:42.78
662
Hallock, Thomas
SR
35
50 Free
6
19.48
725
100 Back
25
47.79
593
100 Free
16
43.63
657
Dal Maso, Filip
JR
27
500 Free
27
4:23.7
611
400 IM
7
3:45.45
673
1650 Free
21
15:27.42
495
Perreault, Jose
SO
22
3 mtr Diving
11
329.45
1 mtr Diving
21
278.8
Platform Diving
23
247.95
Cole, Taj
SO
21
3 mtr Diving
12
320.8
Platform Diving
19
264.5
Lopez Miro, Cob
SO
14
50 Free
64
21.37
313
100 Breast
17
53.28
674
200 Breast
20
1:57.64
622
Herbert, David
SR
13
50 Free
14
19.64
694
100 Free
32
44.51
573
Hines, Alexande
SR
13
200 IM
22
1:47.14
608
100 Breast
22
53.63
649
200 Breast
18
1:56.44
657
Claesson, Henry
JR
12
50 Free
20
19.86
653
100 Fly
18
46.56
699
100 Free
41
45.15
506
Vipavetz, Ryan
SO
11
500 Free
37
4:26.71
559
1650 Free
34
15:40.37
419
200 Fly
16
1:47.14
564
Koeppen, Willia
SO
11
50 Free
52
20.7
476
100 Back
21
47.35
625
200 Back
18
1:43.71
632
Doss, Brennen
JR
5
500 Free
41
4:27.25
549
200 Free
27
1:37.38
588
1650 Free
20
15:22.79
521
UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Conway, Sean
SO
73
200 IM
4
1:44.11
711
400 IM
8
3:45.7
669
200 Back
5
1:42.52
670
Brownstead, Mat
FR
70
50 Free
1
18.88
854
100 Fly
19
46.88
673
100 Free
1
41.87
829
Walker, John
SO
66
500 Free
3
4:13.45
782
200 Free
14
1:36.23
640
1650 Free
4
14:56.26
655
Storch, Casey
JR
65
200 IM
8
1:45.19
675
400 IM
4
3:44.31
692
200 Breast
10
1:54.28
719
Nichols, Noah
FR
59
200 IM
19
1:46.42
633
100 Breast
2
51.36
820
200 Breast
5
1:52.98
759
Grender, Justin
JR
53
500 Free
23
4:23.55
614
100 Back
7
46.76
666
200 Back
2
1:40.63
731
Barnum, Joseph
SR
50
200 IM
24
1:49.41
523
100 Breast
5
51.76
787
200 Breast
6
1:53.02
758
Wright, Jack
SO
44
500 Free
9
4:17.87
706
200 Free
6
1:34.18
729
100 Free
29
44.15
608
Schilling, Samu
SR
38
200 IM
7
1:44.4
701
200 Free
12
1:35.89
655
Cole, William
FR
29
100 Fly
31
47.45
627
100 Back
17
46.45
688
200 Back
9
1:41.65
698
Lamb, Augustus
SO
28
50 Free
11
19.5
721
100 Breast
26
54.52
585
100 Free
15
43.18
698
Fong, Joshua
SO
26
200 IM
23
1:47.15
608
100 Fly
26
47.04
660
200 Fly
6
1:43.98
677
Gyenis, Daniel
SO
22
500 Free
34
4:25.04
588
400 IM
14
3:51.34
570
1650 Free
17
15:19.93
537
Edwards, Maxwel
SO
20
50 Free
35
20.23
580
100 Fly
17
46.29
721
100 Back
16
47.43
619
Otto, Matthew
SR
16
500 Free
38
4:26.75
558
100 Breast
11
52.59
723
Klinksiek, Konn
SO
2
50 Free
27
19.97
632
100 Fly
23
47.35
635
100 Free
30
44.41
583
Hering, Tanner
FR
0
500 Free
26
4:23.67
612
400 IM
27
3:55.79
480
1650 Free
26
15:30.69
476
Killion, Connor
JR
0
50 Free
47
20.6
499
100 Back
31
48.34
551
200 Back
25
1:45.96
556
Gess, Tristan
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
29
272.75
1 mtr Diving
29
247.4
Platform Diving
27
209.55
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Varjasi, Peter
SO
62
50 Free
12
19.58
707
200 Free
7
1:34.32
723
100 Free
6
42.65
748
Quirie, David
FR
47
500 Free
12
4:19.4
681
200 Free
18
1:35.43
674
1650 Free
5
14:57.82
647
McCusker, Max
JR
41
50 Free
18
19.68
687
100 Fly
10
45.97
748
100 Free
10
42.88
726
Bastian, Izaak
JR
40
50 Free
29
20.0
626
100 Breast
9
51.84
780
200 Breast
9
1:53.81
734
Helling, Jesco
FR
37
3 mtr Diving
13
319.25
1 mtr Diving
17
292.9
Platform Diving
13
293.5
Nolasco, Darwin
FR
36
3 mtr Diving
24
290.05
1 mtr Diving
12
306.2
Platform Diving
9
298.8
Herbet, Mason
FR
34
200 IM
17
1:44.94
683
100 Fly
25
46.88
673
100 Back
5
46.1
713
Yanchev, Yordan
FR
34
500 Free
5
4:16.66
726
200 Free
17
1:35.25
682
1650 Free
35
15:45.38
390
Corredor, Santi
JR
28
500 Free
10
4:18.74
692
400 IM
21
3:53.97
518
200 Fly
18
1:45.46
626
Smith, Zachary
FR
28
500 Free
29
4:24.17
603
1650 Free
12
15:14.99
563
200 Fly
14
1:46.94
572
Lucas, Jackson
JR
26
200 IM
25
1:46.96
614
100 Back
10
47.08
644
200 Back
17
1:43.52
638
Vance, Nicholas
SO
25
400 IM
11
3:47.54
638
200 Back
28
1:46.43
539
200 Fly
17
1:45.28
632
Ksiazek, Jakub
JR
18
50 Free
16
19.97
632
100 Free
18
43.42
676
Davidson, Joshu
SR
13
3 mtr Diving
14
318.6
Eaton, Thomas
FR
6
200 IM
43
1:51.03
456
100 Fly
40
48.54
533
200 Fly
19
1:46.13
602
Moran, Blake
SO
0
50 Free
30
20.03
620
100 Free
27
43.92
630
Demsar, Domen
SO
0
50 Free
28
19.99
630
100 Fly
34
47.69
607
100 Free
36
44.89
534
Ghaffari, Moham
SO
0
500 Free
30
4:24.3
601
200 Free
36
1:39.28
493
100 Free
43
45.24
496
Hoogenboom, Wil
FR
0
500 Free
40
4:27.2
550
400 IM
31
4:00.03
386
1650 Free
31
15:35.27
450
Clark, Rush
FR
0
50 Free
58
20.95
415
100 Fly
33
47.64
611
200 Fly
27
1:47.37
555
Wood, Nevada
SO
0
200 IM
45
1:51.59
432
100 Breast
27
54.65
576
200 Breast
25
1:59.37
569
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abaliksta, Vald
SR
48
50 Free
39
20.34
557
100 Breast
4
51.74
788
200 Breast
8
1:54.08
725
Poelke, Boyd
FR
40
50 Free
42
20.43
537
100 Fly
6
46.02
744
200 Fly
11
1:44.76
650
Stepinski, Fabi
SO
40
3 mtr Diving
5
391.4
Platform Diving
12
294.6
Thames, Christo
SR
37
500 Free
54
4:33.82
422
100 Back
13
47.28
630
200 Back
7
1:42.72
664
Down-Jenkins, A
JR
35
3 mtr Diving
1
452.25
Platform Diving
22
258.0
Messenger, Will
SR
31
50 Free
15
19.65
694
100 Fly
12
46.28
722
100 Free
21
43.64
656
Watling, Connor
FR
29
3 mtr Diving
15
318.0
1 mtr Diving
14
304.1
Platform Diving
21
258.95
Rauch, Jacob
JR
28
200 IM
27
1:47.34
601
100 Breast
12
52.97
696
200 Breast
14
1:56.45
656
Hussey, Patrick
FR
27
500 Free
22
4:23.02
622
400 IM
18
3:50.57
584
1650 Free
10
15:12.87
574
Hart, Alexander
SO
27
3 mtr Diving
3
412.35
Platform Diving
25
235.95
Sungalia, Tomas
JR
23
50 Free
22
19.91
643
200 Free
9
1:34.00
738
100 Free
26
43.9
632
Dimitriou, Dimi
SR
14
500 Free
35
4:25.65
578
200 Free
13
1:36.08
646
1650 Free
36
15:58.9
311
Rutberg, Noah
FR
13
200 IM
31
1:48.39
562
100 Back
29
48.19
563
200 Back
14
1:43.94
625
Barnett, Wesley
FR
6
200 IM
39
1:49.54
518
400 IM
19
3:52.99
538
200 Back
27
1:46.27
545
Koenigsperger,
SR
6
50 Free
35
20.23
580
200 Free
22
1:36.62
622
100 Free
22
43.7
650
Coan, Eli
JR
4
50 Free
21
19.9
647
100 Fly
45
49.39
452
100 Free
25
43.87
635
Bretzmann, Thom
JR
3
500 Free
43
4:28.32
530
200 Free
33
1:38.65
526
1650 Free
22
15:28.38
490
Mays, Alexander
SO
3
400 IM
29
3:56.58
463
100 Back
33
48.8
515
200 Back
22
1:44.93
592
Burhans, Tucker
JR
2
100 Fly
32
47.56
618
100 Back
24
47.68
601
200 Back
24
1:46.33
543
Villalon Centen
SO
0
100 Fly
29
47.17
650
100 Back
27
47.96
580
Ewing, Kendall
FR
0
50 Free
63
21.23
346
100 Breast
29
55.25
529
200 Breast
31
2:02.55
462
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hoagland, Jack
SO
96
500 Free
1
4:11.26
823
400 IM
1
3:40.99
749
1650 Free
1
14:31.83
773
Bottelberghe, J
JR
54
200 IM
20
1:46.72
623
100 Breast
7
52.39
738
200 Breast
4
1:52.87
763
Christianson, B
FR
49
200 IM
14
1:45.16
676
400 IM
9
3:44.49
689
200 Breast
11
1:54.32
718
Smith, Liam
FR
30
500 Free
18
4:20.24
668
200 Free
25
1:36.9
610
1650 Free
7
15:08.6
595
Hutchinson, Lia
SO
30
500 Free
13
4:19.76
675
200 Free
23
1:37.00
605
1650 Free
13
15:16.95
553
Faikish, Sean
FR
27
200 IM
21
1:46.83
619
400 IM
10
3:47.50
638
200 Breast
19
1:57.32
631
Fitzpatrick, Jo
SO
24
200 IM
26
1:47.23
605
100 Back
18
47.16
638
200 Back
10
1:42.25
679
Wilburn, Cason
SO
21
200 Free
11
1:35.45
674
100 Free
20
43.56
663
Miranda, Maxwel
JR
19
500 Free
19
4:20.29
667
400 IM
16
3:52.22
553
200 Fly
23
1:46.81
577
Cumberland, Wil
SR
17
200 IM
29
1:47.42
598
400 IM
12
3:49.98
595
200 Back
23
1:45.17
584
Korndorffer, Ch
SO
16
100 Fly
21
47.1
655
100 Back
15
47.42
620
200 Fly
31
1:49.12
484
Smith, Zachary
JR
15
100 Fly
24
47.4
631
100 Back
28
48.02
576
200 Fly
13
1:45.4
628
Petrison, David
JR
12
3 mtr Diving
25
285.4
1 mtr Diving
26
260.7
Platform Diving
15
278.5
Flaute, Austin
JR
11
3 mtr Diving
22
291.75
1 mtr Diving
18
288.85
Platform Diving
24
243.55
McKeen, Sadler
SR
11
500 Free
31
4:24.35
600
200 Free
16
1:38.19
549
200 Back
30
1:47.13
513
DeBacker, Dave
SO
11
3 mtr Diving
31
242.65
1 mtr Diving
27
259.45
Platform Diving
16
276.15
Smesko, Kaden
FR
8
50 Free
55
20.89
430
100 Back
23
47.62
605
200 Back
19
1:44.30
613
Becker, John
SR
3
200 IM
41
1:50.16
492
100 Breast
31
55.54
506
200 Breast
22
1:58.62
592
Santana, Brenda
SR
3
100 Fly
30
47.27
642
100 Back
22
47.44
618
200 Fly
25
1:47.01
569
Stensby, Christ
SO
2
50 Free
30
20.03
620
100 Free
23
43.93
629
Scannell, Thach
SO
0
500 Free
33
4:24.96
590
200 Free
29
1:37.44
585
1650 Free
30
15:34.76
453
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pumputis, Caio
SR
84
200 IM
1
1:41.76
797
100 Breast
6
52.1
760
200 Breast
2
1:51.81
797
Unlu, Baturalp
FR
69
500 Free
8
4:18.62
694
200 Free
1
1:32.4
815
100 Free
12
42.99
716
Ferraro, Christ
SR
50
100 Fly
7
46.05
741
200 Fly
3
1:40.64
800
Lechuga, Ruben
SO
44
3 mtr Diving
8
363.45
Platform Diving
8
296.65
Barone, Kyle
JR
43
50 Free
24
19.94
637
100 Fly
11
46.24
725
100 Back
4
45.93
726
Wakeland, Clark
JR
31
500 Free
14
4:20.08
670
200 Free
20
1:36.19
641
1650 Free
14
15:17.73
549
Kreider, Jacob
SR
14
3 mtr Diving
23
290.4
1 mtr Diving
20
281.2
Platform Diving
18
270.05
Kertesz, Daniel
SO
11
500 Free
46
4:29.91
499
100 Breast
16
53.99
624
100 Free
34
44.64
560
Alderson, Justi
FR
5
200 IM
40
1:49.9
503
100 Breast
20
53.51
658
200 Breast
29
2:00.39
536
Shaheen, Jonath
FR
2
200 IM
37
1:49.4
523
400 IM
23
3:54.3
512
200 Fly
29
1:48.20
522
Blischke, Caleb
FR
1
500 Free
42
4:27.75
540
200 Free
40
1:40.50
427
1650 Free
24
15:29.98
481
Russell, Cale
JR
0
500 Free
51
4:31.71
464
200 Free
41
1:40.59
422
1650 Free
29
15:31.45
472
Branscombe, Tyl
JR
0
50 Free
41
20.4
546
200 Free
39
1:39.8
465
100 Free
30
44.41
583
Warnakulasuriya
SR
0
50 Free
61
21.08
383
100 Back
34
49.13
487
200 Back
29
1:46.80
525
Allison, Grant
FR
0
50 Free
49
20.68
480
200 Free
44
1:42.24
331
100 Free
39
45.02
520
Jacobs, Daniel
JR
0
500 Free
25
4:23.13
621
200 Free
31
1:38.19
549
1650 Free
32
15:35.31
449
Vater, Jonathan
SR
0
50 Free
49
20.68
480
200 Free
37
1:39.55
479
100 Free
42
45.22
498
Davies, Simon
FR
0
200 IM
48
1:54.02
327
400 IM
33
4:03.49
309
200 Back
32
1:48.28
468
Daniel, Austin
SR
0
50 Free
25
19.9
647
100 Fly
38
48.12
571
100 Free
35
44.75
549
Frohde, Wiggo
FR
0
500 Free
53
4:33.07
437
200 Free
38
1:39.67
472
100 Free
48
46.22
383
PITT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vera, Blaise
SR
81
50 Free
2
19.03
819
100 Fly
4
45.29
809
100 Free
3
42.21
793
Van Der Laan, C
JR
54
50 Free
67
23.92
15
100 Breast
3
51.52
806
200 Breast
3
1:52.76
766
Reed, Dylan
SO
30
3 mtr Diving
19
303.8
1 mtr Diving
16
296.8
Platform Diving
14
280.05
Chen, Jerry
SO
23
200 IM
38
1:49.41
523
100 Breast
15
53.43
663
200 Breast
16
1:57.4
629
Briggs, Warren
FR
19
500 Free
15
4:20.63
661
200 Free
30
1:38.14
551
1650 Free
18
15:21.71
527
Remenyi, Armin
SR
17
50 Free
37
20.25
576
100 Fly
28
47.15
651
200 Fly
10
1:44.61
656
Dutkowiak, Wojc
SO
17
500 Free
21
4:21.73
643
200 Free
24
1:37.41
586
1650 Free
15
15:18.73
543
Ahadzhanian, Se
JR
15
50 Free
43
20.45
533
100 Fly
22
47.12
654
200 Fly
15
1:47.00
570
Crisci, Flynn
SO
9
200 IM
30
1:47.71
588
100 Breast
18
53.31
672
200 Breast
23
1:59.02
580
Keller, Nate
FR
9
3 mtr Diving
30
272.3
1 mtr Diving
28
251.75
Platform Diving
17
274.55
Zorzano Jover,
FR
7
200 IM
42
1:50.21
490
400 IM
22
3:54.04
517
200 Breast
21
1:58.29
602
Goraj, Marcin
FR
4
100 Fly
39
48.34
551
100 Back
26
47.85
588
200 Back
21
1:44.68
600
Schonbachler, R
SR
2
500 Free
44
4:28.79
521
1650 Free
23
15:29.55
483
200 Fly
32
1:49.61
463
Salisbury, Jack
FR
1
3 mtr Diving
26
280.75
1 mtr Diving
24
264.95
Platform Diving
28
197.9
Dafoe, Cameron
FR
1
200 IM
34
1:48.86
545
400 IM
24
3:57.72
438
200 Breast
33
2:03.03
445
Cannon, Ellis
SR
0
50 Free
38
20.32
561
100 Back
32
48.56
534
100 Free
44
45.31
488
Fishman, Judd
SR
0
400 IM
28
3:55.97
477
200 Back
31
1:48.03
478
200 Fly
33
1:49.84
453
Pytlarczyk, Szy
SO
0
50 Free
40
20.35
555
100 Free
46
45.98
411
McLaughlin, Owe
FR
0
200 IM
33
1:48.81
546
200 Free
32
1:38.32
543
200 Fly
35
1:50.42
428
Toledo Sanchez,
SO
0
50 Free
46
20.51
519
200 Free
27
1:37.38
588
100 Free
37
44.93
530
Hopta, Stephen
JR
0
500 Free
52
4:33.00
438
100 Back
30
48.24
559
200 Back
26
1:46.20
547
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Harding, Seamus
FR
45
3 mtr Diving
17
313.5
1 mtr Diving
15
302.95
Platform Diving
6
333.65
Anolick, Harel
JR
27
3 mtr Diving
21
292.35
1 mtr Diving
19
281.95
Platform Diving
10
296.1
Reznick, Cole
JR
24
200 IM
10
1:44.61
694
100 Breast
19
53.32
671
200 Breast
24
1:59.16
575
Whelan, Matthew
JR
15
50 Free
33
20.13
600
100 Fly
27
47.07
658
200 Fly
12
1:45.14
637
Hallaron, David
JR
11
500 Free
32
4:24.43
599
200 Free
19
1:36.07
647
200 Back
20
1:44.37
611
Werner, Everett
JR
9
500 Free
50
4:31.52
468
400 IM
17
3:50.27
590
200 Back
33
1:48.75
449
Driscoll, Brend
SO
6
500 Free
48
4:30.32
492
400 IM
32
4:01.43
355
1650 Free
19
15:22.35
524
Gingrich, Charl
SO
5
50 Free
26
19.91
643
100 Fly
20
46.96
666
100 Free
28
44.07
616
Dallavalle, Chr
SO
5
500 Free
49
4:30.65
485
200 Free
35
1:39.09
503
200 Fly
20
1:46.20
599
Talati, Nichola
SO
3
200 IM
35
1:49.12
534
100 Fly
37
48.1
572
200 Fly
22
1:46.73
580
Zucker, Colson
JR
2
50 Free
56
20.9
427
100 Breast
23
54.26
604
200 Breast
30
2:01.72
491
Zimmer, Adam
SR
1
200 IM
36
1:49.30
527
100 Breast
24
54.39
595
200 Breast
28
2:00.26
540
Viers, Nicholas
SO
0
200 IM
32
1:48.6
555
400 IM
26
3:55.38
489
200 Breast
26
1:59.71
558
Cagley, Jonah
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
27
278.85
1 mtr Diving
25
261.2
Johnson, Lucas
FR
0
50 Free
59
20.97
410
100 Fly
36
47.86
593
200 Fly
28
1:47.59
547
Chang, Takkin
FR
0
100 Fly
43
49.04
486
100 Back
35
49.15
486
200 Back
34
1:48.93
442
Wassmer, Zachar
FR
0
500 Free
45
4:29.03
517
200 Free
42
1:42.03
342
1650 Free
25
15:30.44
478
Gong, Phillip
SO
0
50 Free
65
21.81
218
100 Breast
30
55.52
507
200 Breast
35
2:05.82
345
Day, John
JR
0
50 Free
48
20.65
487
200 Free
43
1:42.16
335
100 Free
45
45.87
424
Tenpas, William
SO
0
200 IM
44
1:51.20
449
100 Breast
28
55.16
536
200 Breast
27
1:59.93
551
Lafata, Spencer
SR
0
500 Free
39
4:27.01
554
1650 Free
33
15:36.9
440
200 Fly
30
1:48.25
520
MIAMI (FL)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Scapens, Brodie
SO
70
3 mtr Diving
7
370.9
1 mtr Diving
9
317.9
Platform Diving
3
380.7
Flory, Max
SO
56
3 mtr Diving
2
421.3
Platform Diving
2
416.05
Cooper, Zachary
SR
32
Platform Diving
1
421.5
Matthews, Jack
24
3 mtr Diving
6
389.55
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Roche, Samuel
JR
6
50 Free
44
20.46
531
100 Back
19
47.26
631
100 Free
33
44.52
572
Roethke, Tyler
FR
0
500 Free
56
4:39.88
302
200 Free
46
1:42.82
300
100 Free
52
47.46
247
Matulis, Thomas
FR
0
200 IM
50
1:55.35
273
100 Breast
33
57.26
362
100 Free
50
46.7
328
Todorovic, Step
SO
0
100 Fly
47
50.05
387
200 Fly
37
1:50.69
416
Clark, Charles
FR
0
50 Free
56
20.9
427
200 Free
45
1:42.46
319
100 Free
47
46.08
399
O’Leary, Colin
SR
0
100 Back
36
51.01
330
200 Back
35
1:51.69
330
Szmania, Zachar
SO
0
500 Free
47
4:30.04
497
1650 Free
28
15:31.41
472
Gvozdas, Cole
JR
0
200 IM
46
1:51.94
417
400 IM
30
3:58.69
417
200 Fly
36
1:50.64
418
Fitzpatrick, Ia
SO
0
200 IM
51
1:57.1
210
100 Back
38
53.85
146
Szekely, Matthe
SO
0
50 Free
49
20.68
480
100 Fly
40
48.54
533
100 Free
40
45.12
509
Suchy, William
SR
0
500 Free
55
4:38.89
320
200 Free
47
1:43.16
283
100 Free
51
47.38
255
Mathis, Ryan
FR
0
50 Free
53
20.73
468
100 Fly
46
49.8
412
100 Free
49
46.45
356
Floyd, Kyle
FR
0
50 Free
62
21.11
376
100 Fly
44
49.3
461
200 Fly
34
1:50.41
428
Fenton, John
JR
0
50 Free
66
22.33
130
100 Back
37
52.28
236
200 Back
36
1:52.49
299
Santana, Alexan
SR
0
50 Free
45
20.5
522
100 Fly
48
50.24
369
100 Free
38
44.94
529
Shepanzyk, Pete
SR
0
100 Breast
32
56.27
445
200 Breast
32
2:02.95
448
Price, Ryan
JR
0
200 IM
49
1:54.44
310
400 IM
34
4:03.89
301
200 Breast
34
2:04.59
389
NC State was probably the *more talented* team, but Louisville swam like the meet mattered and they pulled it out. NC State will probably return to the top next year with a strong mix of returners, incoming freshmen, and those who sat out this year. It just goes to show that every race matters and Louisville did a better job of that than anyone else. Congrats to the Cards.
Arthur does a great job developing talent. His interview after Nick’s 200 fly win and after the meet were worth the price of admission.
By my count, NC State will have 8 additional swimmers next year who will at least have B-final scoring.
They have 6 freshmen coming in that have been 43.7 or faster in the 100 free. Also a 19.2, 19.4 and a bunch of 20.low in the 50. Not including getting back Korstanje. Plus most of these guys also have at least one really good stroke to go with the free speed. They look like they are going to be untouchable in the ACC for a while. Great meet by Louisville to take advantage before State brings in this monster of a class!!
Team can only bring 18 so they are gonna inevitably leave talented people at home
Wow. 11 top 3 finishes for Louisville vs 5 for NC State. Going to be interesting to see if that translates to a more NCAA points as it appears on the surface. Can Louisville make Top 5?