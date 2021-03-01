Bjorn Seeliger Becomes 4th Freshman to Go Sub-19 in 50 Free in 2 Weeks

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal swimmer Bjorn Seeliger became the 4th collegiate freshman in the last 2 weeks to go under 19 seconds in the 50 yard freestyle on Monday when he swam an 18.88 to qualify 1st for the final. He finished ahead of his senior teammate Ryan Hoffer (19.00), who is the defending NCAA Champion in the event.

He joins Adam Chaney, who was 18.76 to win the SEC title; Matt Brownstead, who was 18.88 to win the ACC title; and Matt King, who was 2nd at SECs in 18.96 as freshmen under that mark.

The only swimmers to go sub-19 on a flat start prior to this season were Caeleb Dressel of Florida (18.67 in 2015), Jimmy Feigen of Texas (18.84 in 2009), Pawel Sendyk of Cal (18.92 in 2017), Kristian Gkolomeev of Alabama (18.95 in 2014), and Gideon Louw of Auburn in 2009 (18.99).

Fastest All-Time NCAA Freshmen, Men’s 50 SCY Freestyle:

Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 2015 – 18.67 Adam Chaney, Florida, 2021 – 18.76 Jimmy Feigen, Texas, 2009 – 18.84 Matt Brownstead, Virginia, 2021 – 18.88 Bjorn Seeliger, Cal, 2021 – 18.88 Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 2017 – 18.92 Kristian Gkolomeev, Alabama, 2014 – 18.95 Matt King, Alabama, 2021 – 18.96 Gideon Louw, Auburn, 2009 – 18.99

Of that group, Gkolomeev, Luow, Sendyk, and now Seeliger are internationals. Sendyk was only 19 when he broke 19 seconds as a frehsman, while the rest were older than traditional NCAA freshmen.

That includes Seeliger, who turned 21 in January of this year.

While Seeliger’s age certainly adds context to the inclusion on this list, it doesn’t change the fact that the men’s 50 free in the NCAA is going to be absolutely thrilling for the next four years at least, or five depending on who takes advantage of the NCAA eligibility extension, between this quartet.