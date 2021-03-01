Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bjorn Seeliger Becomes 4th Freshman to Go Sub-19 in 50 Free in 2 Weeks

Comments: 4

2021 MEN’S  PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal swimmer Bjorn Seeliger became the 4th collegiate freshman in the last 2 weeks to go under 19 seconds in the 50 yard freestyle on Monday when he swam an 18.88 to qualify 1st for the final. He finished ahead of his senior teammate Ryan Hoffer (19.00), who is the defending NCAA Champion in the event.

He joins Adam Chaney, who was 18.76 to win the SEC title; Matt Brownstead, who was 18.88 to win the ACC title; and Matt King, who was 2nd at SECs in 18.96 as freshmen under that mark.

The only swimmers to go sub-19 on a flat start prior to this season were Caeleb Dressel of Florida (18.67 in 2015), Jimmy Feigen of Texas (18.84 in 2009), Pawel Sendyk of Cal (18.92 in 2017), Kristian Gkolomeev of Alabama (18.95 in 2014), and Gideon Louw of Auburn in 2009 (18.99).

Fastest All-Time NCAA Freshmen, Men’s 50 SCY Freestyle:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, Florida, 2015 – 18.67
  2. Adam Chaney, Florida, 2021 – 18.76
  3. Jimmy Feigen, Texas, 2009 – 18.84
  4. Matt Brownstead, Virginia, 2021 – 18.88
  5. Bjorn Seeliger, Cal, 2021 – 18.88
  6. Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 2017 – 18.92
  7. Kristian Gkolomeev, Alabama, 2014 – 18.95
  8. Matt King, Alabama, 2021 – 18.96
  9. Gideon Louw, Auburn, 2009 – 18.99

Of that group, Gkolomeev, Luow, Sendyk, and now Seeliger are internationals. Sendyk was only 19 when he broke 19 seconds as a frehsman, while the rest were older than traditional NCAA freshmen.

That includes Seeliger, who turned 21 in January of this year.

While Seeliger’s age certainly adds context to the inclusion on this list, it doesn’t change the fact that the men’s 50 free in the NCAA is going to be absolutely thrilling for the next four years at least, or five depending on who takes advantage of the NCAA eligibility extension, between this quartet.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alo
49 minutes ago

Matt Brownstead is listed under Alabama in the top-10 ranking. Great article though!

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Alo
4
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
24 minutes ago

Does a swimmer who competes as a freshman at 21 still get 4 years of NCAA eligibility?
And if this year doesn’t count towards that total, could this guy conceivably be swimming for Cal at age 26?

0
0
Reply
Bjorn Seeliger
Reply to  BearlyBreathing
2 minutes ago

Good question!

We finish highschool later in Sweden so that is why most swedes come in as freshman at 20. I turned 21 this January. To be eligible in the NCAA for 4 years you have to enroll in college no more than 1 year after your highschool graduation and have to finish within 5 academic years. Hope that clears things up.

0
0
Reply
Swimnerd
4 minutes ago

Gideon was a junior in 09.

Did Hoffer not go 18 his freshman year?

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!