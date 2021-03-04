Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Trenton Julian Becomes 3rd Fastest 200 Butterflier In NCAA History – 1:38.53

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal senior Trenton Julian raced to victory in the 200 butterfly on night 4 of the 2021 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming Championships. Julian won with a 1:38.53 to set a new Pac-12 conference and meet record, as well as a new school record for Cal.

Julian’s PB prior to the meet was a 1:39.93 from earlier in the season. He was a bit off his best in the prelims, swimming a 1:41.16 to earn top seed into finals. He managed to improve and get that down to a 1:38.53 to win the final.

200 FLY FINAL

  • Pac-12 Record: 1:38.83, Zheng Quah (Cal), 2017
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:39.15, Zheng Quah (Cal), 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76
  • 2020 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 1:39.15
  1. Trenton Julian (Cal), 1:38.53
  2. Alexei Sancov (USC), 1:41.04
  3. Dare Rose (Cal), 1:42.13

The swim got under Zheng Quah’s Pac-12 Championships record of 1:39.15 from 2020, along with his school and conference record of 1:38.83 from 2017.

Not only did Julian rise in the Pac-12 ranks, but he also cracked the top-3 list of all-time NCAA performances in the event. Julian became the third-fastest performer in the event, behind Jack Conger‘s 1:37.35 from 2017 and Joseph Schooling‘s 1:37.97 from 2016.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Fly

  1. Jack Conger (Texas), 1:37.35 – 2017
  2. Joseph Schooling (Texas), 1:37.97 – 2016
  3. Trenton Julian (Cal), 1:38.53 – 2021

While he’s the third-fastest individual in the event, his 1:38.53 gives him the 4th fastest performance in the event as Jack Conger also swam a 1:38.06 back in 2016.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 Fly

  1. Jack Conger (Texas), 1:37.35 – 2017
  2. Joseph Schooling (Texas), 1:37.97 – 2016
  3. Jack Conger (Texas), 1:38.06 – 2016
  4. Trenton Julian (Cal), 1:38.53 – 2021

The swim gives Julian the fastest swim in the NCAA this season as the only swimmer to get under 1:39 this year.

2020-2021 Top Swims, Men’s 200 Fly

  1. Trenton Julian (Cal) – 1:38.53
  2. Nicholas Albeiro (Louisville) – 1:39.08
  3. Sam Pomajevich (Texas) – 1:39.19
  4. Shaine Cases (Texas A&M) – 1:39.23
  5. Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 1:39.82

Julian made it 2 for 3 wins at Pac-12s with this 200 fly victory, having won the 500 freestyle with a 4:09.49 and having come second in the 200 freestyle with a 1:32.20 to Alexei Sancov’s winning 1:32.29.

