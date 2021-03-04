2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3

Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (3x) (results)

Prelims: 11:00 AM Central Time (Days 2-4); Finals: 6:00 PM Central Time (Days 1-4)

The Cal Bears won the meet-ending 400 free relay to put an exclamation mark on their standout performance at the 2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships, recording a time of 2:48.66 to lead the field by almost two and a half seconds.

Freshman Bjorn Seeliger proved once again that he’s able to elevate his performance on relays, putting up the fastest split in the field at 41.43 swimming second. That beat out Ryan Hoffer‘s 41.69 anchor leg, though the senior did win the individual event earlier in the session in 41.57.

In that race, Seeliger was only sixth in 43.10 (after going a flat-start best of 43.02 in the prelims). The 21-year-old Swede also had a 41.21 split anchoring the 400 medley relay on Sunday, and had four 18-second 50s over the course of the meet — two individually (18.84, 18.88) and two on relays (18.38, 18.66).

Behind Seeliger and Hoffer, the third-fastest flying split in the 400 free relay field actually came from Cal’s ‘B’ team, where Hugo Gonzalez put up a 42.26. It was Destin Lasco swimming the third leg for Cal’s ‘A’ relay in 42.53, with senior Daniel Carr leading off in 43.01. Senior Nate Biondi also put up a PB leading off the ‘B’ team, clocking 42.93.

Arizona’s Marin Ercegovic had the fastest opening split in 42.49, leading the Wildcats to a second-place finish, and USC’s Nikola Miljenic had a solid 42.30 leg for the Trojans.

Lead-off splits

Swimmer School Split Marin Ercegovic Arizona 42.49 Nate Biondi Cal ‘B’ 42.93 Mason Gonzalez Stanford 42.97 Daniel Carr Cal 43.01 Finn O’Haimhirgin Utah 43.34 Jan Collazo Torres USC 43.48 Jaek Horner Utah ‘B’ 43.88 Leon MacAlister Stanford ‘B’ 44.17 Tai Combs Arizona ‘B’ 44.36 Mateja Milovanovic Arizona ‘C’ 45.70

Flying Splits

Swimmer School Split Bjorn Seeliger Cal 41.43 Ryan Hoffer Cal 41.69 Hugo Gonzalez Cal ‘B’ 42.26 Nikola Miljenic USC 42.30 Alexei Sancov USC 42.45 Destin Lasco Cal 42.53 Noah Reid Arizona 42.55 Jonny Affeld Stanford 42.78 Luke Maurer Stanford 42.78 Trenton Julian Cal ‘B’ 42.79 Ogi Maric Arizona 42.97 Preston Forst Stanford 42.99 Hunter Ingram Arizona 43.09 Max Saunders USC 43.12 William Tarvestad Stanford ‘B’ 43.24 Daniel Namir Arizona ‘B’ 43.45 Aldan Johnston Arizona ‘B’ 43.61 Ben Waterman Utah ‘B’ 43.65 Brooks Fail Arizona ‘B’ 43.80 Santiago Contreras Utah 44.09 Neel Roy Stanford ‘B’ 44.09 Zach Yeadon Cal ‘B’ 44.31 Lex Hernandez-Nietling Utah ‘B’ 44.45 Felix Chiun Utah 44.51 Isaac Stump Arizona ‘C’ 44.59 Noah Carlson Utah 45.10 Swum Gwiazdowski Arizona ‘C’ 45.17 Ethan Hu Stanford ‘B’ 45.29 Wyatt Matson Arizona ‘C’ 45.33 Cole Giandinoto Utah ‘B’ 45.67

