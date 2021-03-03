2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3

Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (3x) (results)

Prelims: 11:00 AM Central Time (Days 2-4); Finals: 6:00 PM Central Time (Days 1-4)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: while the Pac-12 men’s meet has a C-final, it is not a scoring final. C-final swims listed below are just fun.

Cal had another dominant prelim showing on Wednesday as the men’s team cruises to a fourth consecutive Pac-12 title, putting 14 swimmers through to ‘A’ finals in just four events. This included a dynamite performance in the 200 back, where the Bears put six men into the championship heat, including earning the top-five spots. This included personal best swims from sophomores Colby Mefford and Sebastian Somerset.

Stanford was solid once again with 10 total ‘A’ final swims, including three in both the 100 free and 200 breast. The Cardinal should also have a good performance in the 1650 free later today, with the team holding four of the top-five seeds (2020 ACC champion Zach Yeadon is only seeded sixth for Cal, but was the second-fastest man in the NCAA last season).

Arizona was locked out of the 200 back, but put two swimmers into the other three heats, and USC will make a charge to catch Utah for fourth, going 2/8 compared to the Utes’ 0/6. The Trojans currently sit 43 points back of Utah, and if everyone finished in the same position as they did in the prelims in finals, USC would move ahead by 26.5 points (excluding any 1650 or 400 free relay points).

Since the Utes entered the conference in 2012, last season marked the only time USC was beaten by them at the conference championships, as the teams placed fifth and sixth. It was also the first time the Trojans finished in last place since the first Pac-12 Championship meet in 1961.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3 + DIVING)

Cal, 640 Stanford, 551 Arizona, 466 Utah, 347 USC, 304

DAY 4 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

School Individual 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Cal 14/3/0 6/0/0 2/2/0 3/0/0 3/1/0 Stanford 10/5/2 2/2/0 3/0/2 3/1/0 2/2/0 Arizona 6/10/5 0/4/2 2/1/2 2/3/0 2/2/1 USC 2/8/4 0/1/1 1/3/2 0/2/0 1/2/1 Utah 0/6/12 0/1/4 0/2/2 0/2/3 0/1/3

PROJECTED PRELIM POINTS

Cal, 235 Stanford, 159.5 Arizona, 127 USC, 84 Utah, 14.5

PRELIM POINTS EVENT BREAKDOWN

California Stanford Arizona USC Utah 200 Back 94.0 33.0 18.0 9.0 1.0 100 Free 41.0 39.5 32.0 35.0 7.5 200 Breast 49.0 47.0 42.0 12.0 5.0 200 Fly 51.0 40.0 35.0 28.0 1.0

ACTUAL TEAM SCORES + PRELIM POINT PROJECTIONS

Note that this does not include any scoring from either the 1650 free or 400 free relay.