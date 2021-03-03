NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines For 2021 Women’s NCAA Champs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself takes place later this month, from March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
You can see all the relevant documents here:
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited Swimmers by Team (Doesn’t include relay-only swimmers)
- Eligible Relays
- Alternates List
The cut-line fell exactly where we had projected it, with the entirety of row 41 making the meet and the top alternates coming out of row 42. The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA A cut, with the swimmer who is the closest to the A cut in their event (based on a percentage of the total seconds) getting first priority.
The psych sheets do still include Michigan sprinter Daria Pyshnenko, the 10th seed in the 50 free and 12th seed in the 100 free. Pyshnenko said this week that she was retiring from swimming and would not be competing at NCAAs.
If and when she does officially scratch out, Nevada’s Donna Depolo would appear to be in as the first alternate, unless the NCAA decides to re-do its original invite process without Pyshnenko.
See our previous coverage:
- NCAA reveals pre-selection psych sheets
- Projecting the cutline
- Scoring the psych sheets
- Full event coverage
Top seeds by event:
- 500 free – Paige Madden, Virginia – 4:33.09
- 200 IM – Alex Walsh, Virginia – 1:51.53
- 50 free – Kate Douglass, Virginia – 21.42
- 400 IM – Brooke Forde, Stanford – 4:02.57
- 100 fly – Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 49.68
- 200 free – Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.39
- 100 breast – Zoie Hartman, Georgia – 57.40
- 100 back – Rhyan White, Alabama – 50.20
- 1650 free – Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:45.45
- 200 back – Rhyan White, Alabama – 1:48.55
- 100 free – Kate Douglass, Virginia – 46.83
- 200 breast – Sophie Hansson, NC State – 2:04.87
- 200 fly – Olivia Bray, Texas – 1:52.03
- 800 free relay – Virginia – 6:54.31
- 200 free relay – Virginia – 1:26.54
- 400 medley relay – Virginia – 3:26.25
- 200 medley relay – Virginia – 1:32.93
- 400 free relay – Virginia – 3:10.14