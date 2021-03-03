Florida Sprint Coach on The Standard Set by Dressel that Freshman are Chasing

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Florida sprint coach Steve Jungbluth to discuss this success that Florida’s sprint core had at the SEC championships, specifically breakout freshman Adam Chaney. Jungbluth admits that Adam’s backstroke speed surprised even him, but his freestyle speed was about what they thought he could be, especially given his predecessor.

Jungbluth compares his former pupil, Caeleb Dressel, to the 2009 super-suit era where people’s eyes were opened to what was possible. In the wake of Dressel’s mind-blowing NCAA records, Jungbluth says that is now the standard that so many youngsters are going after.

