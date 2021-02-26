Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

18-Year-Old Chaney Swims 44.99 in 100 BK, Now #2 All-Time Behind Murphy

Comments: 5

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2021 SEC Men’s Championships, Florida freshman Adam Chaney put up two of the fastest 100-yard backstrokes in 17-18 age group history. Earlier in the meet, Chaney became the 4th 18&U swimmer to break 19 seconds in the 50-yard free.

First during prelims Chaney put up a 45.44, smashing his previous lifetime best of 47.10 from 2019. Then in finals, Chaney nabbed SEC runner-up with another lifetime best at 45.29. At the time, that ranked Chaney as the 3rd-fastest 17-18 swimmer in 100-yard back history. That is until Chaney turned around and led off Florida’s winning 400 medley relay.

Chaney led off the relay in a blistering 44.99, splitting 21.38/23.61. That now makes Chaney the second 18&U swimmer to break 45 seconds in the 100 back. He is now No. 2 all-time in age group history only behind Olympic champion Ryan Murphy (44.63).

All-Time 17-18 Boys Rankings – 100 BK SCY

  1. 44.63, Ryan Murphy, 2014
  2. 44.99, Adam Chaney, 2021
  3. 45.05, Nic Albiero, 2018
  4. 45.32, Jack Conger, 2012
  5. 45.34, Austin Katz, 2017

In the 200 medley relay, Chaney led Florida’s winning relay off in a 20.72 backstroke leg, which is the 15th-fastest 50 back relay split in history. Chaney and the Florida Gators currently lead the team scores with 961.5 points over Georgia (881) and Tennessee (655).

In This Story

PFA
11 minutes ago

This has been some of the fastest swimming all around since November.

DCSwim
8 minutes ago

What were his high school times? I haven’t seen much talk about them

NC Fan
Reply to  DCSwim
7 minutes ago

He was awesome but swimming in the shadow of some kids named Foster.

Swimmer
8 minutes ago

When does he turn 19? If he’s still 18 come NCAA, he could potentially break both Dressel’s and Murphy’s NAGs

PFA
Reply to  Swimmer
14 seconds ago

I think right before the summer starts

