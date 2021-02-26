Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Split Analysis

by Robert Gibbs 0

February 25th, 2021 College, News, Previews & Recaps

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

  • When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

The second night of the 2020 ACC Men’s Championships only featured one relay, but it was a fast one, as the Louisville Cardinals became just the second team this season to go under 1:16. Louisville was the only team with two men under 19, as Tanner Cummings and Michael Eastman matched each other with 18.89 splits on the 3rd and 4th legs.

NC State’s Kacper Stokowski was just a hair faster than the two Cardinals, coming up big on the relay with a 18.88 flying split after going 19.70 in prelims and 19.64 to win the C-final.

One interesting note on the Virginia Tech results. The official results have Tommy Hallock splitting a 20.21 on the 2nd leg, and David Herbert splitting 17.88 on the 3rd leg, with a -0.87 reaction time. It seems incredibly likely that such a huge early start would have been called for an early takeoff. Additionally, available video from UVA focuses on the other three lanes, but you can see just enough of the Virginia Tech’s swimmers hands and splashes to guesstimate where the exchange happens, and a couple attempts at timing the splits yielding soothing just over 19 for Hallock and just under 19 for Herbert. We’ve noted those adjusted splits with italics below, and feel free to take them with a grain of salt.

Of the 50 free A-finalists who led off, champion Matt Brownstead of UVA (18.88 to 19.12) and runner-up Blaise Vera of Pitt (19.03 to 19.30) were a bit off of their individual times. Louisville’s Haridi Sameh (19.15) matched his time perfectly, and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan improved from 19.33 to 19.13, setting a new school record.

200 Free Relay Splits

*Bold indicates leadoff, italics indicate estimated time.

Team Swimmer Time
NC State Kacper Stokowski 18.88
Virginia Tech David Herbert 18.88
Louisville Tanner Cummings 18.89
Louisville Michael Eastman 18.89
Florida State Peter Varjasi 18.93
Virgnia August Lamb 18.96
NC State Hunter Tapp 19.02
Louisville Nick Albiero 19.06
Georgia Tech Austin Daniel 19.08
Virgnia Matt Brownstead 19.12
Florida State Max McCusker 19.12
Virginia Tech Youssef Ramadan 19.13
Louisville Haridi Sameh 19.15
NC State Giovanni Izzo 19.16
Florida State Mason Herbert 19.16
Pitt Ellis Cannon 19.17
Virginia Tech Tommy Hallock 19.21
Virgnia Konnar Klinksiek 19.25
UNC Jack Messenger 19.26
NC State Noah Hendereson 19.27
Duke Charlie Gingrich 19.29
Pitt Blaise Vera 19.30
Virgnia Justin Grender 19.31
Virginia Tech Blake Manoff 19.32
UNC Tomas Sungalia 19.35
UNC Boyd Poelke 19.40
Georgia Tech Kyle Barone 19.43
Notre Dame Christopher Stensby 19.46
Notre Dame Sadler McKeen 19.53
Georgia Tech Christian Ferraro 19.56
Florida State Jakub Kziazek 19.61
Notre Dame Cason Wilburn 19.62
Georgia Tech Justin Alderson 19.63
Pitt Armin Remenyi 19.73
Boston College Alexander Santana 19.73
Notre Dame Brendan Santana 19.78
UNC Eli Coan 19.85
Pitt Serhii Ahadzhanian 19.86
Boston College Matthew Szekely 19.92
Duke Matthew Whelan 19.96
Duke David Hallaron 20.00
Boston College Samuel Roche 20.01
Duke John Day 20.20
Boston College Ryan Mathis 20.64

