2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Split Analysis

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results) Streaming: ACC Network Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results

The second night of the 2020 ACC Men’s Championships only featured one relay, but it was a fast one, as the Louisville Cardinals became just the second team this season to go under 1:16. Louisville was the only team with two men under 19, as Tanner Cummings and Michael Eastman matched each other with 18.89 splits on the 3rd and 4th legs.

NC State’s Kacper Stokowski was just a hair faster than the two Cardinals, coming up big on the relay with a 18.88 flying split after going 19.70 in prelims and 19.64 to win the C-final.

One interesting note on the Virginia Tech results. The official results have Tommy Hallock splitting a 20.21 on the 2nd leg, and David Herbert splitting 17.88 on the 3rd leg, with a -0.87 reaction time. It seems incredibly likely that such a huge early start would have been called for an early takeoff. Additionally, available video from UVA focuses on the other three lanes, but you can see just enough of the Virginia Tech’s swimmers hands and splashes to guesstimate where the exchange happens, and a couple attempts at timing the splits yielding soothing just over 19 for Hallock and just under 19 for Herbert. We’ve noted those adjusted splits with italics below, and feel free to take them with a grain of salt.

Of the 50 free A-finalists who led off, champion Matt Brownstead of UVA (18.88 to 19.12) and runner-up Blaise Vera of Pitt (19.03 to 19.30) were a bit off of their individual times. Louisville’s Haridi Sameh (19.15) matched his time perfectly, and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan improved from 19.33 to 19.13, setting a new school record.

200 Free Relay Splits

*Bold indicates leadoff, italics indicate estimated time.