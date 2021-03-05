Arthur Albiero on 1st ACC Title in Program History: 2 Points Built on 17 Years

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the University of Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero, who is fresh off of his team’s first men’s ACC championship title in program history. Albiero explans the attitude of gratitude and keeping things day-to-day that got the cardinals through the season and he believes aided them through the ACC Championship meet. On paper, not even Albiero was confident that the cardinal could win, but his swimmers kept fighting and kept the meet close throughout, culminating in the last session when they took the lead with just the 4×100 free relay to go and was able to hold on by taking 2nd in that event.

