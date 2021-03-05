Alabama HS Champion Caroline Lawrence Chooses Queens (NC) for This Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Lawrence of Iron City Aquatics and Hoover High School in Alabama has verbally committed to Queens (NC) for fall 2021.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Queens University of Charlotte! A big thanks to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. I’m blessed to have this opportunity and I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing program! Royals pride!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 51.96

200 free – 1:52.59

500 free – 5:04.49

100 back – 58.24

200 back – 2:06.60

100 fly – 57.95

200 IM – 2:06.87

Competing at the Alabama HS State Championships in December, Lawrence finished runner-up in the 100 free (53.06) and took fourth in the 200 IM (2:09.60). At the 2019 meet, she won the 200 IM state title (2:06.87) and placed third in the 500 free (5:06.16).

The Queens women just won their seventh-straight Bluegrass Mountain Conference title. At that meet in 2021, Lawrence would’ve scored in A-finals of the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free and 100 fly.

Lawrence joins Sarah Brown in Queens’ incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.