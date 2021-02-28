Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland Named ACC Most Valuable Swimmer After Going 3-3

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results) Streaming: ACC Network Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results

While the Louisville Cardinals made history Saturday night by winning their first-ever ACC Championship, ending NC State’s six-year run, the official Most Valuable Swimmer award, as voted upon by ACC coaches, went to Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland.

Hoagland went a perfect 3-3 for individual events, winning the 500 free, the 400 IM, and the 1650 free. As a freshman last year, Hoagland went from a relatively unheralded recruit to a distance star, taking 3rd in the 500 free and 2nd in the 400 IM and the 1650 free at last year’s ACC Championships.

With the graduation of 2020 ACC 500 free champion Ted Schubert of UVA, and the transfer to Cal of Hoagland’s former teammate Zach Yeadon, who won the 500 free and the 1650 free last year, Hoagland was the fastest returner in the 400 IM and the 1650 free, and the 2nd-fastest returner in the 500 free.

Hoagland was the only swimmer to garner three individual event wins this week. A pair of Louisville swimmers came close, as Evgenii Somov swept the breaststrokes and took 3rd in the 200 IM, and Nick Albiero won the 200 fly and took 2nd in both the 100 fly and the 100 back.

ACC Top Scorers, Individual Events:

Jack Hoagland – So., Notre Dame – 96 (1st – 500 free; 1st – 400 IM; 1st – 1650) Evgenii Somov – Sr., Louisville – 91 (1st – 100 breast; 1st – 200 breast; 3rd – 200 IM) Nick Albiero – Sr., Louisville – 88 (1st – 200 fly; 2nd – 100 fly; 2nd – 100 back) Youssef Ramadan – Fr., Virginia Tech – 84 (1st – 100 fly; 4th – 50 free; 4th – 50 free) / Caio Pumputis – Sr., Georgia Tech – 84 (1st – 200 IM; 2nd – 200 breast; 6th – 100 breast) (tie)

The ACC runs men’s diving concurrently with women’s swimming & diving, and last week, UNC’s Anton Down-Jenkins was voted men’s MVP after sweeping the springboard events and placing 22nd on platform.

The ACC will give out annual superlatives, including a Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year, after the NCAA Championship meet.

Final Scores

1. Louisville – 1181

2. NC State – 1179

3. Virginia Tech – 1085

4. Virginia – 921

5. Florida State – 740

6. UNC – 729

7. Notre Dame – 639

7. Georgia Tech – 639

9. Pitt – 453

10. Duke – 341

11. Miami (Fl) – 207

12. Boston College – 180