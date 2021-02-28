Kieran Smith Repeats as SEC Championship Swimmer of the Meet in 2021

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 — Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO — University of Missouri

Prelims/Finals: 10am/5pm Tues, 10am/6pm Wed-Fri (Central Standard Time)

Defending Champion: Florida (9x) ( results

Live Video — SEC Network

Championship Central

Live Results

The University of Florida men took home their ninth straight SEC title this weekend at the Mizzou Aquatics Center in Columbia, Missouri. The Gators were led by junior Kieran Smith, who was named “Swimmer of the Meet” for the second consecutive year.

Smith finished first in the 500 free by tying his own NCAA and American Record in 4:06.32. He would pick up his second win by taking first in the 400 IM in 3:37.47. In his final individual event, Smith placed third in the 100 free with a time of 42.11.

Besides Smith’s record-tying swim in the 500 free, he swam the second-fastest 200 free ever as he led-off the 800 free relay in 1:29.48. He also split 18.81 on the Gator’s 200 free relay, 41.28 on the 400 medley relay, and led-off the 400 free relay in 41.94.

All eyes will be on Smith at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship in Greensboro next month. He had a breakout 2019-2020 season where he originally set the record in the 500 freestyle. He was an A-finalist in the 200 IM and 400 IM as a freshman, but with last year’s meet canceled due to the coronavirus, 2021 will be Smith’s first NCAA meet with weighty expectations.

Smith shared the Commissioner’s Trophy with Shaine Casas of Texas A&M. The Commissioner’s Trophy is given to the student-athlete(s) who score the most individual points at the championships whereas “Swimmer of the Meet” is voted on by the coaches.

Casas placed first in the 200 IM in 1:39.26, first in the 200 backstroke in 1:36.85, and took third in the 100 butterfly in 44.91.

Casas made the interesting choice to swim the 100 butterfly on day 3 of the meet rather than the 100 back as he was all-but-guaranteed a win in the backstroke. His time of 43.87 is the fastest in the country this year, over a second ahead of the next-fastest SEC swimmer coming into the meet.

Top Point Scorers, 2021 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

(TIE) Kieran Smith , Jr., Florida – 91 (500 free – 1st; 400 IM – 1st; 100 free – 3rd)/ Shaine Casas , Jr., Texas A&M – 91 (200 IM – 1st; 100 fly – 3rd; 200 back – 1st) Jake Magahey , Fr., Georgia – 88 (500 free – 2nd; 200 free – 1st; 1650 free – 2nd) Javi Acevedo , Sr., Georgia – 87 (200 IM – 3rd; 100 back – 1st; 200 back – 2nd) (TIE) Juan Celaya-Hernandez , Sr., LSU – 86 (1-meter – 1st; 3-meter – 2nd; platform – 4th)/ Adam Chaney , Fr., Florida – 86 (50 free – 1st; 100 back – 2nd; 100 free – 4th)

The diving portion of the meet was held last week during the Women’s SEC Swimming & Diving Championships. LSU’s Celaya-Hernandez was named Men’s Diver of the Meet after finishing 2nd on 3-meter and winning the 1-meter. Texas A&M’s Kurtis Matthews won the 3-meter and was 2nd on 1-meter, but the tie-breaker was a 4th-place finish for Celaya-Hernandez on platform where Matthews placed 22nd.

SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship Team Scores