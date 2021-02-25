Kieran Smith Ties 500 Free American Record In 4:06.32; Magahey Now #2 All-Time

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
- Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
- Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
Kieran Smith tied his 500 free American and NCAA Records on the nose tonight at the SEC Championships, clocking 4:06.32 for the second straight year to defend his title.
It didn’t come easy, however, as Georgia’s Jake Magahey took almost four seconds off his best time to become the second-fastest swimmer in history in 4:06.71.
Smith Split Comparison
|
Smith, 2020 SECs
|
Smith, 2021 SECs
|
22.45
|22.04
|
47.28 (24.83)
|46.31 (24.27)
|
1:12.07 (24.79)
|1:10.81 (24.50)
|
1:37.08 (25.01)
|1:35.70 (24.89)
|
2:02.25 (25.17)
|2:00.86 (25.16)
|
2:27.35 (25.10)
|2:26.23 (25.37)
|
2:52.40 (25.05)
|2:51.53 (25.30)
|
3:17.25 (24.85)
|3:16.90 (25.37)
|
3:42.19 (24.94)
|3:42.06 (25.16)
|
4:06.32 (24.13)
|4:06.32 (24.26)
When Smith broke the record last season, he lowered Zane Grothe‘s American and U.S. Open Record of 4:07.25, set in 2017, and also downed Townley Haas‘ NCAA mark of 4:08.19 from 2019.
All-Time Performances, Men’s 500 Freestyle (SCY)
- Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 / Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2021, 4:06.32
- –
- Jake Magahey (UGA), 4:06.71 – 2021
- Zane Grothe (UN), 4:07.25 – 2017
- Townley Haas (TEX), 4:08.19 – 2019
- Drew Kibler (TEX), 4:08.26 – 2020
- Clark Smith (TEX), 4:08.42 – 2017
- Peter Vanderkaay (MICH), 4:08.54 – 2008
- Peter Vanderkaay (MICH) – 2006 / Townley Haas (TEX) – 2018, 4:08.60
- –
Smith, now 20, entered last season’s SECs with a personal best time of 4:16.96, lowering it to 4:14.55 in the heats before dropping the 4:06 bomb. This season he came into meet having been 4:11.08 mid-season at the Auburn Fall Invitational, ranking him fourth in the country.
He now takes over the top spot in the nation from Texas’ Drew Kibler, who dropped a 4:08.26 in October which is now ranked as the fifth-fastest swim ever.
Magahey shatters both the Georgia school record of 4:09.48, set by Sebastien Rouault in 2008, and also the previous fastest time ever done by a freshman, which was a 4:08.95 from Michigan’s Felix Auboeck.
Props to Kieran for fending me off that last 75. The Piano was defeated today