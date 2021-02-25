Kieran Smith Ties 500 Free American Record In 4:06.32; Magahey Now #2 All-Time

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kieran Smith tied his 500 free American and NCAA Records on the nose tonight at the SEC Championships, clocking 4:06.32 for the second straight year to defend his title.

It didn’t come easy, however, as Georgia’s Jake Magahey took almost four seconds off his best time to become the second-fastest swimmer in history in 4:06.71.

Smith Split Comparison

Smith, 2020 SECs Smith, 2021 SECs 22.45 22.04 47.28 (24.83) 46.31 (24.27) 1:12.07 (24.79) 1:10.81 (24.50) 1:37.08 (25.01) 1:35.70 (24.89) 2:02.25 (25.17) 2:00.86 (25.16) 2:27.35 (25.10) 2:26.23 (25.37) 2:52.40 (25.05) 2:51.53 (25.30) 3:17.25 (24.85) 3:16.90 (25.37) 3:42.19 (24.94) 3:42.06 (25.16) 4:06.32 (24.13) 4:06.32 (24.26)

When Smith broke the record last season, he lowered Zane Grothe‘s American and U.S. Open Record of 4:07.25, set in 2017, and also downed Townley Haas‘ NCAA mark of 4:08.19 from 2019.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 500 Freestyle (SCY)

Smith, now 20, entered last season’s SECs with a personal best time of 4:16.96, lowering it to 4:14.55 in the heats before dropping the 4:06 bomb. This season he came into meet having been 4:11.08 mid-season at the Auburn Fall Invitational, ranking him fourth in the country.

He now takes over the top spot in the nation from Texas’ Drew Kibler, who dropped a 4:08.26 in October which is now ranked as the fifth-fastest swim ever.

Magahey shatters both the Georgia school record of 4:09.48, set by Sebastien Rouault in 2008, and also the previous fastest time ever done by a freshman, which was a 4:08.95 from Michigan’s Felix Auboeck.