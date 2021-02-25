Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith Ties 500 Free American Record In 4:06.32; Magahey Now #2 All-Time

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kieran Smith tied his 500 free American and NCAA Records on the nose tonight at the SEC Championships, clocking 4:06.32 for the second straight year to defend his title.

It didn’t come easy, however, as Georgia’s Jake Magahey took almost four seconds off his best time to become the second-fastest swimmer in history in 4:06.71.

Smith Split Comparison

Smith, 2020 SECs

Smith, 2021 SECs

22.45

 22.04

47.28 (24.83)

 46.31 (24.27)

1:12.07 (24.79)

 1:10.81 (24.50)

1:37.08 (25.01)

 1:35.70 (24.89)

2:02.25 (25.17)

 2:00.86 (25.16)

2:27.35 (25.10)

 2:26.23 (25.37)

2:52.40 (25.05)

 2:51.53 (25.30)

3:17.25 (24.85)

 3:16.90 (25.37)

3:42.19 (24.94)

 3:42.06 (25.16)

4:06.32 (24.13)

 4:06.32 (24.26)

When Smith broke the record last season, he lowered Zane Grothe‘s American and U.S. Open Record of 4:07.25, set in 2017, and also downed Townley Haas‘ NCAA mark of 4:08.19 from 2019.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 500 Freestyle (SCY)

  1. Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 /  Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2021, 4:06.32
  3. Jake Magahey (UGA), 4:06.71 – 2021
  4. Zane Grothe (UN), 4:07.25 – 2017
  5. Townley Haas (TEX), 4:08.19 – 2019
  6. Drew Kibler (TEX), 4:08.26 – 2020
  7. Clark Smith (TEX), 4:08.42 – 2017
  8. Peter Vanderkaay (MICH), 4:08.54 – 2008
  9. Peter Vanderkaay (MICH) – 2006 / Townley Haas (TEX) – 2018, 4:08.60

Smith, now 20, entered last season’s SECs with a personal best time of 4:16.96, lowering it to 4:14.55 in the heats before dropping the 4:06 bomb. This season he came into meet having been 4:11.08 mid-season at the Auburn Fall Invitational, ranking him fourth in the country.

He now takes over the top spot in the nation from Texas’ Drew Kibler, who dropped a 4:08.26 in October which is now ranked as the fifth-fastest swim ever.

Magahey shatters both the Georgia school record of 4:09.48, set by Sebastien Rouault in 2008, and also the previous fastest time ever done by a freshman, which was a 4:08.95 from Michigan’s Felix Auboeck.

Mr Piano
1 minute ago

Props to Kieran for fending me off that last 75. The Piano was defeated today

