SEC Day 2 Analysis: Florida Firing On All Cylinders

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)

Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)

The Florida men have come out flying at the 2021 SEC Championships, punctuating a standout first three sessions by winning the 200 free relay on Wednesday night.

The Gators had five swimmers in the top seven of the 500 free, led by Kieran Smith, who tied his American and NCAA Records in 4:06.32 to defend his title, and then saw freshman Adam Chaney win the 50 free with the second-fastest time ever from a first-year swimmer.

Having already built a significant lead in the team race through the individuals, the eight-time defending champions put an exclamation point on things by winning the 200 free relay in a new SEC Championship Record.

The team of Chaney, Will Davis, Smith and Eric Friese combined for a time of 1:15.21, breaking Alabama’s 2019 mark of 1:15.43. Additionally, the win snapped the Crimson Tide’s three-year winning streak in the event.

Moving into Day 3, the Gators are up 146.5 points on Georgia, who will be their biggest challenger for the team title. Kentucky holds onto second thanks to a strong diving showing last week.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.

Florida, 571 Kentucky, 454 Georgia, 424.5 Tennessee, 392 Texas A&M, 382 Missouri, 379 Auburn, 320 Alabama, 308 LSU, 249.5 South Carolina, 155

200 FREE RELAY SPLITS

Chaney was the second-fastest swimmer on the relay despite leading off, clocking 18.76 to sit second behind Caeleb Dressel (18.67) among collegiate freshman. Only his teammate Davis (18.62) was faster.

We also saw Matt King break 19 opening for Alabama in 18.98 (after going 18.96 individually), while six others hit 18s with relay takeovers.

Both Georgia (1:16.20) and Texas A&M (1:16.37) set new school records.

Lead-off Splits

Swimmer School Split Adam Chaney Florida 18.76 Matt King Alabama 18.98 Shaine Casas Texas A&M 19.09 Shaine Casas Texas A&M 19.09 Dillon Downing Georgia 19.14 Brooks Curry LSU 19.33 Danny Kovac Missouri 19.55 Micah Chambers Tennessee 19.66 Nik Eberly Auburn 19.68 AJ Ross South Carolina 19.84 Max Berg Kentucky 19.90

Flying Splits

Swimmer School Split Will Davis Florida 18.62 Javier Acevedo Georgia 18.80 Kieran Smith Florida 18.81 Kaloyan Bratanov Texas A&M 18.94 Camden Murphy Georgia 18.96 Scott Scanlon Tennessee 18.99 Jonathan Berneburg Alabama 19.00 Mark Shperkin South Carolina 19.00 Eric Friese Florida 19.02 Tanner Olsen Texas A&M 19.09 Sam DiSette Alabama 19.13 Jack Dahlgren Missouri 19.19 Colton Stogner Alabama 19.21 Kyle Leach Missouri 19.22 Kevin Hammer Missouri 19.23 Mark Theall Texas A&M 19.25 Phil Costin South Carolina 19.28 Luca Urlando Georgia 19.30 Seth Bailey Tennessee 19.33 Guy Gropper South Carolina 19.36 Logan Tirkheimer Auburn 19.50 Nolan Briggs Tennessee 19.54 Matthew Yish Auburn 19.57 Louis Barker Kentucky 19.64 Jack Jannasch LSU 19.75 Michael Petro LSU 19.75 Aidan Stoffle Auburn 19.80 Max Hawton Kentucky 19.99 Kyle Barker Kentucky 20.06 Spencer Adrian LSU 20.15

