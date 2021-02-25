SEC Day 2 Analysis: Florida Firing On All Cylinders

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
- Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
- Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Updated psych sheet
- Live Results
The Florida men have come out flying at the 2021 SEC Championships, punctuating a standout first three sessions by winning the 200 free relay on Wednesday night.
The Gators had five swimmers in the top seven of the 500 free, led by Kieran Smith, who tied his American and NCAA Records in 4:06.32 to defend his title, and then saw freshman Adam Chaney win the 50 free with the second-fastest time ever from a first-year swimmer.
Having already built a significant lead in the team race through the individuals, the eight-time defending champions put an exclamation point on things by winning the 200 free relay in a new SEC Championship Record.
The team of Chaney, Will Davis, Smith and Eric Friese combined for a time of 1:15.21, breaking Alabama’s 2019 mark of 1:15.43. Additionally, the win snapped the Crimson Tide’s three-year winning streak in the event.
Moving into Day 3, the Gators are up 146.5 points on Georgia, who will be their biggest challenger for the team title. Kentucky holds onto second thanks to a strong diving showing last week.
TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)
Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.
- Florida, 571
- Kentucky, 454
- Georgia, 424.5
- Tennessee, 392
- Texas A&M, 382
- Missouri, 379
- Auburn, 320
- Alabama, 308
- LSU, 249.5
- South Carolina, 155
200 FREE RELAY SPLITS
Chaney was the second-fastest swimmer on the relay despite leading off, clocking 18.76 to sit second behind Caeleb Dressel (18.67) among collegiate freshman. Only his teammate Davis (18.62) was faster.
We also saw Matt King break 19 opening for Alabama in 18.98 (after going 18.96 individually), while six others hit 18s with relay takeovers.
Both Georgia (1:16.20) and Texas A&M (1:16.37) set new school records.
Lead-off Splits
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|18.76
|Matt King
|Alabama
|18.98
|Shaine Casas
|Texas A&M
|19.09
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|19.14
|Brooks Curry
|LSU
|19.33
|Danny Kovac
|Missouri
|19.55
|Micah Chambers
|Tennessee
|19.66
|Nik Eberly
|Auburn
|19.68
|AJ Ross
|South Carolina
|19.84
|Max Berg
|Kentucky
|19.90
Flying Splits
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Will Davis
|Florida
|18.62
|Javier Acevedo
|Georgia
|18.80
|Kieran Smith
|Florida
|18.81
|Kaloyan Bratanov
|Texas A&M
|18.94
|Camden Murphy
|Georgia
|18.96
|Scott Scanlon
|Tennessee
|18.99
|Jonathan Berneburg
|Alabama
|19.00
|Mark Shperkin
|South Carolina
|19.00
|Eric Friese
|Florida
|19.02
|Tanner Olsen
|Texas A&M
|19.09
|Sam DiSette
|Alabama
|19.13
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|19.19
|Colton Stogner
|Alabama
|19.21
|Kyle Leach
|Missouri
|19.22
|Kevin Hammer
|Missouri
|19.23
|Mark Theall
|Texas A&M
|19.25
|Phil Costin
|South Carolina
|19.28
|Luca Urlando
|Georgia
|19.30
|Seth Bailey
|Tennessee
|19.33
|Guy Gropper
|South Carolina
|19.36
|Logan Tirkheimer
|Auburn
|19.50
|Nolan Briggs
|Tennessee
|19.54
|Matthew Yish
|Auburn
|19.57
|Louis Barker
|Kentucky
|19.64
|Jack Jannasch
|LSU
|19.75
|Michael Petro
|LSU
|19.75
|Aidan Stoffle
|Auburn
|19.80
|Max Hawton
|Kentucky
|19.99
|Kyle Barker
|Kentucky
|20.06
|Spencer Adrian
|LSU
|20.15