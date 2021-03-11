Men’s SEC Picks Revisited: Trust In Florida’s Taper Once Again Pays Off

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021 Where: Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri Champion : Florida (9x)

: Florida (9x) Results

In the lead-up to NCAA conference meet season, we previewed all ten major conference meets and took a stab at predicting a team order. Now, we’re looking back at those picks to see how the final team standings shook out. Where were we wrong? Where were we right? Which teams over-performed and under-performed compared to expectations?

SEC Men

SwimSwam Fan Guide Picks

Florida Georgia Texas A&M Alabama Tennessee Mizzou Auburn Kentucky LSU South Carolina

Actual Finish Order (With Change from our picks noted in parentheses)

Florida (-) Georgia (-) Tennessee (+2) Texas A&M (-1) Alabama (-1) Missouri (-) Kentucky (+1) Auburn (-1) LSU (-) South Carolina (-)

This one went quite a bit better than our women’s SEC picks, at least at the top. Once again, a theme is clear: trust what a team returns from last year more than you trust what a team has done this year. Maybe that’s more of a one-year theme, with the coronavirus pandemic making this year’s times and national ranks much fuzzier.

But Florida held about a ten-point lead over Georgia in returning points from last year when we tallied that up last spring. In-season, the Swimulator projections (based on conference-wide rankings of in-season times) had Georgia with a huge lead: 1310.5 to 950 over Florida. But credit to our staff for continuing to trust in a Florida team that pretty consistently shows up big at SECs. We picked Florida to topple Georgia, which they did, by about 77 points.

We knew things would get tight in the next tier, and we were right: 3rd-place and 6th-place were separated by just 50.5 total points. We picked Texas A&M’s star power and their strong diving group to take third, but Tennessee managed to nip them by 9.5 points. In the end, that was probably Tennessee performing better than expected, and A&M’s full roster not really coming together the way we had predicted.

Further down, Kentucky leapfrogged Auburn – just like on the women’s side, we probably underestimated how well Kentucky has been swimming at taper time. They’re clearly moving from “prove-it” territory to “proven-it” territory when it comes to our yearly ranks.