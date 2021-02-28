2021 SEC Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
Champion: Florida (9x)
First a few notes
Florida aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Despite Georgia’s significant closing of the gap to Florida (last year Florida beat them by 241. This year by 77), it wasn’t due to recruiting. Florida’s freshmen out scored the Bulldog’s freshmen 257-222. Florida’s seniors only scored 90 as compared to the 416 points scored by Georgia’s seniors. If we assume no seniors return, Florida have 1007 returning individual points to Georgia’s 642.5
By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Florida junior
‘s 4:06.30 500 free. Kieran Smith The most points any team scored in any event was Florida’s 154 in the 500 free. that event saw the Gators go 1-3-4-5-7-15-20-21
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Florida: 1401
2. Georgia: 1324.5
3. Tennessee: 852.5
4. Texas A&M: 843
5. Alabama: 841.5
6. Missouri: 802
7. Kentucky: 761
8. Auburn: 671
9. LSU: 429.5
10. South Carolina: 236 Individual Scores by Year
Florida
Georgia
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Alabama
Missouri
Kentucky
Auburn
LSU
South Carolina
FR
257
222
194.5
106
149
130
58
202
49
16
SO
388
289
72
106
167
164
69
126
94.5
12
JR
362
131.5
256
191
190.5
232
205
42
5
32
SR
90
416
52
175
64
16
146
67
115
0
Returning
1007
642.5
568.5
403
506.5
526
413
370
148.5
60
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Florida
Georgia
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Alabama
Missouri
Kentucky
Auburn
LSU
South Carolina
200 Medley Relay
64
52
50
55
55
48
34
46
44
42
800 Free Relay
120
106
96
119
99
100
82
96
78
84
500 Free
274
189
110
143
99
117
113
132
78
87
200 IM
334
276
110
208
119
186
164
136
84
87
50 Free
420
322.5
155
228
197
197
164
170
111.5
101
200 Free Relay
484
378.5
201
280
251
247
198
214
153.5
149
1 mtr Diving
509
402.5
244
318
274
274
293
254
196.5
153
400 IM
651
486.5
244
345
296
305
334
259
206.5
153
100 Fly
696
553.5
329
394
337
350
334
283
210.5
155
200 Free
736.5
650.5
359.5
450
342
375
376
315
237.5
162
100 Breast
773.5
685.5
441.5
494
377
434
376
344
267.5
173
100 Back
835.5
807
459
517
460
440
376
390
270.5
173
400 Medley Relay
899.5
859
507
567
514
496
418
436
270.5
217
3 mtr Diving
916.5
868
586
615
528
538
509
465
299.5
221
1650 Free
1013.5
984
597
621
528
561
569
503
308.5
223
200 Back
1058.5
1102
597
662
606
591
585
537
308.5
223
100 Free
1155
1144.5
624.5
702
701.5
602
589
548
336.5
229
200 Breast
1219
1172.5
698.5
775
734.5
637
589
572
351.5
234
200 Fly
1300
1259.5
741.5
777
757.5
685
647
586
357.5
234
400 Free Relay
1356
1311.5
783.5
827
821.5
739
691
634
403.5
234
Platform Diving
1401
1324.5
852.5
843
841.5
802
761
671
429.5
236
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Florida
Georgia
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Alabama
Missouri
Kentucky
Auburn
LSU
South Carolina
200 Medley Relay
64
52
50
55
55
48
34
46
44
42
800 Free Relay
56
54
46
64
44
52
48
50
34
42
500 Free
154
83
14
24
0
17
31
36
0
3
200 IM
60
87
0
65
20
69
51
4
6
0
50 Free
86
46.5
45
20
78
11
0
34
27.5
14
200 Free Relay
64
56
46
52
54
50
34
44
42
48
1 mtr Diving
25
24
43
38
23
27
95
40
43
4
400 IM
142
84
0
27
22
31
41
5
10
0
100 Fly
45
67
85
49
41
45
0
24
4
2
200 Free
40.5
97
30.5
56
5
25
42
32
27
7
100 Breast
37
35
82
44
35
59
0
29
30
11
100 Back
62
121.5
17.5
23
83
6
0
46
3
0
400 Medley Relay
64
52
48
50
54
56
42
46
0
44
3 mtr Diving
17
9
79
48
14
42
91
29
29
4
1650 Free
97
116
11
6
0
23
60
38
9
2
200 Back
45
118
0
41
78
30
16
34
0
0
100 Free
96.5
42.5
27.5
40
95.5
11
4
11
28
6
200 Breast
64
28
74
73
33
35
0
24
15
5
200 Fly
81
87
43
2
23
48
58
14
6
0
400 Free Relay
56
52
42
50
64
54
44
48
46
0
Platform Diving
45
13
69
16
20
63
70
37
26
2
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Missouri
Florida
South Carolina
Alabama
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Auburn
LSU
Kentucky
Georgia
1
0
5
0
1
2
3
0
1
0
4
2
2
2
0
1
1
2
0
2
1
5
3
4
3
0
1
1
1
0
2
1
4
4
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
5
5
3
7
0
0
1
1
0
0
2
2
6
1
2
0
3
2
4
0
0
1
3
7
2
5
0
2
2
1
1
0
1
3
8
1
3
0
2
0
2
1
0
2
4
9
0
1
0
4
2
0
4
0
3
2
10
3
3
0
1
2
1
4
0
1
1
11
2
3
0
2
5
1
1
0
1
1
12
0
3
0
6
1
3
0
0
3
1
13
0
2
1
2
7
0
2
0
1
2
14
0
1
0
0
2
1
2
1
2
5
15
2
1
0
0
2
1
6
0
4
0
16
1
1
1
1
1
1
4
1
2
2
17
2
0
0
2
0
3
1
1
2
5
18
2
1
0
0
4
3
2
1
2
1
19
2
1
2
2
2
1
1
2
2
2
20
1
3
1
4
1
2
3
0
0
1
21
1
1
2
1
1
3
2
2
3
0
22
2
0
1
3
1
4
1
2
2
0
23
3
3
3
0
1
3
1
1
0
1
24
2
1
1
1
2
3
1
2
1
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Kieran S
JR
91
500 Free
1
4:06.32
928
400 IM
1
3:37.47
815
100 Free
3
42.11
803
Chaney, Adam C
FR
86
50 Free
1
18.77
880
100 Back
2
45.29
774
100 Free
4
42.54
759
Finke, Bobby C
JR
85
500 Free
5
4:13.48
781
400 IM
2
3:39.15
782
1650 Free
1
14:12.18
885
Hillis, Dillon
JR
79
200 IM
8
1:45.21
674
100 Breast
1
51.22
832
200 Fly
5
1:43.11
708
Friese, Eric E
SO
75
50 Free
5
19.31
761
100 Fly
5
45.65
776
100 Free
5
42.68
745
Freeman, Trey P
SO
66.5
500 Free
3
4:12.76
794
200 Free
4
1:32.88
791
100 Free
13
43.37
681
Beach, Clark G
SR
66
200 IM
13
1:45.08
678
100 Back
5
46.26
702
200 Back
3
1:40.83
725
Mestre, Alfonso
SO
64.5
500 Free
4
4:12.77
794
200 Free
12
1:34.78
703
1650 Free
6
15:00.6
634
Vargas, Kevin L
SO
63
200 IM
16
1:46.4
634
400 IM
4
3:43.45
706
200 Breast
4
1:54.22
721
Garcia, Leonardo
FR
60
1 mtr Diving
7
341.9
3 mtr Diving
12
347.25
Platform Diving
8
334.0
Watson, Tyler J
SO
55
500 Free
7
4:16.57
727
400 IM
10
3:45.29
675
200 Fly
12
1:45.35
630
Cancel, Miguel
JR
53
200 IM
14
1:45.63
660
400 IM
7
3:46.36
657
200 Fly
10
1:44.66
654
Gravley, Brenna
SO
37
500 Free
15
4:21.02
655
400 IM
25
3:53.29
532
1650 Free
5
14:54.62
662
VanDeusen, Jack
FR
36
500 Free
21
4:22.03
639
400 IM
11
3:47.91
631
1650 Free
11
15:11.6
580
Davis, Isaac I
JR
31
50 Free
19
19.77
670
100 Fly
9
46.98
665
100 Free
20
43.79
642
Crawford, Jace
FR
29
500 Free
20
4:19.98
672
200 Free
26
1:36.79
615
200 Fly
6
1:43.61
690
Svirskyi, Anton
SO
27
1 mtr Diving
23
274.25
3 mtr Diving
23
284.25
Platform Diving
7
337.95
Al-Wir, Amro B
FR
27
200 IM
46
1:50.58
475
100 Breast
20
53.54
656
200 Breast
8
1:56.44
657
Beach, Ethan S
SR
24
100 Back
18
47.51
613
200 Back
10
1:42.91
658
Davis, Will
JR
23
50 Free
7
19.44
733
100 Fly
25
47.65
611
100 Free
37
44.3
594
Dubas, Mateusz
FR
16
400 IM
27
3:55.59
485
100 Breast
27
54.39
595
200 Breast
11
1:55.93
671
McGovern, Trevo
FR
3
50 Free
37
20.25
576
100 Back
23
48.1
570
200 Back
24
1:46.41
540
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Magahey, Jake M
FR
88
500 Free
2
4:06.71
919
200 Free
1
1:32.22
824
1650 Free
2
14:24.96
810
Acevedo, Javi C
SR
87
200 IM
3
1:42.17
781
100 Back
1
44.96
801
200 Back
2
1:40.39
739
Urlando, Luca R
FR
84
200 IM
4
1:42.81
757
100 Fly
4
45.15
823
200 Fly
1
1:40.93
788
Murphy, Camden
SR
80
50 Free
9
19.5
721
100 Fly
1
44.81
857
200 Fly
2
1:41.12
781
Grum, Ian P
SO
78
400 IM
3
3:40.51
757
100 Back
4
46.12
712
200 Back
5
1:41.24
711
Dunham, Bradley
SO
72
200 Free
8
1:34.63
709
100 Back
6
46.48
686
200 Back
4
1:41.22
712
Hils, Zach C
SO
68
200 IM
5
1:43.18
744
200 Free
7
1:34.34
722
100 Free
9
42.97
718
Abruzzo, Andrew
JR
68
500 Free
8
4:18.4
697
400 IM
6
3:46.15
661
200 Fly
8
1:44.82
648
Dalmolin, Jack
SR
59
200 IM
17
1:45.31
671
100 Breast
8
52.8
708
200 Breast
2
1:53.58
741
Reed, Greg C
SR
54
500 Free
14
4:20.45
664
400 IM
13
3:48.7
618
1650 Free
3
14:52.82
671
Downing, Dillon
SO
49
50 Free
3
19.16
790
100 Free
7
43.18
698
Allen, Zach T
SR
46
1 mtr Diving
6
342.55
3 mtr Diving
17
315.1
Platform Diving
14
274.25
Walsh, Keegan J
JR
36.5
50 Free
58
21.42
301
100 Back
13
47.71
599
200 Back
7
1:42.61
668
Norgan, Grant C
SR
35
500 Free
16
4:21.79
643
200 Free
16
1:36.09
646
1650 Free
14
15:14.33
566
Camblong, Tomy-
FR
32
500 Free
19
4:19.26
683
200 Free
37
1:38.33
542
1650 Free
4
14:54.35
664
Apel, Aaron J
SR
30
500 Free
23
4:22.52
631
400 IM
14
3:49.15
610
1650 Free
12
15:12.49
576
Logan, Charlie
SO
22
500 Free
26
4:23.17
620
400 IM
19
3:49.8
598
200 Back
11
1:43.07
653
Ng, Wesley Y
FR
18
100 Fly
17
46.97
666
100 Back
17
47.44
618
200 Back
31
1:47.38
503
Said, Youssef A
SR
17
100 Back
10
47.43
619
200 Back
29
1:46.27
545
Lim, Ananda C
JR
14
200 Free
17
1:35.28
681
200 Fly
20
1:46.57
586
Wayner, Harriso
JR
13
100 Breast
14
53.27
675
200 Breast
25
1:58.14
607
Fulcher, Joshua
SR
8
500 Free
24
4:22.57
630
200 Free
30
1:37.27
593
1650 Free
18
15:23.34
518
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hattie, Bryden R
FR
73
1 mtr Diving
10
303.8
3 mtr Diving
6
398.05
Platform Diving
1
407.8
Houlie, Michael
JR
55
50 Free
36
20.23
580
100 Breast
2
51.41
816
200 Breast
3
1:53.97
729
Mota, Kayky M
JR
47
200 IM
29
1:47.55
593
100 Fly
6
46.16
732
200 Fly
7
1:44.05
675
Epitropov, Lyub
46
200 IM
47
1:51.24
447
100 Breast
13
53.02
692
200 Breast
1
1:52.69
768
Wade, Matt T
JR
45
1 mtr Diving
9
308.3
3 mtr Diving
5
403.75
Hallam, Will J
SR
42
1 mtr Diving
19
282.65
3 mtr Diving
9
361.75
Platform Diving
11
293.25
Dillard, Jarel
JR
37
50 Free
56
21.12
373
100 Breast
7
52.68
717
200 Breast
13
1:56.05
668
Bailey, Seth S
JR
36.5
50 Free
18
19.74
677
200 Free
11
1:34.74
705
100 Free
13
43.37
681
Chambers, Micah
FR
32
50 Free
11
19.59
704
100 Fly
11
47.18
649
100 Free
29
43.96
626
Scanlon, Scott
SO
29
50 Free
10
19.55
711
100 Fly
38
48.63
525
100 Free
15
43.38
680
Blevins-Boor, B
JR
26.5
100 Fly
14
47.56
618
100 Back
13
47.71
599
200 Back
26
1:45.59
569
Ponce de Leon,
FR
25
500 Free
13
4:20.39
665
200 Free
33
1:37.63
576
1650 Free
16
15:22.47
523
Tiffany, Jordan
FR
25
200 IM
48
1:51.75
425
100 Fly
15
47.67
609
200 Fly
14
1:45.75
616
Reasor, Jacob A
FR
21
1 mtr Diving
25
262.8
3 mtr Diving
18
307.45
Platform Diving
13
281.3
Champlin, Brett
SO
16
200 IM
35
1:48.51
558
100 Breast
11
52.94
698
Jackson, Will L
FR
14.5
500 Free
29
4:24.24
602
200 Free
12
1:34.78
703
100 Free
40
44.56
568
Brice, Luke A
SO
14
50 Free
49
20.61
497
100 Fly
13
47.52
621
200 Fly
32
1:50.03
445
Giraudeau, Joel
SO
13
200 IM
36
1:48.65
553
100 Fly
19
47.53
620
200 Fly
18
1:45.65
619
Richardson, Keegan J
SR
10
1 mtr Diving
28
242.0
3 mtr Diving
22
287.4
Platform Diving
18
258.75
Briggs, Nolan C
JR
7
50 Free
20
19.88
649
200 Free
34
1:37.86
565
100 Free
23
44.16
607
Lierz, Harrison
FR
4
50 Free
42
20.32
561
100 Back
21
47.88
586
200 Back
30
1:47.27
507
Kaye, Parker L
JR
2
50 Free
55
21.07
386
100 Breast
24
54.11
615
200 Breast
24
1:58.45
597
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casas, Shaine M
JR
91
200 IM
1
1:39.26
903
100 Fly
3
44.91
847
200 Back
1
1:36.85
871
Bratanov, Kaloy
JR
71
200 IM
7
1:44.29
705
200 Free
6
1:34.24
727
100 Free
6
42.98
717
Theall, Mark J
SR
68
500 Free
6
4:15.57
744
200 Free
2
1:32.48
811
100 Free
11
43.19
697
Mathews, Kurtis J
SR
63
1 mtr Diving
2
411.1
3 mtr Diving
1
474.0
Platform Diving
22
227.45
Puente Bustaman
SO
49
200 IM
28
1:47.48
596
100 Breast
6
52.58
724
200 Breast
5
1:54.51
713
Ribeiro, Vincen
FR
37
200 IM
18
1:45.33
670
400 IM
12
3:48.53
620
200 Breast
12
1:55.94
671
Gogulski, Ethan
SO
31
500 Free
45
4:32.81
442
100 Back
8
46.87
659
200 Back
17
1:43.32
645
Olson, Tanner R
SR
28
50 Free
14
19.72
679
100 Breast
12
52.96
697
200 Breast
27
1:59.69
559
Brown, Jace C
SO
26
200 IM
23
1:46.33
636
100 Fly
8
47.21
646
200 Fly
23
1:48.58
507
Sanchez, Kyle G
FR
22
1 mtr Diving
18
283.6
3 mtr Diving
16
319.05
Platform Diving
21
240.05
Sanchez, Alex R
FR
21
200 IM
24
1:48.57
556
100 Breast
22
53.78
639
200 Breast
10
1:55.78
676
Stewart, Tony
FR
17
1 mtr Diving
22
278.7
3 mtr Diving
20
293.15
Platform Diving
17
259.8
Schnippenkoette
JR
12
500 Free
27
4:23.66
612
400 IM
15
3:49.47
604
1650 Free
26
15:35.7
447
Smith, Hudson L
SR
11
200 IM
43
1:49.57
517
100 Breast
23
53.93
628
200 Breast
17
1:55.88
673
Stuart, Luke D
JR
7
500 Free
28
4:23.77
610
1650 Free
24
15:35.09
451
200 Fly
19
1:46.06
604
Schababerle, Ja
JR
7
500 Free
42
4:31.66
465
100 Breast
26
54.33
599
200 Breast
18
1:57.17
635
Rizzo, Felipe B
SR
5
500 Free
31
4:25.88
574
400 IM
26
3:55.4
489
1650 Free
20
15:26.8
499
Sohn, Elijah E
FR
4
50 Free
33
20.21
584
200 Free
21
1:36.58
624
100 Free
33
44.13
610
Bray, Kraig A
FR
4
50 Free
21
19.94
637
100 Fly
28
47.8
598
100 Free
38
44.44
580
Bobo, Clayton C
JR
3
50 Free
22
19.95
635
200 Free
36
1:38.32
543
100 Free
36
44.26
598
Fuchs, Collin R
FR
1
50 Free
38
20.26
574
100 Back
24
48.82
513
200 Back
34
1:50.18
391
Oderinde, David
FR
0
50 Free
40
20.28
569
100 Fly
32
48.02
579
100 Free
47
44.85
538
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
King, Matt K
FR
75
50 Free
2
18.96
835
100 Fly
12
47.21
646
100 Free
1
41.66
853
Menke, Matthew
SO
67
200 IM
9
1:43.69
726
100 Back
3
45.46
761
200 Back
9
1:41.34
708
Li, Kevin
JR
51
1 mtr Diving
8
331.7
3 mtr Diving
13
337.95
Platform Diving
12
287.25
Stogner, Colton
JR
51
50 Free
16
19.91
643
100 Fly
7
46.55
700
100 Free
10
43.17
699
Maas, Derek E
SO
44
200 IM
26
1:47.25
604
100 Breast
9
52.61
722
200 Breast
6
1:55.30
690
Marcum, Jake L
SO
44
200 IM
37
1:48.68
551
100 Back
9
46.91
656
200 Back
6
1:41.73
696
Berneburg, Jona
JR
40.5
50 Free
12
19.65
694
100 Fly
22
47.7
606
100 Free
7
43.18
698
DiSette, Sam H
SR
39
50 Free
6
19.35
751
100 Fly
30
47.94
586
100 Free
12
43.35
682
Perera, Nichola
JR
38
200 IM
27
1:47.28
603
400 IM
8
3:46.4
657
200 Fly
11
1:45.17
636
Stelmar, Eric R
FR
30
50 Free
53
21.05
390
100 Back
12
47.63
605
200 Back
12
1:43.49
639
O’Connor, Chris
FR
30
100 Back
11
47.58
608
200 Back
13
1:43.61
636
Robinson, Alex
SR
10
500 Free
40
4:30.24
493
100 Back
20
47.85
588
200 Back
20
1:45.06
587
Bell, Liam K
SO
9
50 Free
26
20.0
626
100 Breast
17
53.21
679
100 Free
42
44.58
566
Sheils, Trey M
FR
9
200 IM
40
1:48.98
540
100 Breast
19
53.27
675
200 Breast
22
1:57.57
624
Shea, Andrew L
SR
9
50 Free
33
20.21
584
200 Free
35
1:38.2
549
100 Free
17
43.15
701
Jaynes, Hunter C
JR
6
1 mtr Diving
24
264.3
3 mtr Diving
25
250.15
Platform Diving
20
240.45
Perner, Nico F
SR
6
200 IM
32
1:48.06
575
100 Breast
29
54.58
581
200 Breast
19
1:57.23
634
Piotrowski, Kac
FR
5
50 Free
44
20.41
542
200 Free
20
1:36.47
629
100 Free
28
43.95
627
Brown, Cole E
JR
4
200 Fly
21
1:47.28
559
Vanmeter, Riley
SO
3
50 Free
46
20.55
510
100 Fly
31
47.99
582
200 Fly
22
1:48.25
520
Auerbach, Cam R
SO
0
200 Free
38
1:38.35
541
200 Fly
29
1:48.95
491
Auerbach, Cade
SR
0
100 Fly
36
48.3
555
200 Fly
26
1:47.37
555
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kovac, Danny D
JR
83
200 IM
2
1:41.35
813
100 Fly
2
44.84
854
200 Fly
3
1:41.24
776
Lopez, Carlo
SO
67
1 mtr Diving
3
363.5
3 mtr Diving
11
353.85
Platform Diving
6
338.7
Dubois, Jack R
JR
65
500 Free
10
4:16.95
721
400 IM
5
3:43.98
697
1650 Free
7
15:04.63
615
Dahlgren, Jack
JR
58
200 Free
5
1:34.00
738
200 Back
8
1:44.07
621
200 Fly
16
1:48.21
522
Endo, Takuto
FR
53
1 mtr Diving
26
261.95
3 mtr Diving
4
414.6
Platform Diving
3
349.65
Rindshoej, Fred
FR
53
200 IM
11
1:44.57
696
100 Breast
5
52.48
731
200 Breast
15
1:58.16
606
Patton, Ben H
SO
44
200 IM
10
1:44.15
710
100 Breast
3
51.8
783
Goodwin, Will A
SO
35
200 IM
20
1:45.91
650
100 Breast
18
53.24
677
200 Breast
7
1:56.35
659
Wilson, Daniel
FR
18
50 Free
25
19.98
630
100 Fly
10
47.04
660
100 Free
24
44.8
543
Khamis, Ike
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
27
253.45
3 mtr Diving
27
209.0
Platform Diving
15
272.45
Davis, Luke C
SO
9
200 IM
31
1:47.89
581
100 Fly
29
47.89
590
200 Fly
17
1:45.64
620
Leach, Kyle P
JR
9
50 Free
23
19.97
632
200 Free
40
1:38.92
512
100 Free
18
43.38
680
Hammer, Kevin B
SO
9
50 Free
17
19.58
707
200 Free
42
1:39.50
481
100 Free
25
43.85
636
Connealy, Matth
SR
8
100 Fly
33
48.09
573
100 Back
19
47.61
606
200 Back
23
1:46.35
542
Reed, Grant D
SR
6
200 IM
22
1:46.30
637
200 Free
25
1:36.66
621
100 Free
22
44.03
620
Malec, Mikolaj
FR
6
500 Free
43
4:32.33
452
100 Back
29
48.55
535
200 Back
19
1:44.76
598
Florea, Dane C
JR
5
400 IM
21
3:51.05
575
1650 Free
25
15:35.61
448
200 Fly
24
1:49.68
460
Grimes, Carter
SR
2
200 IM
45
1:50.04
497
400 IM
23
3:52.74
543
200 Back
28
1:45.91
558
Kent, Jackson T
SR
0
50 Free
51
20.7
476
100 Breast
32
55.34
522
Moore, Alex A
SR
0
50 Free
32
20.19
588
100 Fly
41
49.05
485
100 Free
48
45.14
507
Pales, Josh
FR
0
50 Free
48
20.6
499
100 Breast
25
54.05
620
200 Breast
32
2:03.9
414
Gutierrez, Jose
SO
0
500 Free
41
4:30.76
483
1650 Free
29
15:43.71
400
200 Fly
28
1:47.77
540
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhang, Mingli
JR
81
1 mtr Diving
4
358.4
3 mtr Diving
3
415.05
Platform Diving
2
403.2
Lane, Chase G
SR
73
1 mtr Diving
5
353.5
3 mtr Diving
7
386.75
Platform Diving
5
345.4
Wilby, Mason J
JR
70
200 IM
6
1:43.72
725
200 Free
9
1:33.87
744
200 Fly
4
1:42.28
737
Rosely, Zane
FR
54
400 IM
9
3:44.84
683
1650 Free
8
15:06.07
608
200 Fly
15
1:46.12
602
Duncan, Sam
44
1 mtr Diving
11
302.2
3 mtr Diving
8
373.65
Platform Diving
19
249.55
Clark, Jakob D
SO
44
500 Free
12
4:18.71
692
200 Free
15
1:35.67
664
1650 Free
10
15:07.2
602
Orcutt, Daniel
SR
43
200 IM
15
1:46.09
644
400 IM
16
3:49.72
600
200 Fly
9
1:44.63
655
Romero, Rodrigo
37
1 mtr Diving
14
291.5
3 mtr Diving
14
329.55
Platform Diving
16
266.6
Barker, Kyle W
JR
36
200 IM
12
1:44.61
694
400 IM
17
3:46.52
655
200 Back
15
1:44.08
620
Siefert, Hank A
SR
30
500 Free
17
4:18.84
690
200 Free
18
1:36.13
644
1650 Free
13
15:14.09
568
Lake, Caiden
SO
21
1 mtr Diving
12
300.35
3 mtr Diving
19
302.55
Rosipal, Adam
JR
11
500 Free
18
4:19.15
685
200 Free
32
1:37.51
582
1650 Free
21
15:28.57
489
Gordon, John Mi
SO
4
500 Free
38
4:29.58
506
100 Back
27
48.48
540
200 Back
21
1:45.33
578
Berg, Max
FR
4
50 Free
27
20.02
622
200 Free
27
1:36.92
609
100 Free
21
43.88
634
Blake, Daniel J
JR
3
500 Free
35
4:27.72
541
200 Free
39
1:38.9
513
1650 Free
22
15:30.13
480
Barker, Louis C
JR
3
50 Free
38
20.26
574
200 Free
22
1:37.07
602
100 Free
35
44.2
603
Ellett, Timmy S
JR
1
200 IM
33
1:48.47
559
400 IM
24
3:54.42
509
200 Back
32
1:47.6
495
Hawton, Max J
SO
0
50 Free
45
20.44
535
100 Fly
27
47.79
599
100 Free
46
44.81
542
Layne, Cj J
FR
0
200 IM
50
1:54.43
310
100 Breast
31
55.18
535
200 Breast
29
2:01.38
503
Tuckerman, Cale
FR
0
500 Free
39
4:29.96
499
200 Free
45
1:40.86
407
1650 Free
28
15:42.86
405
Miller, Henry S
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:53.27
359
100 Breast
33
55.51
508
200 Breast
26
1:58.59
593
Drouillard, Coo
FR
0
500 Free
47
4:36.53
367
100 Fly
42
49.56
435
200 Fly
30
1:49.15
483
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mikuta, Reid R
FR
41
200 IM
21
1:46.23
639
100 Breast
10
52.71
714
200 Breast
9
1:55.02
698
Bonson, Michael
FR
38
500 Free
11
4:18.27
699
200 Free
23
1:37.11
600
1650 Free
9
15:06.37
606
Andrews, Logan T
SR
38
1 mtr Diving
17
286.25
3 mtr Diving
15
324.15
Platform Diving
10
301.3
Gadgaard, Mikke
FR
37
500 Free
9
4:16.6
727
200 Free
10
1:34.72
705
100 Free
30
44.02
621
Smith, Lleyton
SO
37
100 Fly
24
49.43
448
100 Back
7
46.86
659
200 Back
14
1:43.82
629
Donald, Skip K
SO
31
1 mtr Diving
13
292.5
3 mtr Diving
10
360.1
Eberly, Nik E
SO
29
50 Free
8
19.76
671
100 Fly
18
47.16
650
100 Free
40
44.56
568
Ginieczki, Chri
SR
29
100 Fly
16
47.77
601
100 Back
16
47.89
585
200 Back
18
1:44.59
603
Kebler, Hunter C
FR
25
1 mtr Diving
20
281.5
3 mtr Diving
26
244.35
Platform Diving
9
319.45
Stoffle, Aidan
SO
23
50 Free
33
20.21
584
100 Back
15
47.76
595
200 Back
16
1:44.86
594
McInerny, Evan
FR
19
200 IM
41
1:48.99
539
400 IM
20
3:50.89
578
200 Fly
13
1:45.39
628
Yish, Matthew C
JR
17
50 Free
15
19.74
677
100 Fly
20
47.62
613
100 Free
34
44.19
604
Flores, Alejand
FR
16
100 Breast
15
53.47
661
200 Breast
21
1:57.41
628
Sztolcman, Chri
JR
13
500 Free
33
4:26.45
564
200 Free
14
1:35.4
676
100 Free
26
43.85
636
Makhija, Aryan
JR
12
500 Free
31
4:25.88
574
200 Free
29
1:37.11
600
1650 Free
15
15:14.87
564
Vargas Garcia, David
FR
12
1 mtr Diving
15
289.9
Tirheimer, Loga
FR
11
50 Free
31
20.18
590
100 Fly
26
47.7
606
100 Free
16
43.99
623
Wheeler, Grady
SO
6
500 Free
30
4:25.08
588
200 Free
43
1:39.96
456
1650 Free
19
15:23.9
515
Jones, Elliott
FR
3
200 IM
39
1:48.79
547
100 Back
26
48.22
560
200 Back
22
1:46.15
549
Oliver, Samuel
FR
0
500 Free
36
4:28.26
531
200 Free
44
1:40.09
449
1650 Free
27
15:37.1
439
Husband, Ryan A
FR
0
50 Free
47
20.56
508
200 Free
31
1:37.39
587
100 Free
39
44.46
578
Nabor, Jadan M
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:46.94
615
100 Back
25
48.09
570
200 Back
27
1:45.88
559
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Celaya Hernandez, Jua
SR
86
1 mtr Diving
1
440.45
3 mtr Diving
2
472.4
Platform Diving
4
345.5
Curry, Brooks V
SO
81.5
50 Free
3
19.16
790
200 Free
3
1:32.64
803
100 Free
2
41.8
837
Mason, Mitchell
FR
28
200 IM
33
1:48.47
559
100 Breast
4
52.32
743
200 Breast
23
1:57.73
619
Pfyffer, Luca T
SR
17
100 Breast
21
53.58
653
200 Breast
14
1:56.44
657
Boylan, David D
SO
13
200 IM
30
1:47.63
590
400 IM
18
3:49.49
604
200 Fly
19
1:45.80
614
Hurbis, Dakota
SR
12
1 mtr Diving
16
289.3
3 mtr Diving
24
275.65
Nyboer, Mason E
FR
9
500 Free
34
4:26.99
554
200 Free
46
1:41.39
377
1650 Free
17
15:22.71
522
Hassling, Emil
FR
9
200 IM
19
1:45.37
669
400 IM
22
3:51.37
569
100 Breast
28
54.44
591
Petro, Michael
JR
4
50 Free
41
20.3
565
100 Fly
21
47.64
611
100 Free
45
44.8
543
Foley, Michael
FR
3
50 Free
50
20.62
494
100 Back
22
48.09
570
200 Back
25
1:45.58
569
Jannasch, Jack
JR
1
50 Free
24
20.03
620
100 Breast
30
54.66
575
100 Free
43
44.65
559
Norman, Julian
SO
0
500 Free
46
4:34.99
398
100 Fly
43
49.99
393
200 Fly
31
1:49.91
450
Vikstrom, Isak
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:29.43
509
400 IM
28
3:56.36
468
1650 Free
30
15:46.58
382
McGroarty, Bria
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:32.56
447
200 Free
41
1:39.12
502
100 Free
50
45.95
415
Adrian, Spencer
0
50 Free
43
20.37
550
100 Free
43
44.65
559
Velasquez, Mig
JR
0
50 Free
57
21.2
354
100 Back
28
48.49
539
200 Back
33
1:48.84
445
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gropper, Guy
FR
16
50 Free
13
19.7
683
100 Fly
23
47.73
604
100 Free
31
44.08
615
Massey, Luke D
JR
11
50 Free
53
21.05
390
100 Breast
16
53.64
649
200 Breast
28
2:00.47
533
Claus, Alex M
JR
10
1 mtr Diving
21
281.35
3 mtr Diving
21
287.8
Platform Diving
23
226.65
Novoszath, Tama
JR
6
500 Free
25
4:22.77
627
200 Free
19
1:36.2
641
100 Free
49
45.15
506
Shperkin, Mark
SO
6
50 Free
29
20.1
606
100 Fly
39
48.73
515
100 Free
19
43.52
667
Davila, Rafael
JR
5
500 Free
22
4:22.25
635
200 Free
28
1:37.06
603
1650 Free
23
15:31.44
472
Yip, Jordan
SO
5
200 IM
42
1:49.50
519
100 Fly
33
48.09
573
200 Breast
20
1:57.29
632
Costin, Phil
SO
1
50 Free
30
20.14
598
200 Free
24
1:38.46
536
100 Free
27
43.92
630
Fenwick, Ben C
JR
0
200 IM
44
1:49.65
513
100 Fly
37
48.59
528
200 Fly
27
1:47.70
542
Epler, Robbie J
JR
0
50 Free
52
20.86
437
100 Fly
40
48.99
491
100 Free
50
45.95
415
Ross, AJ J
SR
0
50 Free
28
20.06
616
100 Fly
35
48.24
560
100 Free
32
44.1
613
Allison, Chase
FR
0
200 IM
38
1:48.69
551
400 IM
29
3:57.55
442
200 Breast
30
2:03.21
438
Grespin, Drew B
SO
0
200 IM
51
1:57.09
210
100 Breast
34
55.93
474
200 Breast
31
2:03.87
415
UGA was ahead after the 200 back. It was fun while it lasted. Congrats Gators.