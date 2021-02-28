2021 SEC Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Champion: Florida (9x)

Live Results

First a few notes

Florida aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Despite Georgia’s significant closing of the gap to Florida (last year Florida beat them by 241. This year by 77), it wasn’t due to recruiting. Florida’s freshmen out scored the Bulldog’s freshmen 257-222. Florida’s seniors only scored 90 as compared to the 416 points scored by Georgia’s seniors. If we assume no seniors return, Florida have 1007 returning individual points to Georgia’s 642.5

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Florida junior Kieran Smith ‘s 4:06.30 500 free.

‘s 4:06.30 500 free. The most points any team scored in any event was Florida’s 154 in the 500 free. that event saw the Gators go 1-3-4-5-7-15-20-21

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Florida: 1401

2. Georgia: 1324.5

3. Tennessee: 852.5

4. Texas A&M: 843

5. Alabama: 841.5

6. Missouri: 802

7. Kentucky: 761

8. Auburn: 671

9. LSU: 429.5

10. South Carolina: 236

Individual Scores by Year

Florida Georgia Tennessee Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina FR 257 222 194.5 106 149 130 58 202 49 16 SO 388 289 72 106 167 164 69 126 94.5 12 JR 362 131.5 256 191 190.5 232 205 42 5 32 SR 90 416 52 175 64 16 146 67 115 0 Returning 1007 642.5 568.5 403 506.5 526 413 370 148.5 60

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Florida Georgia Tennessee Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina 200 Medley Relay 64 52 50 55 55 48 34 46 44 42 800 Free Relay 120 106 96 119 99 100 82 96 78 84 500 Free 274 189 110 143 99 117 113 132 78 87 200 IM 334 276 110 208 119 186 164 136 84 87 50 Free 420 322.5 155 228 197 197 164 170 111.5 101 200 Free Relay 484 378.5 201 280 251 247 198 214 153.5 149 1 mtr Diving 509 402.5 244 318 274 274 293 254 196.5 153 400 IM 651 486.5 244 345 296 305 334 259 206.5 153 100 Fly 696 553.5 329 394 337 350 334 283 210.5 155 200 Free 736.5 650.5 359.5 450 342 375 376 315 237.5 162 100 Breast 773.5 685.5 441.5 494 377 434 376 344 267.5 173 100 Back 835.5 807 459 517 460 440 376 390 270.5 173 400 Medley Relay 899.5 859 507 567 514 496 418 436 270.5 217 3 mtr Diving 916.5 868 586 615 528 538 509 465 299.5 221 1650 Free 1013.5 984 597 621 528 561 569 503 308.5 223 200 Back 1058.5 1102 597 662 606 591 585 537 308.5 223 100 Free 1155 1144.5 624.5 702 701.5 602 589 548 336.5 229 200 Breast 1219 1172.5 698.5 775 734.5 637 589 572 351.5 234 200 Fly 1300 1259.5 741.5 777 757.5 685 647 586 357.5 234 400 Free Relay 1356 1311.5 783.5 827 821.5 739 691 634 403.5 234 Platform Diving 1401 1324.5 852.5 843 841.5 802 761 671 429.5 236

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Florida Georgia Tennessee Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina 200 Medley Relay 64 52 50 55 55 48 34 46 44 42 800 Free Relay 56 54 46 64 44 52 48 50 34 42 500 Free 154 83 14 24 0 17 31 36 0 3 200 IM 60 87 0 65 20 69 51 4 6 0 50 Free 86 46.5 45 20 78 11 0 34 27.5 14 200 Free Relay 64 56 46 52 54 50 34 44 42 48 1 mtr Diving 25 24 43 38 23 27 95 40 43 4 400 IM 142 84 0 27 22 31 41 5 10 0 100 Fly 45 67 85 49 41 45 0 24 4 2 200 Free 40.5 97 30.5 56 5 25 42 32 27 7 100 Breast 37 35 82 44 35 59 0 29 30 11 100 Back 62 121.5 17.5 23 83 6 0 46 3 0 400 Medley Relay 64 52 48 50 54 56 42 46 0 44 3 mtr Diving 17 9 79 48 14 42 91 29 29 4 1650 Free 97 116 11 6 0 23 60 38 9 2 200 Back 45 118 0 41 78 30 16 34 0 0 100 Free 96.5 42.5 27.5 40 95.5 11 4 11 28 6 200 Breast 64 28 74 73 33 35 0 24 15 5 200 Fly 81 87 43 2 23 48 58 14 6 0 400 Free Relay 56 52 42 50 64 54 44 48 46 0 Platform Diving 45 13 69 16 20 63 70 37 26 2

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Missouri Florida South Carolina Alabama Tennessee Texas A&M Auburn LSU Kentucky Georgia 1 0 5 0 1 2 3 0 1 0 4 2 2 2 0 1 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 4 3 0 1 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 5 5 3 7 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 6 1 2 0 3 2 4 0 0 1 3 7 2 5 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 3 8 1 3 0 2 0 2 1 0 2 4 9 0 1 0 4 2 0 4 0 3 2 10 3 3 0 1 2 1 4 0 1 1 11 2 3 0 2 5 1 1 0 1 1 12 0 3 0 6 1 3 0 0 3 1 13 0 2 1 2 7 0 2 0 1 2 14 0 1 0 0 2 1 2 1 2 5 15 2 1 0 0 2 1 6 0 4 0 16 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 2 2 17 2 0 0 2 0 3 1 1 2 5 18 2 1 0 0 4 3 2 1 2 1 19 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 2 20 1 3 1 4 1 2 3 0 0 1 21 1 1 2 1 1 3 2 2 3 0 22 2 0 1 3 1 4 1 2 2 0 23 3 3 3 0 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 2 1 1 1 2 3 1 2 1 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Kieran S JR 91 500 Free 1 4:06.32 928 400 IM 1 3:37.47 815 100 Free 3 42.11 803 Chaney, Adam C FR 86 50 Free 1 18.77 880 100 Back 2 45.29 774 100 Free 4 42.54 759 Finke, Bobby C JR 85 500 Free 5 4:13.48 781 400 IM 2 3:39.15 782 1650 Free 1 14:12.18 885 Hillis, Dillon JR 79 200 IM 8 1:45.21 674 100 Breast 1 51.22 832 200 Fly 5 1:43.11 708 Friese, Eric E SO 75 50 Free 5 19.31 761 100 Fly 5 45.65 776 100 Free 5 42.68 745 Freeman, Trey P SO 66.5 500 Free 3 4:12.76 794 200 Free 4 1:32.88 791 100 Free 13 43.37 681 Beach, Clark G SR 66 200 IM 13 1:45.08 678 100 Back 5 46.26 702 200 Back 3 1:40.83 725 Mestre, Alfonso SO 64.5 500 Free 4 4:12.77 794 200 Free 12 1:34.78 703 1650 Free 6 15:00.6 634 Vargas, Kevin L SO 63 200 IM 16 1:46.4 634 400 IM 4 3:43.45 706 200 Breast 4 1:54.22 721 Garcia, Leonardo FR 60 1 mtr Diving 7 341.9 3 mtr Diving 12 347.25 Platform Diving 8 334.0 Watson, Tyler J SO 55 500 Free 7 4:16.57 727 400 IM 10 3:45.29 675 200 Fly 12 1:45.35 630 Cancel, Miguel JR 53 200 IM 14 1:45.63 660 400 IM 7 3:46.36 657 200 Fly 10 1:44.66 654 Gravley, Brenna SO 37 500 Free 15 4:21.02 655 400 IM 25 3:53.29 532 1650 Free 5 14:54.62 662 VanDeusen, Jack FR 36 500 Free 21 4:22.03 639 400 IM 11 3:47.91 631 1650 Free 11 15:11.6 580 Davis, Isaac I JR 31 50 Free 19 19.77 670 100 Fly 9 46.98 665 100 Free 20 43.79 642 Crawford, Jace FR 29 500 Free 20 4:19.98 672 200 Free 26 1:36.79 615 200 Fly 6 1:43.61 690 Svirskyi, Anton SO 27 1 mtr Diving 23 274.25 3 mtr Diving 23 284.25 Platform Diving 7 337.95 Al-Wir, Amro B FR 27 200 IM 46 1:50.58 475 100 Breast 20 53.54 656 200 Breast 8 1:56.44 657 Beach, Ethan S SR 24 100 Back 18 47.51 613 200 Back 10 1:42.91 658 Davis, Will JR 23 50 Free 7 19.44 733 100 Fly 25 47.65 611 100 Free 37 44.3 594 Dubas, Mateusz FR 16 400 IM 27 3:55.59 485 100 Breast 27 54.39 595 200 Breast 11 1:55.93 671 McGovern, Trevo FR 3 50 Free 37 20.25 576 100 Back 23 48.1 570 200 Back 24 1:46.41 540

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Magahey, Jake M FR 88 500 Free 2 4:06.71 919 200 Free 1 1:32.22 824 1650 Free 2 14:24.96 810 Acevedo, Javi C SR 87 200 IM 3 1:42.17 781 100 Back 1 44.96 801 200 Back 2 1:40.39 739 Urlando, Luca R FR 84 200 IM 4 1:42.81 757 100 Fly 4 45.15 823 200 Fly 1 1:40.93 788 Murphy, Camden SR 80 50 Free 9 19.5 721 100 Fly 1 44.81 857 200 Fly 2 1:41.12 781 Grum, Ian P SO 78 400 IM 3 3:40.51 757 100 Back 4 46.12 712 200 Back 5 1:41.24 711 Dunham, Bradley SO 72 200 Free 8 1:34.63 709 100 Back 6 46.48 686 200 Back 4 1:41.22 712 Hils, Zach C SO 68 200 IM 5 1:43.18 744 200 Free 7 1:34.34 722 100 Free 9 42.97 718 Abruzzo, Andrew JR 68 500 Free 8 4:18.4 697 400 IM 6 3:46.15 661 200 Fly 8 1:44.82 648 Dalmolin, Jack SR 59 200 IM 17 1:45.31 671 100 Breast 8 52.8 708 200 Breast 2 1:53.58 741 Reed, Greg C SR 54 500 Free 14 4:20.45 664 400 IM 13 3:48.7 618 1650 Free 3 14:52.82 671 Downing, Dillon SO 49 50 Free 3 19.16 790 100 Free 7 43.18 698 Allen, Zach T SR 46 1 mtr Diving 6 342.55 3 mtr Diving 17 315.1 Platform Diving 14 274.25 Walsh, Keegan J JR 36.5 50 Free 58 21.42 301 100 Back 13 47.71 599 200 Back 7 1:42.61 668 Norgan, Grant C SR 35 500 Free 16 4:21.79 643 200 Free 16 1:36.09 646 1650 Free 14 15:14.33 566 Camblong, Tomy- FR 32 500 Free 19 4:19.26 683 200 Free 37 1:38.33 542 1650 Free 4 14:54.35 664 Apel, Aaron J SR 30 500 Free 23 4:22.52 631 400 IM 14 3:49.15 610 1650 Free 12 15:12.49 576 Logan, Charlie SO 22 500 Free 26 4:23.17 620 400 IM 19 3:49.8 598 200 Back 11 1:43.07 653 Ng, Wesley Y FR 18 100 Fly 17 46.97 666 100 Back 17 47.44 618 200 Back 31 1:47.38 503 Said, Youssef A SR 17 100 Back 10 47.43 619 200 Back 29 1:46.27 545 Lim, Ananda C JR 14 200 Free 17 1:35.28 681 200 Fly 20 1:46.57 586 Wayner, Harriso JR 13 100 Breast 14 53.27 675 200 Breast 25 1:58.14 607 Fulcher, Joshua SR 8 500 Free 24 4:22.57 630 200 Free 30 1:37.27 593 1650 Free 18 15:23.34 518

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hattie, Bryden R FR 73 1 mtr Diving 10 303.8 3 mtr Diving 6 398.05 Platform Diving 1 407.8 Houlie, Michael JR 55 50 Free 36 20.23 580 100 Breast 2 51.41 816 200 Breast 3 1:53.97 729 Mota, Kayky M JR 47 200 IM 29 1:47.55 593 100 Fly 6 46.16 732 200 Fly 7 1:44.05 675 Epitropov, Lyub 46 200 IM 47 1:51.24 447 100 Breast 13 53.02 692 200 Breast 1 1:52.69 768 Wade, Matt T JR 45 1 mtr Diving 9 308.3 3 mtr Diving 5 403.75 Hallam, Will J SR 42 1 mtr Diving 19 282.65 3 mtr Diving 9 361.75 Platform Diving 11 293.25 Dillard, Jarel JR 37 50 Free 56 21.12 373 100 Breast 7 52.68 717 200 Breast 13 1:56.05 668 Bailey, Seth S JR 36.5 50 Free 18 19.74 677 200 Free 11 1:34.74 705 100 Free 13 43.37 681 Chambers, Micah FR 32 50 Free 11 19.59 704 100 Fly 11 47.18 649 100 Free 29 43.96 626 Scanlon, Scott SO 29 50 Free 10 19.55 711 100 Fly 38 48.63 525 100 Free 15 43.38 680 Blevins-Boor, B JR 26.5 100 Fly 14 47.56 618 100 Back 13 47.71 599 200 Back 26 1:45.59 569 Ponce de Leon, FR 25 500 Free 13 4:20.39 665 200 Free 33 1:37.63 576 1650 Free 16 15:22.47 523 Tiffany, Jordan FR 25 200 IM 48 1:51.75 425 100 Fly 15 47.67 609 200 Fly 14 1:45.75 616 Reasor, Jacob A FR 21 1 mtr Diving 25 262.8 3 mtr Diving 18 307.45 Platform Diving 13 281.3 Champlin, Brett SO 16 200 IM 35 1:48.51 558 100 Breast 11 52.94 698 Jackson, Will L FR 14.5 500 Free 29 4:24.24 602 200 Free 12 1:34.78 703 100 Free 40 44.56 568 Brice, Luke A SO 14 50 Free 49 20.61 497 100 Fly 13 47.52 621 200 Fly 32 1:50.03 445 Giraudeau, Joel SO 13 200 IM 36 1:48.65 553 100 Fly 19 47.53 620 200 Fly 18 1:45.65 619 Richardson, Keegan J SR 10 1 mtr Diving 28 242.0 3 mtr Diving 22 287.4 Platform Diving 18 258.75 Briggs, Nolan C JR 7 50 Free 20 19.88 649 200 Free 34 1:37.86 565 100 Free 23 44.16 607 Lierz, Harrison FR 4 50 Free 42 20.32 561 100 Back 21 47.88 586 200 Back 30 1:47.27 507 Kaye, Parker L JR 2 50 Free 55 21.07 386 100 Breast 24 54.11 615 200 Breast 24 1:58.45 597

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casas, Shaine M JR 91 200 IM 1 1:39.26 903 100 Fly 3 44.91 847 200 Back 1 1:36.85 871 Bratanov, Kaloy JR 71 200 IM 7 1:44.29 705 200 Free 6 1:34.24 727 100 Free 6 42.98 717 Theall, Mark J SR 68 500 Free 6 4:15.57 744 200 Free 2 1:32.48 811 100 Free 11 43.19 697 Mathews, Kurtis J SR 63 1 mtr Diving 2 411.1 3 mtr Diving 1 474.0 Platform Diving 22 227.45 Puente Bustaman SO 49 200 IM 28 1:47.48 596 100 Breast 6 52.58 724 200 Breast 5 1:54.51 713 Ribeiro, Vincen FR 37 200 IM 18 1:45.33 670 400 IM 12 3:48.53 620 200 Breast 12 1:55.94 671 Gogulski, Ethan SO 31 500 Free 45 4:32.81 442 100 Back 8 46.87 659 200 Back 17 1:43.32 645 Olson, Tanner R SR 28 50 Free 14 19.72 679 100 Breast 12 52.96 697 200 Breast 27 1:59.69 559 Brown, Jace C SO 26 200 IM 23 1:46.33 636 100 Fly 8 47.21 646 200 Fly 23 1:48.58 507 Sanchez, Kyle G FR 22 1 mtr Diving 18 283.6 3 mtr Diving 16 319.05 Platform Diving 21 240.05 Sanchez, Alex R FR 21 200 IM 24 1:48.57 556 100 Breast 22 53.78 639 200 Breast 10 1:55.78 676 Stewart, Tony FR 17 1 mtr Diving 22 278.7 3 mtr Diving 20 293.15 Platform Diving 17 259.8 Schnippenkoette JR 12 500 Free 27 4:23.66 612 400 IM 15 3:49.47 604 1650 Free 26 15:35.7 447 Smith, Hudson L SR 11 200 IM 43 1:49.57 517 100 Breast 23 53.93 628 200 Breast 17 1:55.88 673 Stuart, Luke D JR 7 500 Free 28 4:23.77 610 1650 Free 24 15:35.09 451 200 Fly 19 1:46.06 604 Schababerle, Ja JR 7 500 Free 42 4:31.66 465 100 Breast 26 54.33 599 200 Breast 18 1:57.17 635 Rizzo, Felipe B SR 5 500 Free 31 4:25.88 574 400 IM 26 3:55.4 489 1650 Free 20 15:26.8 499 Sohn, Elijah E FR 4 50 Free 33 20.21 584 200 Free 21 1:36.58 624 100 Free 33 44.13 610 Bray, Kraig A FR 4 50 Free 21 19.94 637 100 Fly 28 47.8 598 100 Free 38 44.44 580 Bobo, Clayton C JR 3 50 Free 22 19.95 635 200 Free 36 1:38.32 543 100 Free 36 44.26 598 Fuchs, Collin R FR 1 50 Free 38 20.26 574 100 Back 24 48.82 513 200 Back 34 1:50.18 391 Oderinde, David FR 0 50 Free 40 20.28 569 100 Fly 32 48.02 579 100 Free 47 44.85 538

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power King, Matt K FR 75 50 Free 2 18.96 835 100 Fly 12 47.21 646 100 Free 1 41.66 853 Menke, Matthew SO 67 200 IM 9 1:43.69 726 100 Back 3 45.46 761 200 Back 9 1:41.34 708 Li, Kevin JR 51 1 mtr Diving 8 331.7 3 mtr Diving 13 337.95 Platform Diving 12 287.25 Stogner, Colton JR 51 50 Free 16 19.91 643 100 Fly 7 46.55 700 100 Free 10 43.17 699 Maas, Derek E SO 44 200 IM 26 1:47.25 604 100 Breast 9 52.61 722 200 Breast 6 1:55.30 690 Marcum, Jake L SO 44 200 IM 37 1:48.68 551 100 Back 9 46.91 656 200 Back 6 1:41.73 696 Berneburg, Jona JR 40.5 50 Free 12 19.65 694 100 Fly 22 47.7 606 100 Free 7 43.18 698 DiSette, Sam H SR 39 50 Free 6 19.35 751 100 Fly 30 47.94 586 100 Free 12 43.35 682 Perera, Nichola JR 38 200 IM 27 1:47.28 603 400 IM 8 3:46.4 657 200 Fly 11 1:45.17 636 Stelmar, Eric R FR 30 50 Free 53 21.05 390 100 Back 12 47.63 605 200 Back 12 1:43.49 639 O’Connor, Chris FR 30 100 Back 11 47.58 608 200 Back 13 1:43.61 636 Robinson, Alex SR 10 500 Free 40 4:30.24 493 100 Back 20 47.85 588 200 Back 20 1:45.06 587 Bell, Liam K SO 9 50 Free 26 20.0 626 100 Breast 17 53.21 679 100 Free 42 44.58 566 Sheils, Trey M FR 9 200 IM 40 1:48.98 540 100 Breast 19 53.27 675 200 Breast 22 1:57.57 624 Shea, Andrew L SR 9 50 Free 33 20.21 584 200 Free 35 1:38.2 549 100 Free 17 43.15 701 Jaynes, Hunter C JR 6 1 mtr Diving 24 264.3 3 mtr Diving 25 250.15 Platform Diving 20 240.45 Perner, Nico F SR 6 200 IM 32 1:48.06 575 100 Breast 29 54.58 581 200 Breast 19 1:57.23 634 Piotrowski, Kac FR 5 50 Free 44 20.41 542 200 Free 20 1:36.47 629 100 Free 28 43.95 627 Brown, Cole E JR 4 200 Fly 21 1:47.28 559 Vanmeter, Riley SO 3 50 Free 46 20.55 510 100 Fly 31 47.99 582 200 Fly 22 1:48.25 520 Auerbach, Cam R SO 0 200 Free 38 1:38.35 541 200 Fly 29 1:48.95 491 Auerbach, Cade SR 0 100 Fly 36 48.3 555 200 Fly 26 1:47.37 555

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kovac, Danny D JR 83 200 IM 2 1:41.35 813 100 Fly 2 44.84 854 200 Fly 3 1:41.24 776 Lopez, Carlo SO 67 1 mtr Diving 3 363.5 3 mtr Diving 11 353.85 Platform Diving 6 338.7 Dubois, Jack R JR 65 500 Free 10 4:16.95 721 400 IM 5 3:43.98 697 1650 Free 7 15:04.63 615 Dahlgren, Jack JR 58 200 Free 5 1:34.00 738 200 Back 8 1:44.07 621 200 Fly 16 1:48.21 522 Endo, Takuto FR 53 1 mtr Diving 26 261.95 3 mtr Diving 4 414.6 Platform Diving 3 349.65 Rindshoej, Fred FR 53 200 IM 11 1:44.57 696 100 Breast 5 52.48 731 200 Breast 15 1:58.16 606 Patton, Ben H SO 44 200 IM 10 1:44.15 710 100 Breast 3 51.8 783 Goodwin, Will A SO 35 200 IM 20 1:45.91 650 100 Breast 18 53.24 677 200 Breast 7 1:56.35 659 Wilson, Daniel FR 18 50 Free 25 19.98 630 100 Fly 10 47.04 660 100 Free 24 44.8 543 Khamis, Ike JR 12 1 mtr Diving 27 253.45 3 mtr Diving 27 209.0 Platform Diving 15 272.45 Davis, Luke C SO 9 200 IM 31 1:47.89 581 100 Fly 29 47.89 590 200 Fly 17 1:45.64 620 Leach, Kyle P JR 9 50 Free 23 19.97 632 200 Free 40 1:38.92 512 100 Free 18 43.38 680 Hammer, Kevin B SO 9 50 Free 17 19.58 707 200 Free 42 1:39.50 481 100 Free 25 43.85 636 Connealy, Matth SR 8 100 Fly 33 48.09 573 100 Back 19 47.61 606 200 Back 23 1:46.35 542 Reed, Grant D SR 6 200 IM 22 1:46.30 637 200 Free 25 1:36.66 621 100 Free 22 44.03 620 Malec, Mikolaj FR 6 500 Free 43 4:32.33 452 100 Back 29 48.55 535 200 Back 19 1:44.76 598 Florea, Dane C JR 5 400 IM 21 3:51.05 575 1650 Free 25 15:35.61 448 200 Fly 24 1:49.68 460 Grimes, Carter SR 2 200 IM 45 1:50.04 497 400 IM 23 3:52.74 543 200 Back 28 1:45.91 558 Kent, Jackson T SR 0 50 Free 51 20.7 476 100 Breast 32 55.34 522 Moore, Alex A SR 0 50 Free 32 20.19 588 100 Fly 41 49.05 485 100 Free 48 45.14 507 Pales, Josh FR 0 50 Free 48 20.6 499 100 Breast 25 54.05 620 200 Breast 32 2:03.9 414 Gutierrez, Jose SO 0 500 Free 41 4:30.76 483 1650 Free 29 15:43.71 400 200 Fly 28 1:47.77 540

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhang, Mingli JR 81 1 mtr Diving 4 358.4 3 mtr Diving 3 415.05 Platform Diving 2 403.2 Lane, Chase G SR 73 1 mtr Diving 5 353.5 3 mtr Diving 7 386.75 Platform Diving 5 345.4 Wilby, Mason J JR 70 200 IM 6 1:43.72 725 200 Free 9 1:33.87 744 200 Fly 4 1:42.28 737 Rosely, Zane FR 54 400 IM 9 3:44.84 683 1650 Free 8 15:06.07 608 200 Fly 15 1:46.12 602 Duncan, Sam 44 1 mtr Diving 11 302.2 3 mtr Diving 8 373.65 Platform Diving 19 249.55 Clark, Jakob D SO 44 500 Free 12 4:18.71 692 200 Free 15 1:35.67 664 1650 Free 10 15:07.2 602 Orcutt, Daniel SR 43 200 IM 15 1:46.09 644 400 IM 16 3:49.72 600 200 Fly 9 1:44.63 655 Romero, Rodrigo 37 1 mtr Diving 14 291.5 3 mtr Diving 14 329.55 Platform Diving 16 266.6 Barker, Kyle W JR 36 200 IM 12 1:44.61 694 400 IM 17 3:46.52 655 200 Back 15 1:44.08 620 Siefert, Hank A SR 30 500 Free 17 4:18.84 690 200 Free 18 1:36.13 644 1650 Free 13 15:14.09 568 Lake, Caiden SO 21 1 mtr Diving 12 300.35 3 mtr Diving 19 302.55 Rosipal, Adam JR 11 500 Free 18 4:19.15 685 200 Free 32 1:37.51 582 1650 Free 21 15:28.57 489 Gordon, John Mi SO 4 500 Free 38 4:29.58 506 100 Back 27 48.48 540 200 Back 21 1:45.33 578 Berg, Max FR 4 50 Free 27 20.02 622 200 Free 27 1:36.92 609 100 Free 21 43.88 634 Blake, Daniel J JR 3 500 Free 35 4:27.72 541 200 Free 39 1:38.9 513 1650 Free 22 15:30.13 480 Barker, Louis C JR 3 50 Free 38 20.26 574 200 Free 22 1:37.07 602 100 Free 35 44.2 603 Ellett, Timmy S JR 1 200 IM 33 1:48.47 559 400 IM 24 3:54.42 509 200 Back 32 1:47.6 495 Hawton, Max J SO 0 50 Free 45 20.44 535 100 Fly 27 47.79 599 100 Free 46 44.81 542 Layne, Cj J FR 0 200 IM 50 1:54.43 310 100 Breast 31 55.18 535 200 Breast 29 2:01.38 503 Tuckerman, Cale FR 0 500 Free 39 4:29.96 499 200 Free 45 1:40.86 407 1650 Free 28 15:42.86 405 Miller, Henry S SO 0 200 IM 49 1:53.27 359 100 Breast 33 55.51 508 200 Breast 26 1:58.59 593 Drouillard, Coo FR 0 500 Free 47 4:36.53 367 100 Fly 42 49.56 435 200 Fly 30 1:49.15 483

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mikuta, Reid R FR 41 200 IM 21 1:46.23 639 100 Breast 10 52.71 714 200 Breast 9 1:55.02 698 Bonson, Michael FR 38 500 Free 11 4:18.27 699 200 Free 23 1:37.11 600 1650 Free 9 15:06.37 606 Andrews, Logan T SR 38 1 mtr Diving 17 286.25 3 mtr Diving 15 324.15 Platform Diving 10 301.3 Gadgaard, Mikke FR 37 500 Free 9 4:16.6 727 200 Free 10 1:34.72 705 100 Free 30 44.02 621 Smith, Lleyton SO 37 100 Fly 24 49.43 448 100 Back 7 46.86 659 200 Back 14 1:43.82 629 Donald, Skip K SO 31 1 mtr Diving 13 292.5 3 mtr Diving 10 360.1 Eberly, Nik E SO 29 50 Free 8 19.76 671 100 Fly 18 47.16 650 100 Free 40 44.56 568 Ginieczki, Chri SR 29 100 Fly 16 47.77 601 100 Back 16 47.89 585 200 Back 18 1:44.59 603 Kebler, Hunter C FR 25 1 mtr Diving 20 281.5 3 mtr Diving 26 244.35 Platform Diving 9 319.45 Stoffle, Aidan SO 23 50 Free 33 20.21 584 100 Back 15 47.76 595 200 Back 16 1:44.86 594 McInerny, Evan FR 19 200 IM 41 1:48.99 539 400 IM 20 3:50.89 578 200 Fly 13 1:45.39 628 Yish, Matthew C JR 17 50 Free 15 19.74 677 100 Fly 20 47.62 613 100 Free 34 44.19 604 Flores, Alejand FR 16 100 Breast 15 53.47 661 200 Breast 21 1:57.41 628 Sztolcman, Chri JR 13 500 Free 33 4:26.45 564 200 Free 14 1:35.4 676 100 Free 26 43.85 636 Makhija, Aryan JR 12 500 Free 31 4:25.88 574 200 Free 29 1:37.11 600 1650 Free 15 15:14.87 564 Vargas Garcia, David FR 12 1 mtr Diving 15 289.9 Tirheimer, Loga FR 11 50 Free 31 20.18 590 100 Fly 26 47.7 606 100 Free 16 43.99 623 Wheeler, Grady SO 6 500 Free 30 4:25.08 588 200 Free 43 1:39.96 456 1650 Free 19 15:23.9 515 Jones, Elliott FR 3 200 IM 39 1:48.79 547 100 Back 26 48.22 560 200 Back 22 1:46.15 549 Oliver, Samuel FR 0 500 Free 36 4:28.26 531 200 Free 44 1:40.09 449 1650 Free 27 15:37.1 439 Husband, Ryan A FR 0 50 Free 47 20.56 508 200 Free 31 1:37.39 587 100 Free 39 44.46 578 Nabor, Jadan M FR 0 200 IM 25 1:46.94 615 100 Back 25 48.09 570 200 Back 27 1:45.88 559

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Celaya Hernandez, Jua SR 86 1 mtr Diving 1 440.45 3 mtr Diving 2 472.4 Platform Diving 4 345.5 Curry, Brooks V SO 81.5 50 Free 3 19.16 790 200 Free 3 1:32.64 803 100 Free 2 41.8 837 Mason, Mitchell FR 28 200 IM 33 1:48.47 559 100 Breast 4 52.32 743 200 Breast 23 1:57.73 619 Pfyffer, Luca T SR 17 100 Breast 21 53.58 653 200 Breast 14 1:56.44 657 Boylan, David D SO 13 200 IM 30 1:47.63 590 400 IM 18 3:49.49 604 200 Fly 19 1:45.80 614 Hurbis, Dakota SR 12 1 mtr Diving 16 289.3 3 mtr Diving 24 275.65 Nyboer, Mason E FR 9 500 Free 34 4:26.99 554 200 Free 46 1:41.39 377 1650 Free 17 15:22.71 522 Hassling, Emil FR 9 200 IM 19 1:45.37 669 400 IM 22 3:51.37 569 100 Breast 28 54.44 591 Petro, Michael JR 4 50 Free 41 20.3 565 100 Fly 21 47.64 611 100 Free 45 44.8 543 Foley, Michael FR 3 50 Free 50 20.62 494 100 Back 22 48.09 570 200 Back 25 1:45.58 569 Jannasch, Jack JR 1 50 Free 24 20.03 620 100 Breast 30 54.66 575 100 Free 43 44.65 559 Norman, Julian SO 0 500 Free 46 4:34.99 398 100 Fly 43 49.99 393 200 Fly 31 1:49.91 450 Vikstrom, Isak SO 0 500 Free 37 4:29.43 509 400 IM 28 3:56.36 468 1650 Free 30 15:46.58 382 McGroarty, Bria SR 0 500 Free 44 4:32.56 447 200 Free 41 1:39.12 502 100 Free 50 45.95 415 Adrian, Spencer 0 50 Free 43 20.37 550 100 Free 43 44.65 559 Velasquez, Mig JR 0 50 Free 57 21.2 354 100 Back 28 48.49 539 200 Back 33 1:48.84 445

South Carolina