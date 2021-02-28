Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 SEC Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

Comments: 1

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
  • Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
  • Champion: Florida (9x)
  • Live Results

First a few notes

  • Florida aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Despite Georgia’s significant closing of the gap to Florida (last year Florida beat them by 241. This year by 77), it wasn’t due to recruiting. Florida’s freshmen out scored the Bulldog’s freshmen 257-222. Florida’s seniors only scored 90 as compared to the 416 points scored by Georgia’s seniors. If we assume no seniors return, Florida have 1007 returning individual points to Georgia’s 642.5
  • By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Florida junior Kieran Smith‘s 4:06.30 500 free.
  • The most points any team scored in any event was Florida’s 154 in the 500 free. that event saw the Gators go 1-3-4-5-7-15-20-21

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Florida: 1401
2. Georgia: 1324.5
3. Tennessee: 852.5
4. Texas A&M: 843
5. Alabama: 841.5
6. Missouri: 802
7. Kentucky: 761
8. Auburn: 671
9. LSU: 429.5
10. South Carolina: 236

Individual Scores by Year

Florida Georgia Tennessee Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina
FR 257 222 194.5 106 149 130 58 202 49 16
SO 388 289 72 106 167 164 69 126 94.5 12
JR 362 131.5 256 191 190.5 232 205 42 5 32
SR 90 416 52 175 64 16 146 67 115 0
Returning 1007 642.5 568.5 403 506.5 526 413 370 148.5 60

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Florida Georgia Tennessee Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina
200 Medley Relay 64 52 50 55 55 48 34 46 44 42
800 Free Relay 120 106 96 119 99 100 82 96 78 84
500 Free 274 189 110 143 99 117 113 132 78 87
200 IM 334 276 110 208 119 186 164 136 84 87
50 Free 420 322.5 155 228 197 197 164 170 111.5 101
200 Free Relay 484 378.5 201 280 251 247 198 214 153.5 149
1 mtr Diving 509 402.5 244 318 274 274 293 254 196.5 153
400 IM 651 486.5 244 345 296 305 334 259 206.5 153
100 Fly 696 553.5 329 394 337 350 334 283 210.5 155
200 Free 736.5 650.5 359.5 450 342 375 376 315 237.5 162
100 Breast 773.5 685.5 441.5 494 377 434 376 344 267.5 173
100 Back 835.5 807 459 517 460 440 376 390 270.5 173
400 Medley Relay 899.5 859 507 567 514 496 418 436 270.5 217
3 mtr Diving 916.5 868 586 615 528 538 509 465 299.5 221
1650 Free 1013.5 984 597 621 528 561 569 503 308.5 223
200 Back 1058.5 1102 597 662 606 591 585 537 308.5 223
100 Free 1155 1144.5 624.5 702 701.5 602 589 548 336.5 229
200 Breast 1219 1172.5 698.5 775 734.5 637 589 572 351.5 234
200 Fly 1300 1259.5 741.5 777 757.5 685 647 586 357.5 234
400 Free Relay 1356 1311.5 783.5 827 821.5 739 691 634 403.5 234
Platform Diving 1401 1324.5 852.5 843 841.5 802 761 671 429.5 236

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Florida Georgia Tennessee Texas A&M Alabama Missouri Kentucky Auburn LSU South Carolina
200 Medley Relay 64 52 50 55 55 48 34 46 44 42
800 Free Relay 56 54 46 64 44 52 48 50 34 42
500 Free 154 83 14 24 0 17 31 36 0 3
200 IM 60 87 0 65 20 69 51 4 6 0
50 Free 86 46.5 45 20 78 11 0 34 27.5 14
200 Free Relay 64 56 46 52 54 50 34 44 42 48
1 mtr Diving 25 24 43 38 23 27 95 40 43 4
400 IM 142 84 0 27 22 31 41 5 10 0
100 Fly 45 67 85 49 41 45 0 24 4 2
200 Free 40.5 97 30.5 56 5 25 42 32 27 7
100 Breast 37 35 82 44 35 59 0 29 30 11
100 Back 62 121.5 17.5 23 83 6 0 46 3 0
400 Medley Relay 64 52 48 50 54 56 42 46 0 44
3 mtr Diving 17 9 79 48 14 42 91 29 29 4
1650 Free 97 116 11 6 0 23 60 38 9 2
200 Back 45 118 0 41 78 30 16 34 0 0
100 Free 96.5 42.5 27.5 40 95.5 11 4 11 28 6
200 Breast 64 28 74 73 33 35 0 24 15 5
200 Fly 81 87 43 2 23 48 58 14 6 0
400 Free Relay 56 52 42 50 64 54 44 48 46 0
Platform Diving 45 13 69 16 20 63 70 37 26 2

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Missouri Florida South Carolina Alabama Tennessee Texas A&M Auburn LSU Kentucky Georgia
1 0 5 0 1 2 3 0 1 0 4
2 2 2 0 1 1 2 0 2 1 5
3 4 3 0 1 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 5
5 3 7 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 2
6 1 2 0 3 2 4 0 0 1 3
7 2 5 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 3
8 1 3 0 2 0 2 1 0 2 4
9 0 1 0 4 2 0 4 0 3 2
10 3 3 0 1 2 1 4 0 1 1
11 2 3 0 2 5 1 1 0 1 1
12 0 3 0 6 1 3 0 0 3 1
13 0 2 1 2 7 0 2 0 1 2
14 0 1 0 0 2 1 2 1 2 5
15 2 1 0 0 2 1 6 0 4 0
16 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 2 2
17 2 0 0 2 0 3 1 1 2 5
18 2 1 0 0 4 3 2 1 2 1
19 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 2
20 1 3 1 4 1 2 3 0 0 1
21 1 1 2 1 1 3 2 2 3 0
22 2 0 1 3 1 4 1 2 2 0
23 3 3 3 0 1 3 1 1 0 1
24 2 1 1 1 2 3 1 2 1 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Smith, Kieran S JR 91 500 Free 1 4:06.32 928 400 IM 1 3:37.47 815 100 Free 3 42.11 803
Chaney, Adam C FR 86 50 Free 1 18.77 880 100 Back 2 45.29 774 100 Free 4 42.54 759
Finke, Bobby C JR 85 500 Free 5 4:13.48 781 400 IM 2 3:39.15 782 1650 Free 1 14:12.18 885
Hillis, Dillon JR 79 200 IM 8 1:45.21 674 100 Breast 1 51.22 832 200 Fly 5 1:43.11 708
Friese, Eric E SO 75 50 Free 5 19.31 761 100 Fly 5 45.65 776 100 Free 5 42.68 745
Freeman, Trey P SO 66.5 500 Free 3 4:12.76 794 200 Free 4 1:32.88 791 100 Free 13 43.37 681
Beach, Clark G SR 66 200 IM 13 1:45.08 678 100 Back 5 46.26 702 200 Back 3 1:40.83 725
Mestre, Alfonso SO 64.5 500 Free 4 4:12.77 794 200 Free 12 1:34.78 703 1650 Free 6 15:00.6 634
Vargas, Kevin L SO 63 200 IM 16 1:46.4 634 400 IM 4 3:43.45 706 200 Breast 4 1:54.22 721
Garcia, Leonardo FR 60 1 mtr Diving 7 341.9 3 mtr Diving 12 347.25 Platform Diving 8 334.0
Watson, Tyler J SO 55 500 Free 7 4:16.57 727 400 IM 10 3:45.29 675 200 Fly 12 1:45.35 630
Cancel, Miguel JR 53 200 IM 14 1:45.63 660 400 IM 7 3:46.36 657 200 Fly 10 1:44.66 654
Gravley, Brenna SO 37 500 Free 15 4:21.02 655 400 IM 25 3:53.29 532 1650 Free 5 14:54.62 662
VanDeusen, Jack FR 36 500 Free 21 4:22.03 639 400 IM 11 3:47.91 631 1650 Free 11 15:11.6 580
Davis, Isaac I JR 31 50 Free 19 19.77 670 100 Fly 9 46.98 665 100 Free 20 43.79 642
Crawford, Jace FR 29 500 Free 20 4:19.98 672 200 Free 26 1:36.79 615 200 Fly 6 1:43.61 690
Svirskyi, Anton SO 27 1 mtr Diving 23 274.25 3 mtr Diving 23 284.25 Platform Diving 7 337.95
Al-Wir, Amro B FR 27 200 IM 46 1:50.58 475 100 Breast 20 53.54 656 200 Breast 8 1:56.44 657
Beach, Ethan S SR 24 100 Back 18 47.51 613 200 Back 10 1:42.91 658
Davis, Will JR 23 50 Free 7 19.44 733 100 Fly 25 47.65 611 100 Free 37 44.3 594
Dubas, Mateusz FR 16 400 IM 27 3:55.59 485 100 Breast 27 54.39 595 200 Breast 11 1:55.93 671
McGovern, Trevo FR 3 50 Free 37 20.25 576 100 Back 23 48.1 570 200 Back 24 1:46.41 540

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Magahey, Jake M FR 88 500 Free 2 4:06.71 919 200 Free 1 1:32.22 824 1650 Free 2 14:24.96 810
Acevedo, Javi C SR 87 200 IM 3 1:42.17 781 100 Back 1 44.96 801 200 Back 2 1:40.39 739
Urlando, Luca R FR 84 200 IM 4 1:42.81 757 100 Fly 4 45.15 823 200 Fly 1 1:40.93 788
Murphy, Camden SR 80 50 Free 9 19.5 721 100 Fly 1 44.81 857 200 Fly 2 1:41.12 781
Grum, Ian P SO 78 400 IM 3 3:40.51 757 100 Back 4 46.12 712 200 Back 5 1:41.24 711
Dunham, Bradley SO 72 200 Free 8 1:34.63 709 100 Back 6 46.48 686 200 Back 4 1:41.22 712
Hils, Zach C SO 68 200 IM 5 1:43.18 744 200 Free 7 1:34.34 722 100 Free 9 42.97 718
Abruzzo, Andrew JR 68 500 Free 8 4:18.4 697 400 IM 6 3:46.15 661 200 Fly 8 1:44.82 648
Dalmolin, Jack SR 59 200 IM 17 1:45.31 671 100 Breast 8 52.8 708 200 Breast 2 1:53.58 741
Reed, Greg C SR 54 500 Free 14 4:20.45 664 400 IM 13 3:48.7 618 1650 Free 3 14:52.82 671
Downing, Dillon SO 49 50 Free 3 19.16 790 100 Free 7 43.18 698
Allen, Zach T SR 46 1 mtr Diving 6 342.55 3 mtr Diving 17 315.1 Platform Diving 14 274.25
Walsh, Keegan J JR 36.5 50 Free 58 21.42 301 100 Back 13 47.71 599 200 Back 7 1:42.61 668
Norgan, Grant C SR 35 500 Free 16 4:21.79 643 200 Free 16 1:36.09 646 1650 Free 14 15:14.33 566
Camblong, Tomy- FR 32 500 Free 19 4:19.26 683 200 Free 37 1:38.33 542 1650 Free 4 14:54.35 664
Apel, Aaron J SR 30 500 Free 23 4:22.52 631 400 IM 14 3:49.15 610 1650 Free 12 15:12.49 576
Logan, Charlie SO 22 500 Free 26 4:23.17 620 400 IM 19 3:49.8 598 200 Back 11 1:43.07 653
Ng, Wesley Y FR 18 100 Fly 17 46.97 666 100 Back 17 47.44 618 200 Back 31 1:47.38 503
Said, Youssef A SR 17 100 Back 10 47.43 619 200 Back 29 1:46.27 545
Lim, Ananda C JR 14 200 Free 17 1:35.28 681 200 Fly 20 1:46.57 586
Wayner, Harriso JR 13 100 Breast 14 53.27 675 200 Breast 25 1:58.14 607
Fulcher, Joshua SR 8 500 Free 24 4:22.57 630 200 Free 30 1:37.27 593 1650 Free 18 15:23.34 518

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hattie, Bryden R FR 73 1 mtr Diving 10 303.8 3 mtr Diving 6 398.05 Platform Diving 1 407.8
Houlie, Michael JR 55 50 Free 36 20.23 580 100 Breast 2 51.41 816 200 Breast 3 1:53.97 729
Mota, Kayky M JR 47 200 IM 29 1:47.55 593 100 Fly 6 46.16 732 200 Fly 7 1:44.05 675
Epitropov, Lyub 46 200 IM 47 1:51.24 447 100 Breast 13 53.02 692 200 Breast 1 1:52.69 768
Wade, Matt T JR 45 1 mtr Diving 9 308.3 3 mtr Diving 5 403.75
Hallam, Will J SR 42 1 mtr Diving 19 282.65 3 mtr Diving 9 361.75 Platform Diving 11 293.25
Dillard, Jarel JR 37 50 Free 56 21.12 373 100 Breast 7 52.68 717 200 Breast 13 1:56.05 668
Bailey, Seth S JR 36.5 50 Free 18 19.74 677 200 Free 11 1:34.74 705 100 Free 13 43.37 681
Chambers, Micah FR 32 50 Free 11 19.59 704 100 Fly 11 47.18 649 100 Free 29 43.96 626
Scanlon, Scott SO 29 50 Free 10 19.55 711 100 Fly 38 48.63 525 100 Free 15 43.38 680
Blevins-Boor, B JR 26.5 100 Fly 14 47.56 618 100 Back 13 47.71 599 200 Back 26 1:45.59 569
Ponce de Leon, FR 25 500 Free 13 4:20.39 665 200 Free 33 1:37.63 576 1650 Free 16 15:22.47 523
Tiffany, Jordan FR 25 200 IM 48 1:51.75 425 100 Fly 15 47.67 609 200 Fly 14 1:45.75 616
Reasor, Jacob A FR 21 1 mtr Diving 25 262.8 3 mtr Diving 18 307.45 Platform Diving 13 281.3
Champlin, Brett SO 16 200 IM 35 1:48.51 558 100 Breast 11 52.94 698
Jackson, Will L FR 14.5 500 Free 29 4:24.24 602 200 Free 12 1:34.78 703 100 Free 40 44.56 568
Brice, Luke A SO 14 50 Free 49 20.61 497 100 Fly 13 47.52 621 200 Fly 32 1:50.03 445
Giraudeau, Joel SO 13 200 IM 36 1:48.65 553 100 Fly 19 47.53 620 200 Fly 18 1:45.65 619
Richardson, Keegan J SR 10 1 mtr Diving 28 242.0 3 mtr Diving 22 287.4 Platform Diving 18 258.75
Briggs, Nolan C JR 7 50 Free 20 19.88 649 200 Free 34 1:37.86 565 100 Free 23 44.16 607
Lierz, Harrison FR 4 50 Free 42 20.32 561 100 Back 21 47.88 586 200 Back 30 1:47.27 507
Kaye, Parker L JR 2 50 Free 55 21.07 386 100 Breast 24 54.11 615 200 Breast 24 1:58.45 597

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Casas, Shaine M JR 91 200 IM 1 1:39.26 903 100 Fly 3 44.91 847 200 Back 1 1:36.85 871
Bratanov, Kaloy JR 71 200 IM 7 1:44.29 705 200 Free 6 1:34.24 727 100 Free 6 42.98 717
Theall, Mark J SR 68 500 Free 6 4:15.57 744 200 Free 2 1:32.48 811 100 Free 11 43.19 697
Mathews, Kurtis J SR 63 1 mtr Diving 2 411.1 3 mtr Diving 1 474.0 Platform Diving 22 227.45
Puente Bustaman SO 49 200 IM 28 1:47.48 596 100 Breast 6 52.58 724 200 Breast 5 1:54.51 713
Ribeiro, Vincen FR 37 200 IM 18 1:45.33 670 400 IM 12 3:48.53 620 200 Breast 12 1:55.94 671
Gogulski, Ethan SO 31 500 Free 45 4:32.81 442 100 Back 8 46.87 659 200 Back 17 1:43.32 645
Olson, Tanner R SR 28 50 Free 14 19.72 679 100 Breast 12 52.96 697 200 Breast 27 1:59.69 559
Brown, Jace C SO 26 200 IM 23 1:46.33 636 100 Fly 8 47.21 646 200 Fly 23 1:48.58 507
Sanchez, Kyle G FR 22 1 mtr Diving 18 283.6 3 mtr Diving 16 319.05 Platform Diving 21 240.05
Sanchez, Alex R FR 21 200 IM 24 1:48.57 556 100 Breast 22 53.78 639 200 Breast 10 1:55.78 676
Stewart, Tony FR 17 1 mtr Diving 22 278.7 3 mtr Diving 20 293.15 Platform Diving 17 259.8
Schnippenkoette JR 12 500 Free 27 4:23.66 612 400 IM 15 3:49.47 604 1650 Free 26 15:35.7 447
Smith, Hudson L SR 11 200 IM 43 1:49.57 517 100 Breast 23 53.93 628 200 Breast 17 1:55.88 673
Stuart, Luke D JR 7 500 Free 28 4:23.77 610 1650 Free 24 15:35.09 451 200 Fly 19 1:46.06 604
Schababerle, Ja JR 7 500 Free 42 4:31.66 465 100 Breast 26 54.33 599 200 Breast 18 1:57.17 635
Rizzo, Felipe B SR 5 500 Free 31 4:25.88 574 400 IM 26 3:55.4 489 1650 Free 20 15:26.8 499
Sohn, Elijah E FR 4 50 Free 33 20.21 584 200 Free 21 1:36.58 624 100 Free 33 44.13 610
Bray, Kraig A FR 4 50 Free 21 19.94 637 100 Fly 28 47.8 598 100 Free 38 44.44 580
Bobo, Clayton C JR 3 50 Free 22 19.95 635 200 Free 36 1:38.32 543 100 Free 36 44.26 598
Fuchs, Collin R FR 1 50 Free 38 20.26 574 100 Back 24 48.82 513 200 Back 34 1:50.18 391
Oderinde, David FR 0 50 Free 40 20.28 569 100 Fly 32 48.02 579 100 Free 47 44.85 538

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
King, Matt K FR 75 50 Free 2 18.96 835 100 Fly 12 47.21 646 100 Free 1 41.66 853
Menke, Matthew SO 67 200 IM 9 1:43.69 726 100 Back 3 45.46 761 200 Back 9 1:41.34 708
Li, Kevin JR 51 1 mtr Diving 8 331.7 3 mtr Diving 13 337.95 Platform Diving 12 287.25
Stogner, Colton JR 51 50 Free 16 19.91 643 100 Fly 7 46.55 700 100 Free 10 43.17 699
Maas, Derek E SO 44 200 IM 26 1:47.25 604 100 Breast 9 52.61 722 200 Breast 6 1:55.30 690
Marcum, Jake L SO 44 200 IM 37 1:48.68 551 100 Back 9 46.91 656 200 Back 6 1:41.73 696
Berneburg, Jona JR 40.5 50 Free 12 19.65 694 100 Fly 22 47.7 606 100 Free 7 43.18 698
DiSette, Sam H SR 39 50 Free 6 19.35 751 100 Fly 30 47.94 586 100 Free 12 43.35 682
Perera, Nichola JR 38 200 IM 27 1:47.28 603 400 IM 8 3:46.4 657 200 Fly 11 1:45.17 636
Stelmar, Eric R FR 30 50 Free 53 21.05 390 100 Back 12 47.63 605 200 Back 12 1:43.49 639
O’Connor, Chris FR 30 100 Back 11 47.58 608 200 Back 13 1:43.61 636
Robinson, Alex SR 10 500 Free 40 4:30.24 493 100 Back 20 47.85 588 200 Back 20 1:45.06 587
Bell, Liam K SO 9 50 Free 26 20.0 626 100 Breast 17 53.21 679 100 Free 42 44.58 566
Sheils, Trey M FR 9 200 IM 40 1:48.98 540 100 Breast 19 53.27 675 200 Breast 22 1:57.57 624
Shea, Andrew L SR 9 50 Free 33 20.21 584 200 Free 35 1:38.2 549 100 Free 17 43.15 701
Jaynes, Hunter C JR 6 1 mtr Diving 24 264.3 3 mtr Diving 25 250.15 Platform Diving 20 240.45
Perner, Nico F SR 6 200 IM 32 1:48.06 575 100 Breast 29 54.58 581 200 Breast 19 1:57.23 634
Piotrowski, Kac FR 5 50 Free 44 20.41 542 200 Free 20 1:36.47 629 100 Free 28 43.95 627
Brown, Cole E JR 4 200 Fly 21 1:47.28 559
Vanmeter, Riley SO 3 50 Free 46 20.55 510 100 Fly 31 47.99 582 200 Fly 22 1:48.25 520
Auerbach, Cam R SO 0 200 Free 38 1:38.35 541 200 Fly 29 1:48.95 491
Auerbach, Cade SR 0 100 Fly 36 48.3 555 200 Fly 26 1:47.37 555

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Kovac, Danny D JR 83 200 IM 2 1:41.35 813 100 Fly 2 44.84 854 200 Fly 3 1:41.24 776
Lopez, Carlo SO 67 1 mtr Diving 3 363.5 3 mtr Diving 11 353.85 Platform Diving 6 338.7
Dubois, Jack R JR 65 500 Free 10 4:16.95 721 400 IM 5 3:43.98 697 1650 Free 7 15:04.63 615
Dahlgren, Jack JR 58 200 Free 5 1:34.00 738 200 Back 8 1:44.07 621 200 Fly 16 1:48.21 522
Endo, Takuto FR 53 1 mtr Diving 26 261.95 3 mtr Diving 4 414.6 Platform Diving 3 349.65
Rindshoej, Fred FR 53 200 IM 11 1:44.57 696 100 Breast 5 52.48 731 200 Breast 15 1:58.16 606
Patton, Ben H SO 44 200 IM 10 1:44.15 710 100 Breast 3 51.8 783
Goodwin, Will A SO 35 200 IM 20 1:45.91 650 100 Breast 18 53.24 677 200 Breast 7 1:56.35 659
Wilson, Daniel FR 18 50 Free 25 19.98 630 100 Fly 10 47.04 660 100 Free 24 44.8 543
Khamis, Ike JR 12 1 mtr Diving 27 253.45 3 mtr Diving 27 209.0 Platform Diving 15 272.45
Davis, Luke C SO 9 200 IM 31 1:47.89 581 100 Fly 29 47.89 590 200 Fly 17 1:45.64 620
Leach, Kyle P JR 9 50 Free 23 19.97 632 200 Free 40 1:38.92 512 100 Free 18 43.38 680
Hammer, Kevin B SO 9 50 Free 17 19.58 707 200 Free 42 1:39.50 481 100 Free 25 43.85 636
Connealy, Matth SR 8 100 Fly 33 48.09 573 100 Back 19 47.61 606 200 Back 23 1:46.35 542
Reed, Grant D SR 6 200 IM 22 1:46.30 637 200 Free 25 1:36.66 621 100 Free 22 44.03 620
Malec, Mikolaj FR 6 500 Free 43 4:32.33 452 100 Back 29 48.55 535 200 Back 19 1:44.76 598
Florea, Dane C JR 5 400 IM 21 3:51.05 575 1650 Free 25 15:35.61 448 200 Fly 24 1:49.68 460
Grimes, Carter SR 2 200 IM 45 1:50.04 497 400 IM 23 3:52.74 543 200 Back 28 1:45.91 558
Kent, Jackson T SR 0 50 Free 51 20.7 476 100 Breast 32 55.34 522
Moore, Alex A SR 0 50 Free 32 20.19 588 100 Fly 41 49.05 485 100 Free 48 45.14 507
Pales, Josh FR 0 50 Free 48 20.6 499 100 Breast 25 54.05 620 200 Breast 32 2:03.9 414
Gutierrez, Jose SO 0 500 Free 41 4:30.76 483 1650 Free 29 15:43.71 400 200 Fly 28 1:47.77 540

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Zhang, Mingli JR 81 1 mtr Diving 4 358.4 3 mtr Diving 3 415.05 Platform Diving 2 403.2
Lane, Chase G SR 73 1 mtr Diving 5 353.5 3 mtr Diving 7 386.75 Platform Diving 5 345.4
Wilby, Mason J JR 70 200 IM 6 1:43.72 725 200 Free 9 1:33.87 744 200 Fly 4 1:42.28 737
Rosely, Zane FR 54 400 IM 9 3:44.84 683 1650 Free 8 15:06.07 608 200 Fly 15 1:46.12 602
Duncan, Sam 44 1 mtr Diving 11 302.2 3 mtr Diving 8 373.65 Platform Diving 19 249.55
Clark, Jakob D SO 44 500 Free 12 4:18.71 692 200 Free 15 1:35.67 664 1650 Free 10 15:07.2 602
Orcutt, Daniel SR 43 200 IM 15 1:46.09 644 400 IM 16 3:49.72 600 200 Fly 9 1:44.63 655
Romero, Rodrigo 37 1 mtr Diving 14 291.5 3 mtr Diving 14 329.55 Platform Diving 16 266.6
Barker, Kyle W JR 36 200 IM 12 1:44.61 694 400 IM 17 3:46.52 655 200 Back 15 1:44.08 620
Siefert, Hank A SR 30 500 Free 17 4:18.84 690 200 Free 18 1:36.13 644 1650 Free 13 15:14.09 568
Lake, Caiden SO 21 1 mtr Diving 12 300.35 3 mtr Diving 19 302.55
Rosipal, Adam JR 11 500 Free 18 4:19.15 685 200 Free 32 1:37.51 582 1650 Free 21 15:28.57 489
Gordon, John Mi SO 4 500 Free 38 4:29.58 506 100 Back 27 48.48 540 200 Back 21 1:45.33 578
Berg, Max FR 4 50 Free 27 20.02 622 200 Free 27 1:36.92 609 100 Free 21 43.88 634
Blake, Daniel J JR 3 500 Free 35 4:27.72 541 200 Free 39 1:38.9 513 1650 Free 22 15:30.13 480
Barker, Louis C JR 3 50 Free 38 20.26 574 200 Free 22 1:37.07 602 100 Free 35 44.2 603
Ellett, Timmy S JR 1 200 IM 33 1:48.47 559 400 IM 24 3:54.42 509 200 Back 32 1:47.6 495
Hawton, Max J SO 0 50 Free 45 20.44 535 100 Fly 27 47.79 599 100 Free 46 44.81 542
Layne, Cj J FR 0 200 IM 50 1:54.43 310 100 Breast 31 55.18 535 200 Breast 29 2:01.38 503
Tuckerman, Cale FR 0 500 Free 39 4:29.96 499 200 Free 45 1:40.86 407 1650 Free 28 15:42.86 405
Miller, Henry S SO 0 200 IM 49 1:53.27 359 100 Breast 33 55.51 508 200 Breast 26 1:58.59 593
Drouillard, Coo FR 0 500 Free 47 4:36.53 367 100 Fly 42 49.56 435 200 Fly 30 1:49.15 483

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mikuta, Reid R FR 41 200 IM 21 1:46.23 639 100 Breast 10 52.71 714 200 Breast 9 1:55.02 698
Bonson, Michael FR 38 500 Free 11 4:18.27 699 200 Free 23 1:37.11 600 1650 Free 9 15:06.37 606
Andrews, Logan T SR 38 1 mtr Diving 17 286.25 3 mtr Diving 15 324.15 Platform Diving 10 301.3
Gadgaard, Mikke FR 37 500 Free 9 4:16.6 727 200 Free 10 1:34.72 705 100 Free 30 44.02 621
Smith, Lleyton SO 37 100 Fly 24 49.43 448 100 Back 7 46.86 659 200 Back 14 1:43.82 629
Donald, Skip K SO 31 1 mtr Diving 13 292.5 3 mtr Diving 10 360.1
Eberly, Nik E SO 29 50 Free 8 19.76 671 100 Fly 18 47.16 650 100 Free 40 44.56 568
Ginieczki, Chri SR 29 100 Fly 16 47.77 601 100 Back 16 47.89 585 200 Back 18 1:44.59 603
Kebler, Hunter C FR 25 1 mtr Diving 20 281.5 3 mtr Diving 26 244.35 Platform Diving 9 319.45
Stoffle, Aidan SO 23 50 Free 33 20.21 584 100 Back 15 47.76 595 200 Back 16 1:44.86 594
McInerny, Evan FR 19 200 IM 41 1:48.99 539 400 IM 20 3:50.89 578 200 Fly 13 1:45.39 628
Yish, Matthew C JR 17 50 Free 15 19.74 677 100 Fly 20 47.62 613 100 Free 34 44.19 604
Flores, Alejand FR 16 100 Breast 15 53.47 661 200 Breast 21 1:57.41 628
Sztolcman, Chri JR 13 500 Free 33 4:26.45 564 200 Free 14 1:35.4 676 100 Free 26 43.85 636
Makhija, Aryan JR 12 500 Free 31 4:25.88 574 200 Free 29 1:37.11 600 1650 Free 15 15:14.87 564
Vargas Garcia, David FR 12 1 mtr Diving 15 289.9
Tirheimer, Loga FR 11 50 Free 31 20.18 590 100 Fly 26 47.7 606 100 Free 16 43.99 623
Wheeler, Grady SO 6 500 Free 30 4:25.08 588 200 Free 43 1:39.96 456 1650 Free 19 15:23.9 515
Jones, Elliott FR 3 200 IM 39 1:48.79 547 100 Back 26 48.22 560 200 Back 22 1:46.15 549
Oliver, Samuel FR 0 500 Free 36 4:28.26 531 200 Free 44 1:40.09 449 1650 Free 27 15:37.1 439
Husband, Ryan A FR 0 50 Free 47 20.56 508 200 Free 31 1:37.39 587 100 Free 39 44.46 578
Nabor, Jadan M FR 0 200 IM 25 1:46.94 615 100 Back 25 48.09 570 200 Back 27 1:45.88 559

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Celaya Hernandez, Jua SR 86 1 mtr Diving 1 440.45 3 mtr Diving 2 472.4 Platform Diving 4 345.5
Curry, Brooks V SO 81.5 50 Free 3 19.16 790 200 Free 3 1:32.64 803 100 Free 2 41.8 837
Mason, Mitchell FR 28 200 IM 33 1:48.47 559 100 Breast 4 52.32 743 200 Breast 23 1:57.73 619
Pfyffer, Luca T SR 17 100 Breast 21 53.58 653 200 Breast 14 1:56.44 657
Boylan, David D SO 13 200 IM 30 1:47.63 590 400 IM 18 3:49.49 604 200 Fly 19 1:45.80 614
Hurbis, Dakota SR 12 1 mtr Diving 16 289.3 3 mtr Diving 24 275.65
Nyboer, Mason E FR 9 500 Free 34 4:26.99 554 200 Free 46 1:41.39 377 1650 Free 17 15:22.71 522
Hassling, Emil FR 9 200 IM 19 1:45.37 669 400 IM 22 3:51.37 569 100 Breast 28 54.44 591
Petro, Michael JR 4 50 Free 41 20.3 565 100 Fly 21 47.64 611 100 Free 45 44.8 543
Foley, Michael FR 3 50 Free 50 20.62 494 100 Back 22 48.09 570 200 Back 25 1:45.58 569
Jannasch, Jack JR 1 50 Free 24 20.03 620 100 Breast 30 54.66 575 100 Free 43 44.65 559
Norman, Julian SO 0 500 Free 46 4:34.99 398 100 Fly 43 49.99 393 200 Fly 31 1:49.91 450
Vikstrom, Isak SO 0 500 Free 37 4:29.43 509 400 IM 28 3:56.36 468 1650 Free 30 15:46.58 382
McGroarty, Bria SR 0 500 Free 44 4:32.56 447 200 Free 41 1:39.12 502 100 Free 50 45.95 415
Adrian, Spencer 0 50 Free 43 20.37 550 100 Free 43 44.65 559
Velasquez, Mig JR 0 50 Free 57 21.2 354 100 Back 28 48.49 539 200 Back 33 1:48.84 445

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Gropper, Guy FR 16 50 Free 13 19.7 683 100 Fly 23 47.73 604 100 Free 31 44.08 615
Massey, Luke D JR 11 50 Free 53 21.05 390 100 Breast 16 53.64 649 200 Breast 28 2:00.47 533
Claus, Alex M JR 10 1 mtr Diving 21 281.35 3 mtr Diving 21 287.8 Platform Diving 23 226.65
Novoszath, Tama JR 6 500 Free 25 4:22.77 627 200 Free 19 1:36.2 641 100 Free 49 45.15 506
Shperkin, Mark SO 6 50 Free 29 20.1 606 100 Fly 39 48.73 515 100 Free 19 43.52 667
Davila, Rafael JR 5 500 Free 22 4:22.25 635 200 Free 28 1:37.06 603 1650 Free 23 15:31.44 472
Yip, Jordan SO 5 200 IM 42 1:49.50 519 100 Fly 33 48.09 573 200 Breast 20 1:57.29 632
Costin, Phil SO 1 50 Free 30 20.14 598 200 Free 24 1:38.46 536 100 Free 27 43.92 630
Fenwick, Ben C JR 0 200 IM 44 1:49.65 513 100 Fly 37 48.59 528 200 Fly 27 1:47.70 542
Epler, Robbie J JR 0 50 Free 52 20.86 437 100 Fly 40 48.99 491 100 Free 50 45.95 415
Ross, AJ J SR 0 50 Free 28 20.06 616 100 Fly 35 48.24 560 100 Free 32 44.1 613
Allison, Chase FR 0 200 IM 38 1:48.69 551 400 IM 29 3:57.55 442 200 Breast 30 2:03.21 438
Grespin, Drew B SO 0 200 IM 51 1:57.09 210 100 Breast 34 55.93 474 200 Breast 31 2:03.87 415

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Coach
24 minutes ago

UGA was ahead after the 200 back. It was fun while it lasted. Congrats Gators.

3
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!