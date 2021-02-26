Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 4

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships promises to be another exciting session, with the Florida Gators looking primed to win a ninth straight title. However, the Georgia Bulldogs have shown they won’t go down without a fight. There’s also a great battle in the works for third place.

The fastest heat of the 1650 free leads things off tonight, where NCAA and American Record holder Bobby Finke and Georgia freshman Jake Magahey are on a collision course for a potentially epic battle.

The two are a clear 1-2 in the NCAA this season, with Magahey (14:33.78) holding the top time over the two-time defending champion Finke (14:34.27). The Florida junior’s record time of 14:12.08 to win last year remains the fastest of all-time by over six seconds.

Shaine Casas is the big favorite to repeat in the 200 back, Georgia teammates Camden Murphy and Luca Urlando should have a great battle in the 200 fly, and Kieran Smith has the chance to go three-for-three individually in the 100 free.

The 200 breast appears wide open, with all eight finalists within a second of each other this morning. However, Aggie sophomore Andres Puente Bustamante looks like a good bet to move up one spot after taking second as a freshman.

Winners of three out of four relays so far, Florida will be the team to beat once again in the 400 free relay after putting three men into the individual ‘A’ final and another in the ‘B’.

1650 FREE EARLY HEATS UPDATE

Georgia freshman Tommy-Lee Camblong posted the top time from the early heats of the mile in 14:54.35, a time faster than all but three of the swimmer’s seeds in the last heat. A native of France, this was actually the first 1650 of Camblong’s career. He holds a best of 15:18.33 in the long course 1500.

Last season, that time would’ve placed sixth overall. It’s a perfect start for Georgia, who need just about everything to go right (and perhaps some luck) if they want to challenge Florida for the title.

Florida sophomore Alfonso Mestre, who was also entered without a time, was second-fastest in 15:00.60, and freshmen Zane Rosely (Kentucky) and Michael Bonson (Auburn) sit third and fourth in a pair of 15:06s.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

  1. Florida, 961.5
  2. Georgia, 881
  3. Tennessee, 655
  4. Texas A&M, 631
  5. Missouri, 601
  6. Kentucky, 577
  7. Alabama, 548
  8. Auburn, 502
  9. LSU, 323.5
  10. South Carolina, 219

1650 Free Timed Finals

  • SEC Meet Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FLOR), 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
  • 2020 Winner: Bobby Finke (FLOR), 14:12.08

200 Back Finals

  • SEC Meet Record: 1:37.20, Shaine Casas (TAMU), 2020
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16
  • 2020 Winner: Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:37.20

100 Free Finals

  • SEC Meet Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71
  • 2020 Winner: Brooks Curry (LSU), 41.81

200 Breast Finals

  • SEC Meet Record: 1:51.58, Nic Fink (UGA), 2015
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61
  • 2020 Winner: Benjamin Walker (TAMU), 1:51.92

200 Fly Finals

  • SEC Meet Record: 1:40.59, Hugo Morris (AUB), 2016
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76
  • 2020 Winner: Camden Murphy (UGA), 1:40.93

400 Free Relay Timed Finals

  • SEC Meet Record: 2:46.03, Auburn, 2009
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:51.11
  • 2020 Winner: Alabama, 2:49.06 (Sesvold, Waddell, Berneburg, Stogner)

4
Swimmer2
44 minutes ago

1650 heat starts at 6?

front half 500er
34 minutes ago

does the final 1650 heat start at 7 with the rest of the finals?

James Sutherland
Author
Reply to  front half 500er
16 minutes ago

Yep, it's up first!

Swimmer2
Reply to  James Sutherland
3 minutes ago

Will we get some live tweets!?

