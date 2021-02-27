2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 3 Relay Analysis

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results) Streaming: ACC Network Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

The fourth relay of the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships proved to be the most dramatic so far. NC State and Pitt were disqualified after initially touching 2nd and 6th, respectively, and in both cases the DQ was called for the backstroker’s head failing to break the surface by the 15m mark.

Those DQ’s didn’t change the top of the podium, though, as the Louisville Cardinals won this relay for the second-straight year. That’s not surprising when their back, breast, and fly legs finished 3rd, 1st, and 2nd in those respective 100 yard races tonight, and their free leg took 3rd in the 50 yesterday.

NC State’s Kacper Stokowski, tonight’s 100 back champ, had the fastest backstroke leg by almost a second, except that he was one of the swimmers DQ’d for the 15m violation. Instead, the fastest legal leadoff came from Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte, who took 3rd tonight in the individual 100 back. Louisville also had the fastest breast leg, courtesy of a 50.58 by Evgenii Somov, who won his 4th title in the 100 breast earlier in the session. Virginia Tech opted to put 100 fly wunderkind Youssef Ramadan on free, but the Hokies still got the fastest 100 fly split, thanks to a 44.78 by Antani Ivanov. Pitt’s Blaise Vera had the fastest 100 split at 41.62, one of three anchors to go under 42, and setting up an exciting 100 free battle tomorrow night in the final session.

Back

Team Swimmer Time NC State Kacper Stokowski 44.51-DQ Louisville Mitchell Whyte 45.50 Georgia Tech Kyle Barone 45.83 Virginia Tech Forest Webb 46.48 Virginia Will Cole 46.58 UNC Christopher Thames 46.76 Florida State Mason Herbert 46.77 Boston College Samuel Roche 47.15 Notre Dame John Fitzpatrick 47.23 Pitt Marcin Goraj 48.40-DQ Duke David Hallaron 48.63

Breast

Team Swimmer Time Louisville Evgenii Somov 50.58 NC State Rafal Kusto 51.20 Pitt Cooper Van Der Laan 51.20 Georgia Tech Caio Pumputis 51.66 Virginia Noah Nicholas 51.87 UNC Valdas Abaliksta 51.88 Florida State Izzak Bastian 52.08 Virginia Tech AJ Pouch 52.17 Notre Dame Joshua Bottelberghe 53.10 Duke Colson Zucker 54.57 Boston College Peter Shepanzyk 54.82

Fly

Team Swimmer Time Virginia Tech Antani Ivanov 44.78 Louisville Nick Albiero 44.81 Georgia Tech Christian Ferraro 44.86 UNC Boyd Poelke 45.83 Pitt Serhii Ahadzhanian 46.29 NC State Noah Henderson 46.43 Florida State Max McCusker 46.50 Virginia Max Edwards 46.56 Duke Charlie Gingrich 46.63 Notre Dame Charles Korndorffer 47.42 Boston College Matthew Szekely 47.60

Free