SEC Day 4: Bama Freshman Matt King Sparkles With Two 41-Point 100 Frees

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)

Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)

The 2021 Men’s SEC Championships came to a close on Friday, with the Florida Gators winning their ninth consecutive title.

The final night had some standout swims, including Bobby Finke recording the second-fastest 1650 in history and Shaine Casas roaring to a 1:36.8 in the 200 back, but it was the Alabama sprinters, led by 19-year-old freshman Matt King, who closed the meet off with a bang in the 400 free relay.

First, King broke 42 seconds for the first time in the individual 100 freestyle, winning the conference title in 41.66 — one of the fastest times ever done by a first-year — while also nearing the great Kristian Gkolomeev‘s school record of 41.52. Gkolomeev is the only other Crimson Tide swimmer to win the 100 free title since 1991, doing so in 2015.

The quickest 100 free from a freshman belongs to Texas’ Daniel Krueger, who went 41.49 at the 2019 NCAAs.

Less than two hours later, King capped the night by leading Alabama to a third consecutive win in the relay, leading off in 41.73 before handing off to senior Sam DiSette (42.63) and juniors Jonathan Berneburg (41.85) and Colton Stogner (42.01).

Berneburg has been a member on all three of the Crimson Tide’s winning 400 free relays dating back to his freshman year in 2019, and Stogner anchored the relay last year.

Even with powerhouse sprinters Robert Howard and Zane Waddell recently graduated, the Bama sprint machine rolls on, with King at the forefront.

400 FREE RELAY SPLITS

In addition to King, Florida’s Smith broke 42 for the first time leading off in 41.94, while Brooks Curry was solid for LSU in 42.23.

Berneburg and Stogner had the fastest splits with a takeover.

Lead-off Splits

Swimmer School Split Matt King Alabama 41.73 Kieran Smith Florida 41.94 Brooks Curry LSU 42.23 Zach Hils Georgia 42.85 Ben Patton Missouri 42.96 Kaloyan Bratanov Texas A&M 43.03 Christian Sztolcman Auburn 43.12 Max Berg Kentucky 43.55 Mark Shperkin South Carolina 43.70 Micah Chambers Tennessee 44.07

Flying Splits