Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SEC Day 4: Bama Freshman Matt King Sparkles With Two 41-Point 100 Frees

Comments: 1

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
  • Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
  • Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
  • Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
  • Live Video – SEC Network
  • Championship Central
  • Updated psych sheet
  • Live Results

The 2021 Men’s SEC Championships came to a close on Friday, with the Florida Gators winning their ninth consecutive title.

The final night had some standout swims, including Bobby Finke recording the second-fastest 1650 in history and Shaine Casas roaring to a 1:36.8 in the 200 back, but it was the Alabama sprinters, led by 19-year-old freshman Matt King, who closed the meet off with a bang in the 400 free relay.

First, King broke 42 seconds for the first time in the individual 100 freestyle, winning the conference title in 41.66 — one of the fastest times ever done by a first-year — while also nearing the great Kristian Gkolomeev‘s school record of 41.52. Gkolomeev is the only other Crimson Tide swimmer to win the 100 free title since 1991, doing so in 2015.

The quickest 100 free from a freshman belongs to Texas’ Daniel Krueger, who went 41.49 at the 2019 NCAAs.

Less than two hours later, King capped the night by leading Alabama to a third consecutive win in the relay, leading off in 41.73 before handing off to senior Sam DiSette (42.63) and juniors Jonathan Berneburg (41.85) and Colton Stogner (42.01).

Berneburg has been a member on all three of the Crimson Tide’s winning 400 free relays dating back to his freshman year in 2019, and Stogner anchored the relay last year.

Even with powerhouse sprinters Robert Howard and Zane Waddell recently graduated, the Bama sprint machine rolls on, with King at the forefront.

400 FREE RELAY SPLITS

In addition to King, Florida’s Smith broke 42 for the first time leading off in 41.94, while Brooks Curry was solid for LSU in 42.23.

Berneburg and Stogner had the fastest splits with a takeover.

Lead-off Splits

Swimmer School Split
Matt King Alabama 41.73
Kieran Smith Florida 41.94
Brooks Curry LSU 42.23
Zach Hils Georgia 42.85
Ben Patton Missouri 42.96
Kaloyan Bratanov Texas A&M 43.03
Christian Sztolcman Auburn 43.12
Max Berg Kentucky 43.55
Mark Shperkin South Carolina 43.70
Micah Chambers Tennessee 44.07

Flying Splits

Swimmer School Split
Jonathan Berneburg Alabama 41.85
Colton Stogner Alabama 42.01
Eric Friese Florida 42.06
Javier Acevedo Georgia 42.14
Danny Kovac Missouri 42.21
Adam Chaney Florida 42.24
Mark Theall Texas A&M 42.30
Trey Freeman Florida 42.61
Sam DiSette Alabama 42.63
Scott Scanlon Tennessee 42.69
Kyle Leach Missouri 42.71
Grant Reed Missouri 42.80
Jake Magahey Georgia 42.89
Luca Urlando Georgia 42.90
Phil Costin South Carolina 43.12
Matthew Yish Auburn 43.29
Logan Tirheimer Auburn 43.32
Mikkel Gadgaard Auburn 43.32
Emil Hassling LSU 43.35
Elijah Sohn Texas A&M 43.51
Louis Barker Kentucky 43.51
AJ Ross South Carolina 43.64
Mason Wilby Kentucky 43.78
Spencer Adrian LSU 43.91
Seth Bailey Tennessee 44.01
Hank Siefert Kentucky 44.06
Jack Jannasch LSU 44.07
Clayton Bobo Texas A&M 44.09
Michael Houlie Tennessee 44.82

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hswimmer
1 hour ago

When’s the podcast @coleman

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!