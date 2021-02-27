2021 Pac-12 Women: Cal Narrows Stanford’s Lead After 200 MR Win

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
- Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- Day 3 Recap
Team Scores After Day 3
- Stanford, 1091
- Cal, 1074.5
- UCLA, 789
- USC, 732.5
- Utah, 657
- Arizona, 633
- Washington State, 355
The third day of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships are now in the books after this evening’s finals session, featuring platform diving, the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 IM, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. In the relay, Cal won by four-tenths over Stanford for the title, narrowing the gap between them and Stanford to 16.5 points in the race for the team title.
Stanford maintained the lead in the team scores throughout the entire session. However, Cal progressively gained on Stanford throughout the session as well. Stanford first led over Cal by 45.5 points after day two, extending to a 119.5-point lead after diving and the 400 IM. Then, Cal out-scored Stanford by 38 points in the 100 fly and 30 points in the 200 free, closing the gap by 68 points. After a slight 14-point advantage from Stanford in the 100 breast, Cal hit a massive 40-point swing over Stanford in the 100 back. Heading into the 200 medley relay, Cal was trailing Stanford by only 25.5 points.
With Cal’s win in the relay, they have now closed the gap another 9 points. Stanford’s lead is now diminished to a 16.5-point advantage, with both team’s scores totaling over 1,000 points.
Day 3 Team Score Progression
|Day 2
|Platform
|400 IM
|100 FL
|200 FR
|100 BR
|100 BK
|200 MR
|Stanford
|592
|654
|761
|818
|908
|983
|1035
|1091
|Cal
|546.5
|589.5
|641.5
|736.5
|856.5
|917.5
|1010.5
|1074.5
|Stanford’s Lead
|-45.5
|-64.5
|-119.5
|-81.5
|-51.5
|-65.5
|-25.5
|-16.5
|
Cal’s Gains/Losses
|-20
|-55
|+38
|+30
|-14
|+40
|+9
Into the relays, Cal won with a 1:35.18, which now ranks 7th in the NCAA this season. Stanford’s runner-up time of 1:35.52 just made the top 8 times in the NCAA. Among the split highlights, Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden had the fastest 50 back lead-off in a 24.29. She actually shaved two one-hundredths off her 2019 lifetime best of 24.31 from the 2019 Winter Junior Nationals – West. Stanford’s Crisera, UCLA’s Kosturos, and Arizona’s Bernal were all under 25 seconds. In the breast splits, USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler split 26.48, which was just ahead of Cal’s Ema Rajic (26.56) and Stanford’s Allie Raab (26.68). Into the 50 flys, Stanford’s Emma Wheal put up the fastest split at 22.61, ahead of double event-winner Cal’s Izzy Ivey (22.74). Another Stanford relay swimmer, Amalie Fackenthal, had the fastest 50 free anchor at 21.50, less than a tenth ahead of Cal’s Emily Gantriis‘ effort of 21.59.
50 Back Splits
|Cal
|Isabelle Stadden
|24.29
|Stanford
|Alex Crisera
|24.73
|UCLA
|Sophia Kosturos
|24.79
|Arizona
|Aria Bernal
|24.98 DQ
|Utah
|Emma Broome
|25.15
|USC
|Aela Janvier
|25.54
|Arizona
|Skylar Dikeman
|25.81**
|UCLA
|Abriana Howard
|25.83**
|WSU
|Taylor McCoy
|26.39
|Arizona
|Tia Lindsay
|26.40**
50 Breast Splits
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|26.48
|Cal
|Ema Rajic
|26.56
|Stanford
|Allie Raab
|26.68
|Arizona
|Jade Neser
|27.27 DQ
|UCLA
|Claire Grover
|27.48
|WSU
|Alendra Vartiainen
|27.99
|Arizona
|Kati Hage
|28.53**
|Arizona
|Hannah Farrow
|28.66**
|UCLA
|Rachel Rhee
|28.67**
|Utah
|Sadie Edwards
|29.07
50 Fly Splits
|Stanford
|Emma Wheal
|22.61
|Cal
|Izzy Ivey
|22.74
|USC
|Jemma Schlicht
|23.23
|UCLA
|Sam Baron
|23.35
|Arizona
|Julia Heimstead
|23.69 DQ
|Utah
|Emma Lawless
|23.76
|UCLA
|Crystal Murphy
|23.79**
|Arizona
|Maddy Burt
|24.94**
|WSU
|Kaya Takashige
|25.05
|Arizona
|Casslyn Treydte
|25.70**
50 Free Splits
|Stanford
|Amalie Fackenthal
|21.50
|Cal
|Emily Gantriis
|21.59
|Arizona
|Kayla Filipek
|21.71 DQ
|USC
|Anicka Delgado
|21.81
|Arizona
|Alayna Connor
|21.87**
|WSU
|Chloe Larson
|22.17
|UCLA
|Brooke Schaffer
|22.37
|Utah
|Madeline Woznick
|22.60
|UCLA
|Nora Clarkowski
|22.80**
|Arizona
|Grace Anderson
|22.96**
WOMEN’S 200 Medley RELAY – FULL RESULTS
- Cal- 1:35.18
- Stanford- 1:35.52
- USC- 1:37.06
- Arizona- 1:37.65 DQ**
- UCLA- 1:37.99
- Utah- 1:40.58
- UCLA B- 1:41.09**
- WSU- 1:41.60
- Arizona B- 1:41.87**
- Arizona C- 1:43.00**
**Arizona’s A-relay got disqualified due to an early start off swimmer #4, however, their total time would have been 1:37.65 (4th). Arizona also had “B” and “C” relays swim exhibition, along with UCLA’s “B” relay in the non-scoring heat.