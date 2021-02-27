2021 Pac-12 Women: Cal Narrows Stanford’s Lead After 200 MR Win

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 3

Stanford, 1091 Cal, 1074.5 UCLA, 789 USC, 732.5 Utah, 657 Arizona, 633 Washington State, 355

The third day of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships are now in the books after this evening’s finals session, featuring platform diving, the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 IM, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay. In the relay, Cal won by four-tenths over Stanford for the title, narrowing the gap between them and Stanford to 16.5 points in the race for the team title.

Stanford maintained the lead in the team scores throughout the entire session. However, Cal progressively gained on Stanford throughout the session as well. Stanford first led over Cal by 45.5 points after day two, extending to a 119.5-point lead after diving and the 400 IM. Then, Cal out-scored Stanford by 38 points in the 100 fly and 30 points in the 200 free, closing the gap by 68 points. After a slight 14-point advantage from Stanford in the 100 breast, Cal hit a massive 40-point swing over Stanford in the 100 back. Heading into the 200 medley relay, Cal was trailing Stanford by only 25.5 points.

With Cal’s win in the relay, they have now closed the gap another 9 points. Stanford’s lead is now diminished to a 16.5-point advantage, with both team’s scores totaling over 1,000 points.

Day 3 Team Score Progression

Day 2 Platform 400 IM 100 FL 200 FR 100 BR 100 BK 200 MR Stanford 592 654 761 818 908 983 1035 1091 Cal 546.5 589.5 641.5 736.5 856.5 917.5 1010.5 1074.5 Stanford’s Lead -45.5 -64.5 -119.5 -81.5 -51.5 -65.5 -25.5 -16.5 Cal’s Gains/Losses -20 -55 +38 +30 -14 +40 +9

Into the relays, Cal won with a 1:35.18, which now ranks 7th in the NCAA this season. Stanford’s runner-up time of 1:35.52 just made the top 8 times in the NCAA. Among the split highlights, Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden had the fastest 50 back lead-off in a 24.29. She actually shaved two one-hundredths off her 2019 lifetime best of 24.31 from the 2019 Winter Junior Nationals – West. Stanford’s Crisera, UCLA’s Kosturos, and Arizona’s Bernal were all under 25 seconds. In the breast splits, USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler split 26.48, which was just ahead of Cal’s Ema Rajic (26.56) and Stanford’s Allie Raab (26.68). Into the 50 flys, Stanford’s Emma Wheal put up the fastest split at 22.61, ahead of double event-winner Cal’s Izzy Ivey (22.74). Another Stanford relay swimmer, Amalie Fackenthal, had the fastest 50 free anchor at 21.50, less than a tenth ahead of Cal’s Emily Gantriis‘ effort of 21.59.

50 Back Splits

Cal Isabelle Stadden 24.29 Stanford Alex Crisera 24.73 UCLA Sophia Kosturos 24.79 Arizona Aria Bernal 24.98 DQ Utah Emma Broome 25.15 USC Aela Janvier 25.54 Arizona Skylar Dikeman 25.81** UCLA Abriana Howard 25.83** WSU Taylor McCoy 26.39 Arizona Tia Lindsay 26.40**

50 Breast Splits

USC Kaitlyn Dobler 26.48 Cal Ema Rajic 26.56 Stanford Allie Raab 26.68 Arizona Jade Neser 27.27 DQ UCLA Claire Grover 27.48 WSU Alendra Vartiainen 27.99 Arizona Kati Hage 28.53** Arizona Hannah Farrow 28.66** UCLA Rachel Rhee 28.67** Utah Sadie Edwards 29.07

50 Fly Splits

Stanford Emma Wheal 22.61 Cal Izzy Ivey 22.74 USC Jemma Schlicht 23.23 UCLA Sam Baron 23.35 Arizona Julia Heimstead 23.69 DQ Utah Emma Lawless 23.76 UCLA Crystal Murphy 23.79** Arizona Maddy Burt 24.94** WSU Kaya Takashige 25.05 Arizona Casslyn Treydte 25.70**

50 Free Splits

Stanford Amalie Fackenthal 21.50 Cal Emily Gantriis 21.59 Arizona Kayla Filipek 21.71 DQ USC Anicka Delgado 21.81 Arizona Alayna Connor 21.87** WSU Chloe Larson 22.17 UCLA Brooke Schaffer 22.37 Utah Madeline Woznick 22.60 UCLA Nora Clarkowski 22.80** Arizona Grace Anderson 22.96**

WOMEN’S 200 Medley RELAY – FULL RESULTS

Cal- 1:35.18 Stanford- 1:35.52 USC- 1:37.06 Arizona- 1:37.65 DQ** UCLA- 1:37.99 Utah- 1:40.58 UCLA B- 1:41.09** WSU- 1:41.60 Arizona B- 1:41.87** Arizona C- 1:43.00**

**Arizona’s A-relay got disqualified due to an early start off swimmer #4, however, their total time would have been 1:37.65 (4th). Arizona also had “B” and “C” relays swim exhibition, along with UCLA’s “B” relay in the non-scoring heat.