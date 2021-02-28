Cal’s Izzy Ivey Named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet After Sweeping Individuals

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal junior Izzy Ivey was a dominant force at the 2021 Women’s Pac-12 Championships, going three-for-three individually to earn her Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Ivey’s efforts were paramount in helping the Golden Bears secure their first title since 2015, ending Stanford’s four-year run.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Cal, 1519.5 Stanford, 1445 UCLA, 1169 USC, 1006 Utah, 951.5 Arizona, 827 Washington State, 533

Ivey showed off her sprinting versatility by winning the 100 freestyle (47.54), 100 backstroke (51.13) and 100 butterfly (50.87) at the meet, while also contributing on Cal’s winning relays in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley. The Bears also won the 800 free to sweep all five relays, a crucial factor in the team victory.

The last swimmer to win all three of their individual events at the Women’s Pac-12s was Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil in 2019. In 2020, USC’s Louise Hansson won Swimmer of the Meet.

Ivey’s individual sweep earned her a meet-high 96 points, with teammates Isabelle Stadden, Alicia Wilson, Robin Neumann, Rachel Klinker and Ayla Spitz also eclipsing the 80-point mark.

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler was the second-highest scorer with 91.5 points, winning the 100 and 200 breaststroke while also finishing in a three-way tie for second in the 50 free. Dobler’s 100 breast time of 57.85 was the top swim according to our Swimulator power points, not including her even-faster prelim time of 57.80.

In third was Stanford’s Brooke Forde, who compiled 91 points with wins in the 500 free and 400 IM, and a third-place showing in the 200 free.

While USC’s Nike Agunbiade was the top-scoring diver with 88 points, it was Arizona’s Delaney Schnell earning Diver of the Meet honors after winning both the 1-meter and Platform events. Agunbiade was the runner-up in both of those while winning the 3-meter.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

