The Top Quotes From the 2021 PAC-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
- Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)
After an eventful weekend of racing, Cal defeated Stanford to win their first PAC-12 Championship since 2016. Over the course of the meet, Cal scored a total of 1519.5 points, coming ahead of Stanford’s score of 1445 points.
Final Team Scores:
- Cal, 1519.5
- Stanford, 1445
- UCLA, 1169
- USC, 1006
- Utah, 951.5
- Arizona, 827
- Washington State, 533
Here are some of the notable quotes from the weekend, including interviews with PAC-12 individual champions Brooke Forde, Isabel Ivey, and Kaitlyn Dobler, along with Cal’s head coach Teri McKeever.
Brooke Forde after her victory in the 400 IM: “I mean, I’m just trusting in my training. You know, I haven’t raced one in a while, but I train for it all the time. Just thinking back to all those practices I’ve done and knowing that I’m prepared.”
Isabel Ivey following her 100 butterfly/100 backstroke double: “Honestly the whole time I was thinking of this practice we did a couple weeks ago and Terri had me do a round fly, and then a round of back. So, just taking it one step at a time, one event at a time.”
Kaitlyn Dobler after her win in the 100 breaststroke: “We put a lot of focus on the details, cause a lot of the time that’s what it’s come down to. I did a lot [of starts] during warm-up of this meet, and I’m glad it paid off.”
Cal head coach Teri McKeever on the team’s bonding during the pandemic: “We’ve done a lot of things this summer to build-on and we’ve been just trying to make the best of Zoom meetings and different ways to connect.”