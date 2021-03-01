Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Top Quotes From the 2021 PAC-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
  • Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
  • Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video TBD
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets


After an eventful weekend of racing, Cal defeated Stanford to win their first PAC-12 Championship since 2016. Over the course of the meet, Cal scored a total of 1519.5 points, coming ahead of Stanford’s score of 1445 points.

Final Team Scores:

  1. Cal, 1519.5
  2. Stanford, 1445
  3. UCLA, 1169
  4. USC, 1006
  5. Utah, 951.5
  6. Arizona, 827
  7. Washington State, 533

Here are some of the notable quotes from the weekend, including interviews with PAC-12 individual champions Brooke Forde, Isabel Ivey, and Kaitlyn Dobler, along with Cal’s head coach Teri McKeever

Brooke Forde after her victory in the 400 IM: “I mean, I’m just trusting in my training. You know, I haven’t raced one in a while,  but I train for it all the time. Just thinking back to all those practices I’ve done and knowing that I’m prepared.” 

 

Isabel Ivey following her 100 butterfly/100 backstroke double: “Honestly the whole time I was thinking of this practice we did a couple weeks ago and Terri had me do a round fly, and then a round of back. So, just taking it one step at a time, one event at a time.” 

 

Kaitlyn Dobler after her win in the 100 breaststroke: “We put a lot of focus on the details, cause a lot of the time that’s what it’s come down to. I did a lot [of starts] during warm-up of this meet, and I’m glad it paid off.”

 

Cal head coach Teri McKeever on the team’s bonding during the pandemic: “We’ve done a lot of things this summer to build-on and we’ve been just trying to make the best of Zoom meetings and different ways to connect.” 

 

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!