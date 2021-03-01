The Top Quotes From the 2021 PAC-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27

Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)

After an eventful weekend of racing, Cal defeated Stanford to win their first PAC-12 Championship since 2016. Over the course of the meet, Cal scored a total of 1519.5 points, coming ahead of Stanford’s score of 1445 points.

Final Team Scores:

Cal, 1519.5 Stanford, 1445 UCLA, 1169 USC, 1006 Utah, 951.5 Arizona, 827 Washington State, 533

Here are some of the notable quotes from the weekend, including interviews with PAC-12 individual champions Brooke Forde, Isabel Ivey, and Kaitlyn Dobler, along with Cal’s head coach Teri McKeever.

Brooke Forde after her victory in the 400 IM: “I mean, I’m just trusting in my training. You know, I haven’t raced one in a while, but I train for it all the time. Just thinking back to all those practices I’ve done and knowing that I’m prepared.”

Isabel Ivey following her 100 butterfly/100 backstroke double: “Honestly the whole time I was thinking of this practice we did a couple weeks ago and Terri had me do a round fly, and then a round of back. So, just taking it one step at a time, one event at a time.”

Kaitlyn Dobler after her win in the 100 breaststroke: “We put a lot of focus on the details, cause a lot of the time that’s what it’s come down to. I did a lot [of starts] during warm-up of this meet, and I’m glad it paid off.”

Cal head coach Teri McKeever on the team’s bonding during the pandemic: “We’ve done a lot of things this summer to build-on and we’ve been just trying to make the best of Zoom meetings and different ways to connect.”