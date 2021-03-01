Daily Swim Coach Workout #359

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up:
400 yoyo
400 (25 free/25 choice/25 back/25 choice)
400 (25 fly/25 choice/25 breast/25 choice)
12×50 choice (odds- kick/evens- swim) 10 sec RI
Turn Work:
8×75 @ 2:00 choice from middle
Under Water Work: w/fina
12×50 @ 1:05 (25 shooter/25 kick)
Indy Stroke Work: Repeat 6x (x+y+z)
x= 25-50 choice @ 1:00
y= 50-100 choice @ 2:00
z= 100-200 choice @ 3:00
Start Work
10 min indy-med 25’s
5 min. float
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
