Sophomore Will Modglin Swims 46.8 Back/1:45.7 IM at Indiana State Prelims

Indiana Boys’ High School State Championships

February 26-27, 2021

IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards

2 sessions of prelims (split by region), combined for finals

Prelim 1 results

Prelim 2 results

Finals heat sheets

The preliminary rounds of the Indiana Boys’ High School State Swimming & Diving Championships took place over two sessions on Friday in Indianapolis. The top 8 times of the two preliminary rounds combined, regardless of which preliminary round they came from, advance to the championship final on Saturday, while the 9th through 16th placed swims from Friday advance to the consolation final.

Among the biggest showdowns squared up is in the 200 free, where Franklin Community senior McKillip Ratzlaff and Carmel senior Griffin Hadley will square off in the center lanes for the 200 free title after prelims times of 1:36.43 and 1:36.64, respectively.

The race was a new entry this year for Hadley, after a 3rd place finish in the 100 free and a 5th place finish in the 100 back at last year’s state championship meet. They’ll be joined by two more swimmers, Jackson Carlile and Mitchell Schott, who swam 1:37s in prelims, and a full A-final that features 8 swimmers who were 1:40.0 in prelims. That cut is almost a second faster than the A final cut from last season.

Fast times flew in both preliminary sessions. While the meet is generally a very senior-heavy affair this season, there was one noteworthy exception to that trend.

Zionsville sophomore Will Modglin will look for his first career state titles as the top seed in both the 200 IM (1:45.74) and 100 back (46.83). Last season, as a freshman, he was the runner-up in the 100 back behind the State Record by Carmel’s Wyatt Davis, who has since graduated.

Modglin has been on fire since quarantines lifted. In December, he knocked six-tenths of a second off his best time in the 100 back, and his Friday prelims swim was another half-second better. In the 200 IM, he has improved his personal best from a pre-pandemic 1:51.37 down five-and-a-half seconds.

Other Top Qualifiers: