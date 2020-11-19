Ryan Malicki (2022) Announces Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel High School (Carmel, Indiana) junior Ryan Malicki has made a verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Notre Dame! It is an honor to attend such a prestigious university and be a part of an amazing team. Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates for all the support throughout this process. Go Irish!!☘️☘️☘️”

Malicki is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who swims for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club. At the 2020 IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championship, he swam the breaststroke leg (24.83) on the Carmel medley relay that broke the Indiana state and National Public School records with 1:27.94. He further contributed to the Greyhounds’ 6th consecutive state title by swimming a leg (20.93) on the 4th-place 200 free relay and finishing 3rd in the 100 breast (54.92) and 6th in the 200 IM (1:49.41). Both times were lifetime bests.

Malicki competed in the 100 breast (33rd, 56.48) at 2019 Winter Juniors East. Since then, he has added qualifying times in the 200 breast and 200 IM. This summer, at the CSC August Intrasquad meet, he improved his times in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. In October, he updated his times in the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Malicki’s breaststroke prowess got him a mention in the Best of the Rest section of our 2020 Way Too Early list of boys recruits from the high school class of 2022.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 54.92

200 breast – 2:03.18

200 IM – 1:49.41

400 IM – 4:02.18

200 fly – 1:54.58

100 fly – 51.61

200 free – 1:42.48

100 free – 47.46

50 free – 22.31

Malicki will join the UND class of 2026 with Dillon Edge, Jack Anderson, Michael Flynn, and Tate Bacon. In addition, his Carmel High/CSC teammate Gretchen Lueking has committed to swim for the women’s team.

