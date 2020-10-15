Winter Juniors Finalist Dillon Edge (2022) Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Dillon Edge has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23.

“I am very pleased to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame. I am very excited to get the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic careers at this storied institution. Being able to compete for Notre Dame is a dream come true. While their educational and academic prowess is legendary, it was the team camaraderie that was the deciding factor for me. The team is very close and was very welcoming. The coaching staff was very support and made the recruitment process enjoyable. I am really looking forward to my time there. Go Irish!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Edge competes for Beavercreek High School in Beavercreek, Ohio as well as the club team Dayton Raiders. At the 2020 Ohio High School Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Meet, he contributed to Beavercreek’s 4th-place team finish with finals appearances in the 200 free (5th), 200 medley relay (26.10 breast, 8th place), and 400 free relay (45.76 leadoff, 3rd place). He also swam the 100 breast but was off his time and finished 18th in prelims. He had gone a lifetime best in the breaststroke at high school sectionals.

Edge swam the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM at 2019 Winter Juniors East. He finaled in the 200 breast (19th) and picked up new PBs in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. In the summer of 2019, he competed at Geneva Futures in the 100 breast (23rd), 200 breast (9th), 200 IM (7th), and 400 IM. He earned PBs in all four events: 1:07.16/2:24.06 in breast and 2:08.73/4:46.46 in IM.

Edge hasn’t competed since February 2020. His best SCY times include:

100 breast – 56.79

200 breast – 2:01.96

200 IM – 1:50.76

400 IM – 3:59.41

100 fly – 51.20

200 fly – 1:51.01

100 free – 46.49

200 free – 1:39.73

Edge will join the Fighting Irish in the class of 2026 with fellow verbal commits Jack Anderson and Tate Bacon.

