Daily Swim Coach Workout #246

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10 x 100 @ 1:30, [3rd lap under water, breath control] WU

2 min rest and set discussion

6 x 200 @ 3:15 75 free, 50 #1, 75 free

1 x 50 recovery on 1:30 with 10 bobs

5 x 150 on 2:40 IM no 50 free working the turns [stroke drill the 1st lap of fly on each]

1 x 50 recovery on 1:30 with 10 bobs

3 x 400 on 6:20 with paddles [1st one is back stroke, then breast, then free]

1 x 50 recovery on 1:30 with 10 bobs

20 x 25 on :30 kick with fins alternating flutter and dolphin kick SP2

1 x 50 recovery on 1:30 with 10 bobs

6 x 50s on 1:00 breath reduction. 7 breaths for the first, then 6 for the 2nd, etc. so that you have 2 breaths max for the last one. (If you are further along in your hypoxic training, you can start with a lower number)

1 x 50 recovery on 1:30 with 10 bobs

6 x 25’s relay exchanges. Various strokes.

4 x 50 recovery on 1:00

10 bobs