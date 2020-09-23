Notre Dame Men Nab First 2022 Verbal from MOR’s Tate Bacon

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tate Bacon, who trains with Marlins of Raleigh in North Caroline, has verbally committed to Notre Dame for 2022. Bacon is Notre Dame’s first male commit for their 2026 class.

I couldn’t be more humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame!! I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends and family. I couldn’t have done it without you all! GO IRISH!!☘️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 45.36

200 free – 1:41.83

100 back – 49.06

200 back – 1:48.32

100 fly – 48.68

Bacon is primarily a sprint backstroker and butterflier. He’s made recent drops since the COVID-19 shutdown, too; at the TAC Titans-hosted invite meet in August, Bacon went lifetime bests in both backstroke events, the 100 fly and the 50/100/500 free. Of those drops, the most notable came in the 100 back (he was 50.81 before quarantine) and 100 fly (50.32 before quarantine).

At the 2020 North Carolina HS 4A Championships, with Wake Forest High School, Bacon was the 100 free runner-up (46.19) and placed third in the 50 free (21.18).

Notre Dame just graduated top backstroker Jack Montesi (45.8/1:40.1), while Bacon will overlap for one season with 2020-21 sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick (48.4/1:44.1). The Fighting Irish also graduated their top sprint butterfliers, though sophomore Charles Korndorffer (47.6 last season) will get an overlap year with Bacon, too.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.