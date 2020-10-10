Notre Dame Earns Verbal Commitment from 2022 Free/IM Specialist Jack Anderson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Anderson, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Louisville, Kentucky, has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23.

“I am beyond humbled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me along the way. I’m excited to be a part of the Notre Dame family! Go Irish!! ☘️☘️ ☘️ “

Anderson is a junior at St. Xavier High School; he does his club swimming with Lakeside Swim Team. As a sophomore at the 2020 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships, he finished in second place in both the 200 free (1:39.07) and 500 free (4:28.24) and contributed to the winning 400 free relay (45.92 split on the 3rd leg) and 200 free relay (21.23 anchor in prelims), all of which helped St. X win their 32nd consecutive state title.

Anderson followed up on his high school season with a pair of personal-best times in the 200m IM (2:07.42) and 400m IM (4:32.05) at Pro Swim Series Des Moines in March, finishing 18th and 8th, respectively. Last summer, he competed in the IMs at 2019 Summer Junior Nationals and earned PBs in the 200 free (1:56.75) leading off the LAK 800 free relay and in the 100 fly (1:00.16) in time trials. He also swam at Greensboro Sectionals and came in 13th in the 400 free (4:08.63) and 5th in the 1500 (16:37.19). He had big swims in the 200/400 IM and 1650 free at 2019 Winter Juniors East, going best times in all three events and finishing 20th in both the 400 IM and the mile.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.07

500 free – 4:28.24

1650 free – 15:41.43

1000 free – 9:29.02

200 IM – 1:49.73

400 IM – 3:54.71

Anderson is the second verbal commitment to the Notre Dame class of 2026; he follows Tate Bacon who announced in September. The Fighting Irish finished 6 of 12 teams at the 2020 ACC Men’s Championships. It took 1:36.35/4:22.96/15:29.58 in the freestyle events and1:47.14/3:54.56 in the IMs to score at conference.

