The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s case against Sun Yang has cost the organization more than 600,000 USD, according to its annual report for 2019. WADA cites Sun’s case as one of the most high-profile anti-doping cases ever.

According to the report, in 2019 WADA received combined contributions of 1.6 million USD from Japan, China and Poland. China’s contributions amounted to almost 993,000 USD, the most of the three countries.

The U.S. federal government has threatened to withdraw its funding over displeasure with WADA’s handling of the Russian anti-doping case, with WADA responding that it would consider barring the U.S. from participating in the Olympics.

This piece of news is the latest development in the Sun Yang case, in which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed the Chinese Olympic gold-medalist an 8-year ban in February after he was found guilty of tampering with the doping control process. This is the longest period of ineligibility that a swimmer can be given for a 2nd offense of this nature.

After nearly missing a drug test on September 4th, Sun made drug testers wait outside his home, and then questioned whether the testers were genuine testers sent by the International Doping Tests and Management (IDTM). Shortly after, his mother is said to have ordered security guards to destroy a vial of Sun’s blood which would have been used for testing purposes. Sun claims that the testers did not have proper identification and that the assistant was caught taking photographs of Sun on his cellphone during the collection.

FINA attempted to ban Sun after this incident, but he was cleared by an independent FINA doping panel. WADA therefore appealed the decision to CAS, which led to Sun being handed the 8-year ban.

Sun has since logged two appeals with the Swiss Federal Tribunal. The most recent appeal was submitted in June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tribunal has been unable to address Sun’s appeals before the deadline, raising the question of whether Sun will be present at the 2021 Olympics.