Sun Yang Posts Unfiltered Response in The Wake of His 8-Year Doping Ban

Following the announcement earlier today of Sun Yang‘s 8 year ban from the sport, the three-time Olympic champion has released a full response on his Sina Weibo page. This statement comes after he told Xinhua News he was “definitely” going to be appealing the decision handed down by the Court of Abitration for Sport (CAS).

His post to the popular Chinese social media platform, where he has 33.38 million followers, comes after the Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) expressed how they were “deeply sorry” about the decision.

Their statement said “We are deeply sorry (for the decision). The CSA has always held a zero-tolerance stance on doping and attached much importance on athletes’ anti-doping education.”

They also added that as far as they knew, the sample collectors from the international testing company IDTM were “without professional training and eligible credentials” when attempting to conduct doping tests on Sun in 2018 – the incident at the centre of this ban.

Following the decision, WADA have also released a statement saying it is “satisfied that justice in this case has been rendered.”

BACKGROUND