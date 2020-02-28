Carson Foster Will Use Unusual Strategy to Test-Run Olympic Trials This Weekend

2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet

February 28th-March 1st, 2020

Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”

US National Teamer Carson Foster will make his first big Olympic preparation in long course at the 2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet this weekend. The meet, usually a short course yards event, is a big marker for the top high school-aged swimmers in the state of Ohio, which includes the 18-year old Foster.

Specifically, Foster will test out his preparedness to race a trio of 200 IMs within a 40 hour window, which is what he’ll have to do in order to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team later this summer in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Friday morning, Foster began his meet with a 2:00.27 in the 200 IM prelims. He’ll follow that with a swim in the ‘finals’ on Friday (which he’ll treat as semi-finals).

Then, on Saturday morning, the plan is to do enough in the 200 fly prelims to earn a spot in a finals heat on Saturday evening, at which point he will take a DQ by swimming the finals of the 200 fly as a 200 IM in order to simulate the Olympic Trials schedule.

Foster will then race the 200 free as scheduled on Sunday.

Foster has never swum a meet with semi-finals before, so this simulation will give him a taste of the Olympic Trials experience.

In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22.

In 2019, Foster ranked 18th in the world in the 200 IM with a 1:58.46 to win gold at the World Junior Championships. That also made him the 5th-fastest American.

Fastest Americans, Men’s 200 LCM IM, 2018-2019 Season