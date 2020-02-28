Carson Foster Will Use Unusual Strategy to Test-Run Olympic Trials This Weekend

2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet
- February 28th-March 1st, 2020
- Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- LCM (50m)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”
US National Teamer Carson Foster will make his first big Olympic preparation in long course at the 2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet this weekend. The meet, usually a short course yards event, is a big marker for the top high school-aged swimmers in the state of Ohio, which includes the 18-year old Foster.
Specifically, Foster will test out his preparedness to race a trio of 200 IMs within a 40 hour window, which is what he’ll have to do in order to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team later this summer in Omaha, Nebraska.
On Friday morning, Foster began his meet with a 2:00.27 in the 200 IM prelims. He’ll follow that with a swim in the ‘finals’ on Friday (which he’ll treat as semi-finals).
Then, on Saturday morning, the plan is to do enough in the 200 fly prelims to earn a spot in a finals heat on Saturday evening, at which point he will take a DQ by swimming the finals of the 200 fly as a 200 IM in order to simulate the Olympic Trials schedule.
Foster will then race the 200 free as scheduled on Sunday.
Foster has never swum a meet with semi-finals before, so this simulation will give him a taste of the Olympic Trials experience.
In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22.
In 2019, Foster ranked 18th in the world in the 200 IM with a 1:58.46 to win gold at the World Junior Championships. That also made him the 5th-fastest American.
Fastest Americans, Men’s 200 LCM IM, 2018-2019 Season
- Chase Kalisz – 1:56.78
- Michael Andrew – 1:57.49
- Abrahm Devine – 1:57.66
- Ryan Lochte – 1:57.76
- Carson Foster – 1:58.46
- Shaine Casas – 1:58.83
He is getting great coaching.
Seems kind of lame taking a finals spot from someone and take a DQ in order to simulate this. He can’t time trial it or race by himself in the pool after the finals session is over?
The 9th place guy probably does a 2:17. I’m sure he would rather be in lane 4 of the consol heat anyway and the 17th place guy is thanking Carson all day long
Why is t7th thanking him? Most kids like getting 2nd swims
But fr who wants to swim 2 200 flys. Hes just saving the guy who would have been 8th.
Well then they should all beat him so he doesn’t make finals, and then they’ll deserve the finals spot
How is he taking a finals spot from someone? The plan is to qualify for the final by swimming faster than other swimmers. He wouldn’t be taking a spot from anyone, he would be earning a spot for himself.
I think this is a super smart plan by his coach and love that he is thinking differently. It’s not like this is some high level meet where the spot in finals might cost someone a chance at making a national team…its the Ohio MAKO Senior Meet! Seems like this is the perfect meet to do something like this.
He earns the spot with no intention of competing in the actual event, it should be treated as a no show.
And if this is some silly meet where he is just going to be dominating then why not just simulate it at his team’s pool over the weekend? There is no point of attending the meet.
He is competing in the final though… everybody else will be doing 200 fly’s and he will do a 200 IM
I agree with this. He will earn the 200 fly spot fair and square by swimming the 2 fly. Because he qualified for the finals, its his choice to swim what he wishes with his spot, even if he will DQ from it.
Can’t wait to see the post in the Coaches Idea Exchange tomorrow complaining about how this kid “took a spot away” from some deserving 16 yr old. I’m all for our potential Olympians (if we even have one), preparing to succeed.
There are other ways to simulate this… just seems disruptive to the meet and a little attention grabby to me 🤷♂️
“Attention grabby” is a stretch to say the least. Pretty sure Carson Foster gets plenty of attention from his peers in Ohio Swimming and isn’t out to grab more attention.
…aside from contacting swimswam to let them know he’d be doing this? Seems attention grabby
Many other swimmers have done this in the past. Pickrem did this last year for the 200 free at Sectionals by swimming the 200 IM after qualifying in the 200 free. Still beat most bottom half swimmers