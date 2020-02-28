2020 Men’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

**Friday Prelims Heat Sheet**

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

Michigan 555 Ohio State 401 Indiana 397 Wisconsin 274.5 Purdue 263 Penn State 237 Minnesota 227 Northwestern 206.5 Iowa 205 Michigan State 146

Michigan holds a strong lead heading into the 3rd day of competition. Day 3 consists of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 3 meter diving. Tonight, the 200 free relay will also be swum at the end of the session.

IU’s Brendan Burns enters the meet as the top seed in the 100 fly, with defending Big Ten Champion Miles Smachlo (Michigan) seeded right behind Burns. The Wolverines also hold the top 3 seeds in the 400 IM , with Tommy Cope, Charlie Swanson, and Will Roberts respectively. Charlie Swanson is the defending champion in the event.

Ohio State’s Andrew Loy, the 200 IM champion from last night, is back in action in the 200 free today. Loy is seeded with a 1:37.00, but led off the OSU 800 free relay in 1:32.37 on Wednesday night. The top seed heading into the event is Michigan’s Patrick Callan, who enters the meet with a 1:32.91.

Minnesota is chasing their first title of the meet. Sophomore Max McHugh is the top seed in the 100 breast by nearly a full second. IU’s Jacob Steele is the top seed in the 100 back, with fellow Hoosier Gabriel Fantoni coming in as the 2nd seed. Fantoni is the defending Big Ten Champion in the event.

100 FLY – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 44.37

Meet Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 44.79

Pool Record: Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 45.45

Defending Champion: Miles Smachlo (MICH) – 44.82

(MICH) – 44.82 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Bruno Blaskovic (IU) – 45.29 Miles Smachlo (MICH) – 45.56 Brendan Burns (IU) – 45.97 Van Mathias (IU) – 46.02 Noah Lense (OSU)/Jian Mao – 46.08 – Matthew Thomas (MINN) – 46.26 Wesley Jekel (WISC) – 46.29

It was IU’s turn to show their strength, taking 3 of the A final spots. After a breathrough 50 free yesterday, Hoosier junior Bruno Blaskovic swam another lifetime best this this morning. Blaskovic’s time of 45.29 comes in just under his personal best of 45.33, which he swam at Big Tens last year. IU freshman Brendan Burns also swam a lifetime best, touching in 45.97 to mark the first time he’s broken 46 seconds flat start. Hoosier sophomore Van Mathias was just off his personal best of 45.90, touching in 46.02 for 4th this morning.

Defending champion Miles Smachlo (Michigan) swam a season best 45.56 for 2nd this morning. Smachlo swam a 44.82 to dethrone IU’s Vini Lanza in finals last year. Michigan freshman River Wright finished just outside the A final, clocking a 46.41 for 9th. Wright’s time was a lifetime best, coming in well under his previous mark of 47.05.

400 IM – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Tyler Clary (MICH) – 3:35.98

Meet Record: Tyler Clary (MICH) – 3:38.03

Pool Record: Michael Weiss – 3:39.17

Defending Champion: Charlie Swanson (MICH) – 3:39.87

(MICH) – 3:39.87 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 FREE – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Blake Pieroni (IU) – 1:29.63

Meet Record: Blake Pieroni (IU) – 1:31.14

Pool Record: Andrew Loy (OSU) – 1:32.37

Defending Champion: Zach Apple (IU) – 1:32.68

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 BREAST – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 49.69

Meet Record: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 50.60

Pool Record: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 51.22

Defending Champion: Ian Finnerty (IU) – 50.77

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 BACK – PRELIMS:

B1G Record: Shane Ryan (PSU) – 44.65

Meet Record: Shane Ryan (PSU) – 44.65

Pool Record: James Wells – 45.52

Defending Champion: Gabriel Fantoni (IU) – 44.91

(IU) – 44.91 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

Top 8 Qualifiers: