Pancake Hot Take: Week 2, Day 4 of Conference Championship Season

This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate racing on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights. This is week 2 of major NCAA DI Conference championships, and we are taking you through every day of racing with our picks for the top swims

We saw Day 4 of racing pick up, with some very exciting swims to end the conference championship weekend on a high note. Even though no records were broken, we’re still giving Day 4…

3 PANCAKES

Let’s get into it.

Race of the Day : Nick Albiero drops a 1:38.65 200 fly, breaking the ACC Championship record. Even though he was just off the ACC overall record, Albiero still became the #4 performer in the event all-time

: Nick Albiero drops a 1:38.65 200 fly, breaking the ACC Championship record. Even though he was just off the ACC overall record, Albiero still became the #4 performer in the event all-time Surprise of the Day : We all know Coleman Stewart is a beast, but I did NOT see a 1:37.7 200 back coming, at conference nonetheless! Stewart has been consistent in swimming faster at the NCAAs, so I’ll be very excited to see what he’s got in store for the big show come March

: We all know is a beast, but I did NOT see a 1:37.7 200 back coming, at conference nonetheless! Stewart has been consistent in swimming faster at the NCAAs, so I’ll be very excited to see what he’s got in store for the big show come March Syrup on Top: Felix Auboeck not only 4-peated on the 500 free on Thursday, but made it a complete distance sweep, winning his 4th-in-a-row B1G title in the 1,650. This makes Auboeck a 2-time 4-peater… that’s 8-peats!

HOW MANY PANCAKES DO YOU THINK TODAY DESERVED? LET US KNOW IN THE COMMENTS BELOW

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.