Coleman Stewart Breaks ACC Record with 1:37 in 200 Back at ACC Championships

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
North Carolina State senior Coleman Stewart swam a 1:37.71 in the 200 yard backstroke on Saturday to claim his 3rd-straight conference title in the event. In the process, he took more than eight-tenths of a second off the old ACC Conference Record in the event.
The old conference record (and NC State school record) belonged to Hennesey Stuart, who swam a 1:38.56 for NC State at the 2016 NCAA Championship meet. The old ACC Championship Record was a 1:39.05 which was done by Louisville’s Grigory Taraseich at the 2017 ACC Championship meet.
The time also jumps Stewart into 7th-place in the all-time event rankings in the 200 back. The time also ranks him 3rd in the NCAA so far this season.
Stewart’s previous best time was a 1:38.81 that he swam for a 4th-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.
Comparative Splits:
|Coleman Stewart
|Hennesy Stuart
|Grigory Tarasevich
|Coleman Stewart
|New ACC Record
|Old ACC Record
|Old ACC Meet Record
|Previous Best
|50y
|22.97
|22.67
|23.60
|23.09
|100y
|47.60 (24.63)
|47.30 (24.63)
|48.51 (25.01)
|47.84 (24.75)
|150y
|1:12.09 (24.49)
|1:12.62 (25.32)
|1:13.21 (25.20)
|1:12.95 (25.11)
|200y
|1:37.71 (25.62)
|1:38.56 (25.94)
|1:39.05 (25.24)
|1:38.81 (25.86)
It was Stewart’s ability to close this race that made the difference in the record-setting swim. As compared to his previous best time, where he opened in 47.84 and closed in 50.97, on Saturday he opened in 47.60 and closed in 50.11.
For the first time in his career at NC State, Stewart pulled off a triple this season, winning the 100 fly and 100 back on Friday in addition to this 200 back win. That gives him 8 total individual ACC titles in his career.
All-Time Top 10 Performers, Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke:
- 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2016 NCAA Championships
- 1:36.42 – John Shebat, Texas, 2019 NCAA Championships
- 1:36.45 – Austin Katz, Texas, 2019 NCAA Championships
- 1:36.81 – Ryan Lochte, Gator Swim Club – 2007 Winter Nationals
- 1:37.20 – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 2020 SEC Championships
- 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart, NC State – 2020 ACC Championships
- 1:37.58 – Tyler Clary, Michigan – 2009 NCAA Championships
- 1:37.80 – Patrick Mulcare, USC – 2017 NCAA Championships
- 1:37.87 – Arkady Vyatchanin, Russia – 2013 Winter Nationals
- 1:38.21 – Eugene Godsoe, Stanford post-grad – 2012 OK Elite Meet
I know Casas is ahead… who’s the other guy?
Austin Katz. 1:37.35 from the Minnesota Invite.