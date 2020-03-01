Coleman Stewart Breaks ACC Record with 1:37 in 200 Back at ACC Championships

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

North Carolina State senior Coleman Stewart swam a 1:37.71 in the 200 yard backstroke on Saturday to claim his 3rd-straight conference title in the event. In the process, he took more than eight-tenths of a second off the old ACC Conference Record in the event.

The old conference record (and NC State school record) belonged to Hennesey Stuart, who swam a 1:38.56 for NC State at the 2016 NCAA Championship meet. The old ACC Championship Record was a 1:39.05 which was done by Louisville’s Grigory Taraseich at the 2017 ACC Championship meet.

The time also jumps Stewart into 7th-place in the all-time event rankings in the 200 back. The time also ranks him 3rd in the NCAA so far this season.

Stewart’s previous best time was a 1:38.81 that he swam for a 4th-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Comparative Splits:

Coleman Stewart Hennesy Stuart Grigory Tarasevich Coleman Stewart New ACC Record Old ACC Record Old ACC Meet Record Previous Best 50y 22.97 22.67 23.60 23.09 100y 47.60 (24.63) 47.30 (24.63) 48.51 (25.01) 47.84 (24.75) 150y 1:12.09 (24.49) 1:12.62 (25.32) 1:13.21 (25.20) 1:12.95 (25.11) 200y 1:37.71 (25.62) 1:38.56 (25.94) 1:39.05 (25.24) 1:38.81 (25.86)

It was Stewart’s ability to close this race that made the difference in the record-setting swim. As compared to his previous best time, where he opened in 47.84 and closed in 50.97, on Saturday he opened in 47.60 and closed in 50.11.

For the first time in his career at NC State, Stewart pulled off a triple this season, winning the 100 fly and 100 back on Friday in addition to this 200 back win. That gives him 8 total individual ACC titles in his career.

