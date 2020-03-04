Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Brown Talks Move to UNC and the Psychology of a Winning Mindset (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

UNC Associate Head Coach Jack Brown discusses the importance of expectations and how swimmers can best approach their goals, but without getting caught up in all the pressure.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

  1. NC State – 1250
  2. Virginia – 1089
  3. Louisville – 1066.5
  4. Virginia Tech – 898
  5. Florida State – 812.5
  6. Notre Dame – 803.5
  7. North Carolina – 630.5
  8. Pitt – 520
  9. Georgia Tech – 506
  10. Duke – 421
  11. Miami – 197
  12. Boston College – 134

