Nebraska Commit JoJo Randby Downs 100 BR Record Twice at Nebraska Girls States

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feburary 27-29

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Marian 426 Lincoln Southwest 281 Elkhorn South 257 Millard North 194.5 Plv-Plvs 139

The Marian girls had a dominant showing at the 2020 Nebraska Girls State Championships, taking the team title by over 140 points. Junior JoJo Randby took down the Meet Record twice in the 100 breast. In prelims, she set the mark at a 1:01.52. She lowered it to win the final with a 1:01.29. Those were her first swims under 1:02. Randby, a Nebraska commit, also put up a lifetime best 23.43 to win the 50 free.

Teammate Isabella Pantano was just a hundredth shy of the Meet Record in prelims of the 100 back. Her 54.68 in the heats was also just hundredths shy of her best from 2018. She went on to win the final in 54.96. The South Carolina commit also won the 100 fly in 56.12, just of her personal best 56.08 from prelims.

Elkhorn South’s Sydney Cole won a double as her team finished 2nd in the standings. Her first title came in the 200 IM, where she dominated in 2:05.24. Cole, an FSU commit, also put up a 5:08.23 to win the 500 free.

Additional Event Winners